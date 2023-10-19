GM exec says they already gave 'historic' offer to UAW, can't meet all of Fain's demands

A General Motors executive said Thursday that the company cannot meet all of the UAW's demands in the ongoing strike without a "devastating" impact on jobs.

In a video, published on www.gmnegotiations2023.com, Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, outlined the automaker's current offer to the United Auto Workers, sending the message that GM feels it has a compelling and "historic" offer already on the table. That offer will give a 20% wage increase to workers across the life of the contract pushing most up to $39.24 an hour among other benefits UAW President Shawn Fain has demanded.

The video came out around the same time as GM leadership was meeting with UAW leaders at "the main table" Thursday morning, said a person familiar with negotiations who declined to be named because they are not authorized to share that information publicly.

"We believe we have met our commitment to provide historic improvements in wages and benefits, and have also addressed the future of EV battery manufacturing," Johnson said in the video. "You might be asking yourselves, why can't General Motors meet every demand Shawn Fain is asking for? Simple answer is because we need profits to invest in our future."

When asked if the video is meant to signal that GM is at the end of what it can offer the union, GM spokesperson David Barnas declined further comment, but he said that GM's "focus continues to be on bargaining in good faith with the UAW leadership to reach an agreement as quickly as possible that rewards our team members and allows GM to succeed and thrive into the future.”

The video comes after Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford Motor Co., warned Monday that the ongoing targeted UAW strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis is hurting them against nonunion competitors. Last week, Ford Blue President Kumar Galhotra said that Ford has reached its limit financially in its proposals for a new labor contract with the union.

Story continues

The UAW has been on a targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers since Sept. 15.

More: UAW strike hits 1 month mark as some workers grow impatient: Where things stand

'Not poverty' wages

Johnson said GM has invested more money in its business than it's earned in the past decade.

"And if we don't have those profits to continue our investment in our plants, our people, and our products, we will be facing declining market share, an inability to fund the EV transition and an inability to compete with a growing number of competitors right here in America," he said.

The UAW did not immediately provide a comment in reaction to Johnson's statements in the video.

Johnson said in the contract proposal it has offered, "the majority" of GM's 48,000 hourly U.S. workers will make $39.24 an hour, or roughly $82,000 a year by the end of the contract and with built-in bonuses, profit-sharing and overtime, that means many will earn more than $100,000 a year, putting those employees in the top 25% of full-time American workers. GM shows a chart with comparable wages such as a registered nurse making $36.14 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"These are not poverty wages, not by any definition, and they will be protected through a cost-of-living allowance that will help offset inflation in the future," Johnson said.

On Oct. 9, GM agreed to restore COLA to maximum wage workers in the second year of the contract, which Fain had said was still inadequate.

A 'million-dollar' retirement

Johnson said GM's offer continues one of the best health care plans free of charge to employees.

"As we're all aware, since the early 2000s, health care costs have outpaced inflation and the company pays for those increases, not the employee," Johnson said.

On the topic of retirement, GM has offered $1,000 payments to defined contribution plans and GM's contribution to 401(k) increases from 6.4% to 8% of wages for active in-progression employees.

"And this isn't a match. This retirement benefit does not require an employee contribution," Johnson said. "However, we know a typical employee contributes 8.7% into their retirement savings on top of the company paid portion. That means in a 30-year career, you could have more than a million dollars of retirement savings, and as your wages increase, so will that number."

Johnson noted as well that GM is offering up to five weeks off, two-weeks of paid parental leave and the Juneteenth holiday.

'Why are we on strike?'

"When you consider total wages and benefits, it's a total compensation package that averages $150,000 a year per person," Johnson said. "We want our employees to have the opportunity to build a career and enjoy the rewards that go with it, and we think we've demonstrated that. So with all that on the table, why are we on strike?"

Johnson said GM cannot meet all of Fain's demands if it is to remain profitable and competitive. Here is a breakdown of some of the key demands the UAW is asking of the Detroit automakers:

Elimination of wage tiers so that workers all make the same wage.

A 40% wage increase across the life of the contract.

Restoration of COLA to 2009 standards.

Offer a defined benefit pension for all workers.

Reestablishment of retiree health care.

The right to strike over plant closures.

Limits on the use of temporary workers and a 90-day progression to permanent employment status.

A 90-day progression to the highest wage, which is currently eight years.

A 32-hour workweek and increased time off.

Johnson said meeting all of these demands and others would financially strain the company from making future plant investments and, "the implications for jobs would be devastating, and that's not a reality we are willing to accept."

The UAW's Fain has disputed that notion that automakers can't afford to meet the union's demands. He's noted the billions GM has spent on stock buybacks and CEO Mary Barra's $29 million a year compensation. He's said all three automakers have recorded $21 billion in profits in the first half of the year.

"We have to look at the big picture and find the right solution to do right for our team members, our customers, and this company," Johnson said. "We can't allow anyone or anything to undo the progress we have made over the past several years. You deserve better than that. As you know, this industry is making history and we're fighting to be at the forefront of it all. We intend to lead the transition to EVs and we intend to win."

More: GM pushes back Investor Day due to UAW strike and analysts say they know what that means

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UAW strike: GM says it can't meet demands without 'devastating' effect