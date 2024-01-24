GM to invest $1.4 billion in Brazil by 2028

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - General Motors is set to invest 7 billion reais ($1.42 billion) in Brazil between this year and 2028, the firm said on Wednesday, in a bid to boost "sustainable mobility."

The sum will fund a "complete renewal" of the automaker's vehicle portfolio in Latin America's largest economy and will help develop technologies and create new businesses, GM said in a statement.

The announcement is a victory for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been focusing efforts on reigniting Brazil's domestic auto industry.

Lula welcomed the news, saying the investment will have a significant impact on development and social inclusion.

GM's bet is part of the first phase of what it called a new investment cycle in Brazil, which aims to "strengthen the company's competitiveness and the sustainability of its operations and products."

($1 = 4.9222 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Bernardo Caram; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)