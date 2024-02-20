GM finds fix for software problems, prepares to resume Colorado, Canyon pickup sales

General Motors said it has a fix for the software problems that prompted it to temporarily halt sales of its 2024 midsize pickups Monday.

Tuesday afternoon, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly issued an updated statement to the Detroit Free Press that said the stop-sale GM put on its Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups was to address "intermittent software quality issues identified during our continuously evolving and rigorous validation process."

"A fix has been identified and implemented into vehicles and they began shipping out to dealers yesterday," Kelly said. "We expect this hold to lift shortly so we can begin delivering vehicles to customers as quickly as we can."

A 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

Kelly declined to be more specific on the timing for when GM will lift the stop-sale order beyond "shortly."

Last week, the Detroit Free Press was first to report that GM has a large number of its 2024 midsize pickups parked near the Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri, where it builds them. The pickups have software glitches and cannot be shipped to customers.

The stop-sale order is not hampering production at the plant, which also builds GM's cargo vans. GM had stopped building the vans after a fire at a supplier last fall had tentatively made metal frames used on the vans unavailable. Kelly said GM has resumed van production at a low rate and expects to be back to normal rate in a few weeks.

Kelly said there has been no impact to midsize pickup production due to the stop-sale and the vehicles that have been in storage will go through a thorough cleaning and validation process before shipping to dealers.

This follows a December stop-sale order of 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVs so that GM could find a fix to owner-reported software problems that include intermittent issues with in-vehicle screens and problems using DC fast charging. GM, which had started shipping Blazer EVs to dealers in July 2023, is still working on a fix for that problem, Kelly said.

