GM expected to relocate headquarters from RenCen to Detroit's new Hudson's building

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
3 min read
0
In this article:

General Motors is expected to announce Monday afternoon that it is relocating its global headquarters in downtown Detroit from the Renaissance Center on Detroit's waterfront to Hudson's Detroit building.

That is confirmed by a person familiar with the plan who insisted on anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

The Hudson's site on Woodward Avenue is the new 1.5 million-square-foot development by Bedrock, the real estate firm of Dan Gilbert, chairman of mortgage lender Rocket Companies Inc. The project’s skyscraper topped out last week at just over 681 feet, making it the second-tallest building in Detroit, behind the central tower of the Renaissance Center.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly declined to comment on the expected news, as first reported by Bloomberg and the Associated Press earlier Monday.

GM CEO Mary Barra and Gilbert will hold a news conference at the building at 4:30 p.m. when they are expected to announce that GM will leave its space at the Renaissance Center office tower where it has had its headquarters since 1996. That's when the automaker purchased five of the seven towers there for $73 million, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Farmington Hills-based Friedman Real Estate said it bought the RenCen's 500 and 600 towers in December for an undisclosed price from a New Jersey utility company that had owned them for years.

The AP reported that GM and Gilbert plan to study how to redevelop GM's RenCen headquarters, but the plan does not involve a sale of the RenCen. That was confirmed by the Free Press source familiar with the plan.

Reduced number of workers at RenCen

The Hudson’s site consists of two side-by-side buildings: an 11- or 12-story “office block” with over 500,000 square feet of office, commercial and events space, and a 49-story skyscraper that is expected to house an ultraluxury Edition Hotel and about 100 condos and apartments. The Hudson’s site project broke ground in December 2017 and the buildings could be substantially completed by the end of this year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily population of workers at the RenCen has been dwindling as many of GM's employees, who once occupied the offices there, worked from home. Earlier this year, GM mandated its workers come in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week, which has helped boost foot traffic in the RenCen to help restaurants and other businesses that rely on office workers for daily business.

But exactly how many GM employees are assigned to work at the RenCen these days is unclear and GM is not saying. In October 2022, the Free Press reported that about 5,000 employees were assigned to work at the RenCen, even though many continued to work remotely.

GM's website said in early March that 857 employees were working at the RenCen. At the time GM spokeswoman Tara Kuhnen said that number had not been updated to reflect increases since implementing the return-to-office policy in January, but she declined to provide an updated figure. According to a screenshot of GM's website dated Oct. 3, 2023, which was obtained by the Free Press, GM listed 1,320 employees assigned to the RenCen then.

Kuhnen confirmed a "small number" of employees have been transferred to other locations within southeast Michigan in recent years as the business and hybrid work arrangements evolved, but she declined to provide specific figures.

Steve Morris, a partner with the Axios Advisors in Farmington Hills, said GM’s move to the Hudson Building “leaves an awful lot of space to lease” downtown and “adds to the vacancy rate.”

Morris, whose firm represents tenants in real estate deals, questioned who would fill that space. He said he’s not seeing companies moving into downtown Detroit from the suburbs, current tenants are not expanding, and are actually downsizing, and construction costs for renovating existing office space are up.

More: Hudson's site skyscraper reaches full height, is Detroit's 2nd tallest building

More: Repeated fires at a GM EV plant have Detroit fire officials demanding changes

Staff reporters J.C. Reindl and Jennifer Dixon contributed to this article.

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletterBecome a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM expected to move headquarters from RenCen to Hudson's tower

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Florida real estate agent blasts squatters for ‘destroying’ people’s properties

    DeSantis to the rescue?

  • AP Source: GM to move Detroit HQ to new downtown tower, plans to redevelop iconic Renaissance Center

    General Motors plans to move its iconic Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office tower and redevelop its home office site, a person briefed on the plans said. The company has scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon with the Bedrock real estate firm to announce the plans, the person said. In addition, Bedrock, which owns multiple office buildings downtown, will join GM in studying redevelopment of the seven-building Renaissance Center now owned by GM, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the plans have not been formally announced.

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on These 2 CRE Services Stocks, Says Jefferies

    The March inflation showed an annualized CPI of 3.5%, the highest in six months, but there’s still debate on whether or not this deals a blow to the thesis that inflation is coming down. Yes, prices remain high, but the pace of increase is on a downward slope – even when we count March’s headline number. Common wisdom says that the Federal Reserve is still on track to lower interest rates later this year – although perhaps not as quickly as had previously been hoped. The real key, according to a

  • Alleged Rent-Fixing of Apartments Nationwide Draws More Legal Scrutiny

    Legal pressure is mounting on a property-management software company facing allegations that it illegally fixes apartment rent prices at buildings across the U.S. State and district attorneys general in Arizona and Washington, D.C., are suing RealPage, and more than a dozen of its landlord customers. The Justice Department in November said a civil lawsuit in Tennessee alleging that RealPage illegally fixes rents should go forward.

  • US cities’ mansion taxes see mixed results

    A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.

  • Boomers Bought Up the Big Homes. Now They’re Not Budging.

    Many empty-nesters are staying put rather than downsizing, keeping housing inventory tight in a market where higher interest rates and steep prices are making homeownership less affordable for the average family.

  • U.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Unchanged as Buyers Spurn High Mortgage Rates

    Confidence among U.S. home builders held steady in April, as high mortgage rates and recent hotter-than-expected inflation readings led to caution from prospective buyers, according to a report from the National Association of Home Builders released Monday. Here are the report's main takeaways: --The NAHB's housing-market index, produced in conjunction with Wells Fargo, held steady at 51 in April, the same as in March, and matching a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. --The reading stalls a four-month period of gains for the index, which nevertheless remains above the breakeven point of 50.

  • Most baby boomers want to stay put in their big family homes — exacerbating a major US housing problem

    Why are older Americans reluctant to move?

  • Tesla layoffs an 'ominous sign' for the company, analyst says

    Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, per an internal memo.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.