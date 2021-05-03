GM will install software on Chevy Bolt EVs to prevent future battery fires

Following last year's recall, GM has outlined a plan to fix the issue that caused five Chevy Bolt battery fires between 2017 and 2019. In a post spotted by The Verge, the automaker says Bolt owners will need to take their car to their local GM dealership for service, where a mechanic will perform an assessment of the battery and replace it if they find any "anomalies." At the same time, they will install new diagnostic software GM says can detect potential issues before they become serious. The mechanic will also remove the 90 percent charging cap GM implemented when it first issued the recall.

In the coming months, GM plans to push the diagnostic software to other Bolt EV models. It will also come standard with all future GM electric vehicles. In the meantime, if you own a 2019 Bolt EV, your car is eligible for service now. Those with 2017 and 2018 models will have to wait until the end of May to book their appointment. Last year, Hyundai recalled 25,564 Kona EVs in South Korea. Both GM and Hyundai sourced their batteries from LG Chem. At the time, the company told Reuters it wasn't able to pinpoint the cause of the Kona fires but said it had concluded its cells weren't to blame.