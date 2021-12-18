U.S. markets closed

GM delivers its first Hummer EV

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

The next chapter of GM's electrification strategy is officially underway. The Verge reports GM has started deliveries of the Hummer EV as promised, with its first "supertruck" (an Edition 1) rolling off the line at Factory Zero in Hamtramck, Michigan. The automaker didn't name the initial customer, but that person clearly paid for bragging rights given the Edition 1's $110,295 sticker.

You'll have to wait considerably longer for other trim levels. The $99,995 3X (which drops from 1,000HP to 'just' 830HP) doesn't arrive until fall 2022, while the $89,995 2X variant (625HP) will wait until spring 2023. The $79,995 2 trim doesn't surface until spring 2024. All but the base version deliver a claimed 300 or more miles of range, while that 'entry' model musters 250 miles per charge.

The steep prices won't leave Tesla, Hyundai and other EV competitors too worried. This is a luxury machine that will sell in limited numbers. However, popularity isn't entirely the point. This is the first consumer-oriented vehicle to ship using the Ultium battery technology that will underpin numerous GM EVs going forward, including the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Silverado. The Hummer is both a halo vehicle for the brand and an answer to challengers like Tesla and Rivian.

