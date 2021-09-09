GM extends Bolt EV factory shutdown amid battery pack shortage

General Motors can’t seem to catch a break. One week after the automaker announced it was suspending production at all but four of its North American manufacturing facilities, it said it plans to extend the shutdown of its Orion assembly plant by two weeks. The facility is where the company makes its Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. It was one of the assembly plants GM shut down last week — though it did so because of the recent Bolt recall , not the chip shortage that affected its other factories.

Per Reuters , GM expects the shutdown to continue until at least September 24th. The company blamed battery pack shortages for the extended halt to production. GM added it won’t resume Bolt manufacturing or sales until it’s sure it has addressed the fire concerns that forced it to recall the vehicle in the first place.