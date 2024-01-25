GM’s Cruise Owns Up to Robotaxi Mess in Hopes of Return to Roads

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. blamed poor leadership for mishandling its Cruise robotaxi crisis, an admission the company is hoping will help get its cars back on the roads.

A report by the law firm Quinn Emanuel, which was paid by Cruise, outlines how executives took an adversarial approach with regulators after one of its autonomous cars struck and seriously injured a woman. The incident led Cruise to halt its fleet nationwide, which undercuts GM CEO Mary Barra’s vision to transform the carmaker from a 20th-century metal bender to a transportation company of the future.

The report concludes that Cruise officials didn’t intentionally deceive regulators, but that their initial disclosures were inadequate.

“The reasons for Cruise’s failings in this instance are numerous: poor leadership, mistakes in judgment, lack of coordination, an ‘us versus them’ mentality with regulators, and a fundamental misapprehension of Cruise’s obligations of accountability and transparency to the government and the public,” the report said. “Cruise must take decisive steps to address these issues in order to restore trust and credibility.”

In a Thursday blog post, Cruise said it accepts the conclusions of the report. The company also disclosed that it’s facing probes from the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. It pledged to work with those investigations, in addition to having more robust processes for working with regulators.

For GM and Cruise, making the report public is a crucial step to getting its robotaxis back on the road. It’s particularly important that the companies repair relations with the state of California, which suspended Cruise’s license to operate driverless vehicles after company officials misrepresented details of the October collision in San Francisco. Within weeks, Chief Executive Officer Kyle Vogt resigned, and Cruise fired nine executives and cut almost a quarter of its workforce.

It’s been an embarrassing saga for Barra, who is non-executive chair of Cruise and had touted its self-driving technology as a key pillar of GM’s plan to double revenue by the end of the decade. She’s pivoted by slashing spending on Cruise to contain losses and announcing plans to return billions to shareholders.

The company faces a hearing on Feb. 6 to determine what it owes in fines to California.

--With assistance from Dana Hull.

