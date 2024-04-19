GM and Ford count on gas-powered trucks as EV growth slows

FILE PHOTO: General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra participates in an Economic Club of Washington discussion in Washington·Reuters
Joseph White
3 min read
4
In this article:

By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford face a challenge in common when they report first-quarter results next week: Explaining to investors where profit growth will come from in the months ahead as EV growth slows.

The slowdown in global electric-vehicle demand, intensifying competition from Chinese automakers and high U.S. borrowing costs have forced the U.S. automakers to delay investments and ratchet down costs over the past 12 months. With China's economy slowing and U.S. inflation running hot, a macroeconomic growth boost looks a long way off.

That has companies like GM and Ford focusing on sales of their core gasoline-powered vehicles, from which they derive most of their profit. GM and Ford are scheduled to report results on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

GM CEO Mary Barra will get a lift from strong demand for the automaker's highly profitable Chevrolet and GMC brand pickup trucks and SUVs. Barclays earlier this month boosted its target price for GM shares by 10% to $55, citing robust sales for GM's truck and SUV lineup.

GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said the year was off to a good start and the company felt positive about where demand was trending, while Ford CFO John Lawler, in reaffirming the company's full-year profit outlook, said vehicle prices were holding up better than expected.

Legacy U.S. automakers, which rely heavily on sales of large trucks and SUVs, have been bogged down by higher expenses related to electrifying their vehicle lineups and bumpy demand for battery-electric vehicles.

Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally said in a research note that the momentum has shifted for the previous winners like Tesla as growth in EV sales slows. Investors have refocused instead on GM, Stellantis, Toyota and others that rely less on EVs, he added.

The high ratio of gas-burning trucks to EVs in GM's North American sales mix will help offset a projected loss in the automaker's operations in China. GM said first-quarter U.S. vehicle sales slipped 1.5% on lower commercial-customer deliveries, but retail sales jumped 6%.

Barra has yet to outline specific plans for restructuring GM's China business. Last year, GM delivered 2.1 million vehicles in China, down almost half from the 4.04 million it reported in 2017.

Meanwhile, investors want an update at GM's struggling Cruise robotaxi unit.

Barra has not said how GM will fund relaunching and rebuilding the business after a serious accident forced the company to halt driverless ride operations. GM has said it will slash spending by $1 billion this year at Cruise. The unit has lost more than $8 billion since GM acquired it in 2016.

Cruise said on April 9 it will put some vehicles back on the road in Phoenix, Arizona, with human drivers.

The Detroit automaker's shares jumped in January when it signaled more cash would be returned to shareholders.

Ford, too, is getting power from its combustion truck business, as well as its Ford Pro commercial vehicle operations. The automaker reaffirmed its forecast for $10 billion to $12 billion in core profit this year.

The automaker earlier this month said it would slow two major electric-vehicle programs. CFO Lawler told an investor conference that future EV investments will not go forward unless they can "stand on their own" to show a profit.

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Hot Economy Stokes Currency Fears for the Rest of World

    (Bloomberg) -- As Joe Biden this week hailed America’s booming economy as the strongest in the world during a reelection campaign tour of battleground-state Pennsylvania, global finance chiefs convening in Washington had a different message: cool it.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iran

  • Morning Bid: Markets unsettled by Israel-Iran tit-for-tat

    It was hardly unexpected, but Israel's missile strike on Iran on Friday confirms fears of a dangerous series of tit-for-tat retaliation ahead between the Middle East powers that is likely to seed weeks of uncertainty for world markets too. Against that backdrop, the reaction of oil prices, global stocks and traditional safety trades so far on Friday has been relatively modest.

  • 'Crowded' megacap trade in US stocks awaits earnings test

    Next week’s earnings reports from some of the market’s biggest technology and growth companies could prove an important test for the U.S. stock rally, which has flagged as expectations for interest cuts fade. Tesla, Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft - all set to report next week - are part of the group of companies that had been dubbed the Magnificent Seven as they led the S&P 500 to a 24% gain last year. The companies are seen as important bellwethers due to dominant positions atop their industries, while heavy index weightings give their share price moves an outsize influence on benchmarks such as the S&P 500.

  • China's Ant Group in talks to launch Alipay+ in Indonesia, says executive

    China's Ant Group is in talks with Indonesia to bring its popular cross-border payment service Alipay+ there, the chief of its international business was quoted by media as saying on Friday after meeting with the country's communications minister. Launched in 2020, Alipay+ provides services and technology tools to global merchants and e-wallets that enable them to offer their users the ability to make payments in overseas markets with their local e-wallets. Peng Yang, CEO of Ant Group's international business group, was quoted by newspaper Kompas as saying the company was seeking guidance from Indonesia's central bank to operate in Indonesia, adding he hoped Alipay+ could be launched this year.

  • America’s Cigarette Market Is Up for Grabs

    Philip Morris will soon be able to sell its most successful smoke-free product in the U.S., setting up a battle with its former parent company Altria.

  • Biden gets Trumpy on trade

    Biden is borrowing a Trump tactic by proposing new tariffs on a few Chinese imports. But it's far from the Full Trump.

  • TSMC Shares Fall After Downgrading 2024 Global Chip Outlook

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing fell sharply as investors’ worries about the chip maker’s cautious outlook for the industry eclipsed its upbeat first-quarter financial results.

  • Apple Pulls WhatsApp From China Store at Beijing’s Behest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. removed social media services including Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp and Threads from its Chinese app store, responding to orders from Beijing to close more loopholes in the country’s longstanding internet firewall.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Med

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' touches over 5-month high amid rate cut, Mideast worries

    The CBOE Volatility index, an options-based measure of investor expectations for near-term stock market gyrations, hit 21.33 points, crossing the psychological mark of 20 points for the first time since Oct. 30, 2023. Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, in the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the two arch foes that has threatened to drag the region deeper into conflict and sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets.

  • Time to Pounce: 2 Superb Utility Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in at Least 10 Years

    One of the fastest-growing utility stocks, along with "Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock," make for phenomenal buys right now.