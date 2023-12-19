GM halts production at Factory Zero after a fire fills plant with smoke

General Motors shut down production at its Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck for the night Tuesday after a fire inside the plant.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris told the Detroit Free Press that the fire department called third-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon so that it would have enough manpower to fight the blaze.

"It wound up being some lithium ion batteries," Harris said of the fire. He confirmed there was heavy smoke throughout much of the 4.5 million square foot facility.

"No firefighters or civilians or GM employees were injured, but we did evacuate the building for precaution and it's still smoldering," Harris said around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. "We're still on the scene making sure no one gets injured and we're still investigating the cause."

According to GM's website, about 1,880 people work at the factory. GM builds its GMC Hummer all-electric pickup and SUV at the plant along with the Chevrolet Silverado EV work truck. It had been building Cruise Origin EVs until GM's self-driving subsidiary Cruise halted production on it last month following an Oct. 2 accident in San Francisco between a Cruise vehicle and a pedestrian.

GM spokeswoman Tara Kuhnen told the Detroit Free Press there was an incident involving a fire Tuesday afternoon at Factory Zero. She said all employees have been accounted for, everyone is safe and that GM is "investigating the situation and will share more details once available."

"We are still working on getting all the details," Kuhnen said. "Crew is on the ground. But second shift has been canceled for the night."

Harris said there were about 60 Detroit firefighters and 18 trucks at the scene.

"Our main concern right now is making sure no one goes back in that building and no one gets injured," Harris said.

This is the second fire at the plant in recent months. According to a Freedom of Information Act the Free Press filed last month, in an Oct. 25 report, the Detroit Fire Department said there was "an autonomous electric car fire" inside the factory that the water sprinklers helped extinguish. The report stated the ventilation system was not operating correctly and did not allow smoke to exit the building in a timely manner. The car fire consisted of a "battery fire, toxins and smoke was in the air."

GM did not immediately provide a comment on that previous fire.

