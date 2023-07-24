GM earnings preview: Profits, EV game plan front and center for investors

General Motors (GM) will report second quarter earnings on Tuesday morning. Investors are hoping to hear that the profit train is still chugging along and the automaker's EV game plan is on time.

For the quarter, Wall Street is expecting GM to report top-line revenue of $42.82 billion, a 19.8% jump from a year ago and 7% sequentially. The Street is also expecting GM to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 and adjusted net income of $2.52 billion, a massive 51.2% jump from a year ago.

In Q1, GM reported big beats on both the top and bottom line and also raised its full-year 2023 guidance, with the company now seeing EBIT-adjusted earnings of $11 billion-$13 billion. At the time, GM said increased volumes, supply chain constraints easing, and the ability to raise prices due to high demand were lifting performance.

Earlier this month GM reported that Q2 US deliveries rose 18.8% to 691,978, its best result since Q4 of 2020. As noted above, it appears higher volume didn't impact GM’s pricing power. Average transaction prices (ATP) hit $50,263 in Q1 and climbed another $1,482 in Q2.

Read more: What does collision insurance cover?

As for its EV game plan, GM previously said it plans to produce 400,000 EVs through the first half of 2024 and 1 million by the end of 2025 — investors will be looking for any changes or updates to GM’s schedule. Following its Q2 delivery report, GM said it was on track to build 50,000 EVs in North America in the first half of this year and double that in the second half. New EVs coming this year include the Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and Equinox EV.

The first ever all-electric Chevrolet Silverado EV is on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

With Tesla’s price cuts front and center in the EV landscape, Wall Street will also be looking to hear for any price updates on GM’s EV offerings coming up this year. So far this year GM has said it will not engage in any EV price cuts, as the automaker sees its pricing strategy as appropriate.

"So we’re really focused on getting the vehicles out there because we think we price them right to begin with," GM CEO Mary Barra said during the Q1 earnings call. "When you look at where the LYRIQ is below, it starts below $60,000 or right at $60,000; the Equinox at around $30,000; the Blazer in the mid-$40s. These are price points that I think are very important."

Overall for the automaker, Wall Street banks like Citi believe GM has room to run following the release of its Q2 results.

"Consensus estimates have risen but we continue to see ample upside mainly from strong NA pricing. Another beat/raise should move the stock higher off the current ~5.8x consensus P/E and with GM having underperformed Ford YTD," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli wrote earlier this month.

"Although there’s some risk that H2 conservatism might again be interpreted cautiously, we’d note that: (a) Even with conservatism, GM likely exits 2023 at annualized EPS that’s well above ’23 consensus at the start of the year. (b) By our [estimate], GM is still under-earning by $4-5 [billion] this year. (c) Beyond Q2, we see catalysts from Cruise’s progress, the Ultium EV ramp and Nov CMD (capital markets day)," Itay wrote.

GM stock is up nearly 15% in the last three months and 17% year to date.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance