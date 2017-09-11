GM and Cruise’s Self-Driving Car: Just Add Software

In a steamy basement garage in San Francisco’s Soma neighborhood, Cruise Automation CEO Kyle Vogt shows off the Generation 3, a car that looks like the electric Chevrolet Bolt, but which Vogt is calling the first production model self-driving car in the world. At least, it will be, once he and his team figure out the hard part.

Conquering self-driving car is about the car, sure. Predictions vary wildly, but it feels safe to say that at some point in the next 50 years, an automotive company will need to roll driverless-ready vehicles off production lines, and at a clip. That's why Cruise and parent company General Motors showed off the Generation 3 on Monday, built in GM's Orion assembly plant in Michigan. The vehicle comes with fully redundant systems, which means if one, say, computer that crunches data and determines how the car will drive dies, another stands ready to back it up—and keep human occupants safe from harm.

It's an impressive hardware feat, but cracking autonomous vehicles remains a serious software game. Roboticists and engineers scramble to build computer systems that effectively combine the data streaming in from several different kinds of sensors mounted on the vehicle, sensors that help the vehicle "see." A truly driverless car will have to process that information quickly, and know how to pilot through a variety of weird situations: if a cat jumps out into the road, or if it's snowing, or if a vehicle isn't allowed to turn right on red in this city, but is in the next one over. “The biggest stumbling block is going to be software at this point,” says Karl Iagnemma, the CEO of the self-driving startup NuTonomy.

Cruise knows that as well as anyone. At Monday's event, Vogt read all of the steps to full self-driving off a small piece of paper. “You need safety and validation and automotive grade engineering; you need the actual AV software, which is the brain that drives the car; you also need simulation, testing, and validation facilities where you can test fleets, with lots of people to operate them; you need mapping systems, routing, supply and demand balancing or marketplace systems; you need to develop apps, APIs, in-car UX, data storage systems, analysis for all that data; you need activity solutions and then you’ve actually got to operate and maintain these cars once they’re out in the wild; you have operations and cleaning and maintenance and charging and construction, customer support, market operations,” says Vogt. He takes a breath. “And then you need high-volume vehicle manufacturing.” So, you know, baby steps.

