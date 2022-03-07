U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

GM Expands its North America-focused EV Supply Chain with POSCO Chemical in Canada

GM and POSCO Chemical to process cathode active material at new joint venture plant in Quebec

DETROIT, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and POSCO Chemical announced that they are working with the governments of Canada and Quebec to build a new facility in Bécancour, Quebec, estimated at $400 million (C$500 million). The new facility will produce cathode active material (CAM) for GM's Ultium batteries, which will power electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.

The companies previously announced plans to form a CAM processing joint venture in December 2021, majority owned by POSCO Chemical. Construction on the new facility, which the joint venture will operate, will begin immediately and will create approximately 200 jobs. The site's construction will allow for future expansion opportunities as GM continues to pursue many potential future EV supply chain projects.

"GM and our supplier partners are creating a new, more secure and more sustainable ecosystem for EVs, built on a foundation of North American resources, technology and manufacturing expertise," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Canada is playing an important role in our all-electric future, and we are grateful for the strong support we have received from local, provincial and national officials to grow a North American-focused EV value chain."

The Quebec site will process CAM, a key battery material consisting of components like processed nickel, lithium and other materials representing about 40% of the cost of a battery cell.

"It is so exciting to see GM Canada and Quebec playing a key role in building the emerging 'mines to mobility' EV battery ecosystem in North America," said Scott Bell, president and managing director, GM Canada. "With this new processing facility in Bécancour, GM will help lead the EV battery supply chain while also launching Canada's first full EV manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, later this year."

"POSCO Chemical is set to expand battery material supplying capability across North America through establishing a cathode material plant in Canada," said Min Kyung-Zoon, CEO of POSCO Chemical. "We will lead the successful transition to the EV era by further strengthening the strategic partnership with GM and securing a production line with world-class technological competitiveness."

By the end of 2025, GM plans to have capacity to build 1 million electric vehicles in North America, and the company targets the majority of components by value to be sustainably sourced, processed or manufactured in North America.

GM has announced a series of actions to create a new and more secure EV supply chain, including projects targeting key EV materials and components:

  • Lithium with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to secure lithium produced by the first stage of its Hell's Kitchen Project in California.

  • Rare earth materials with GE, to develop a rare earth value chain.

  • Alloy flakes with MP Materials, who will establish the first North American processing site for alloy flakes. The company will then expand into magnet manufacturing around 2025 at its new production facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

  • Permanent magnets with VAC, the largest producer of permanent magnets in the Western Hemisphere with nearly 100 years of experience. VAC will establish a North America footprint to support GM's magnet requirements starting in 2024, including locally sourced raw materials and finished magnet production.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

POSCO Chemical is a global advanced materials company dedicated to battery for future mobility. It is producing high-capacity Ni-rich cathode materials and low-expansion anode materials for EV batteries, and has a set of technologies such as NCMA cathode, silicon anode and materials for solid-state battery.

POSCO, the parent company of POSCO Chemical, is a global steel maker that has been designated as the "world's most competitive steel company" by World Steel Dynamics (2010-2021). POSCO Group is building a strong value chain across battery business from raw materials to battery recycling. Detailed information can be found on its website (https://www.poscochemical.com).

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events and are often identified by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual result may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10 Q, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

SOURCE General Motors Co.

