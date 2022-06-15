U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.33
    +1.02 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.50
    +15.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0457
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1200
    +0.3010 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,507.80
    +406.68 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

GM to invest $81M in hand-building Cadillac Celestiq EV

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

General Motors is investing more than $81 million to build the Cadillac Celestiq, the luxury electric hatchback, at the company's Global Technical Center, the heart of the automaker's engineering and design efforts. The funds will be used to purchase and install related equipment to hand-build the Celestiq at the Warren, Michigan location, the automaker said on Wednesday.

“As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” said Mark Reuss, GM's president, in a statement. “Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus, and today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering and technology.”

GM hasn't unveiled the Celestiq yet, aside from a few teaser images earlier this week. But from what the company has shared, the EV appears to be all sleek luxury on the outside, and all high tech on the inside. The Celestiq's roof is expected to feature "a four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device smart glass" that allows each occupant to set their own level of roof transparency. In addition, the driver and front passenger will have access to "pillar-to-pillar freeform display with active privacy to help mitigate driver distraction."

The site where the Celestiq will be built is not only appropriate for integrating such technological features, but it is also home to GM’s Additive Industrialization Center, where the automaker has established 3D printing. The Celestiq will rely on more than 100 3D-printed components, encompassing both structural and cosmetic parts made of polymer and metal, according to GM.

Like all of GM's EVs, the Celestiq will be built on the automaker's Ultium platform, the underlying EV architecture and accompanying batteries that will also go into the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado, Buick crossovers and Cadillac Lyriq. GM says this will enable a strategic value chain that "commonizes and streamlines machinery, tooling and assembly processes" and will result in "lower capital investments and greater efficiencies."

The Celestiq is slated to go on sale in 2025, with production starting at the end of 2023. Additional images of the concept vehicle will be released this summer ahead of the car show debut in late July, and renovations to the Global Technical Center campus have already begun, the automaker said.

Recommended Stories

  • Could flat tyres soon be a thing of the past?

    Airless tyres that do not puncture are getting close to market but some remain skeptical about them.

  • In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change

    Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can exceed 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), with her newborn lying on a blanket in the shade nearby so she can feed him when he cries. These women in southern Pakistan and millions like them around the world are at the searing edge of climate change.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Ford recalls 2.9 million cars and SUVs which could roll when parked

    The issue has brought about six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries.

  • Ford recalls 3.3 million vehicles over rollaway concerns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 3.3 million vehicles in North America that could roll away because a damaged or missing part may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear. In a filing https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2022/RCLRPT-22V413-2380.PDF with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford said Wednesday the recall covers various 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, the agency said in a notice on Wednesday. A damaged or missing shift cable bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, or the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the 'Park' position.

  • Caught on camera: Pickup driver unplugs Tesla while owner naps

    A video recorded a pickup truck-driving man unplug a Tesla electric car while it was charging.

  • New Data Shows Something Tesla Owners Are Not Going To Like

    With fuel costs skyrocketing along with everything else from groceries to eating out due to inflation, people are more interested in buying electric vehicles than ever before. This has put billionaire CEO Elon Musk's Tesla on the map in a big way in the last few years, creating huge demand for the company's EVs and making them hard to find. Early Tesla adopters may be feeling as if they beat the rush, and no doubt they aren't feeling the sting of painfully high gas prices like the rest of us.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • Faraday Future says it doesn't need more funds to launch FF91 electric luxury car

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will be able to launch its FF91 luxury vehicle without the need for additional funding, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Breitfeld said on Wednesday in an interview with Reuters. Breitfeld added that the company would need to raise capital in the second half of the year. At a Deutsche Bank conference earlier on Wednesday he said the company was confident of securing additional funds despite tough macroeconomic conditions.

  • Tesla tops list of crashes linked to driver-assist technology, feds say

    Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to statistics released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.

  • Tesla Cars and Crashes. A Regulator Just Released Driver-Assistance Data.

    Tesla accounted for most Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System crashes reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's not a call on safety.

  • DFW Airport passenger traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels for first time in April

    More than 6 million passengers traveled through DFW International Airport in April, a 28% increase from the same month a year ago.

  • GM invests $81 million to build Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship in Michigan

    General Motors will invest $81 million to build its future Cadillac Celestiq electric flagship sedan at GM's Warren Technical Center, the company said on Wednesday. The Celestiq, which will share battery cells, motors and other components with the Cadillac Lyriq, is slated to begin production in the Detroit suburb in late 2023, according to AutoForecast Solutions. GM declined to confirm production volumes or the start of production.

  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV wins at 2022 Car Design Awards

    The Toyota Compact Cruiser, an FJ40 Land Cruiser-inspired electric SUV, wins the concept car category in the 2022 Car Design Awards at Milan's Design Week.

  • The Cities With the Best and Worst Used Cars Deals in America

    Would you fly nine hours to save $10,000 on a car? Here are the cities where popular used cars were most overpriced and where to find the best deals.

  • FAA says future planes will need to reduce carbon emissions

    The Federal Aviation Administration proposal would increase fuel-efficiency standards for jets and large turboprop and propeller-driven planes that it has not yet certified and planes built after Jan. 1, 2028.

  • Ford Bronco Recalled Due to Concerns With Child Safety Locks

    Rear, passenger-side doors on four-door models can be opened from inside, even with the child lock activatedBy Jeff S. BartlettFord is recalling about 53,000 four-door Bronco models due to concer...

  • Toyota says consumer choice dictates pace of electrification

    TOYOTA, Japan (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp pushed back against critics who say it has been slow to embrace battery electric vehicles (BEV), arguing it needed to offer a variety of car choices to suit different markets and customers. Apart from concerns about its electrification strategy, Toyota executives tackled a range of questions on CEO succession plans to the ongoing chip shortage. Once a favourite with environmentalists for its popular hybrid Prius model, Toyota has come under fire for not phasing out gasoline-powered cars and its lobbying on climate policy.

  • GreenPower Hosting Display and Demonstration of All-Electric School and Transit Buses Today at U.S. Capitol

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, in conjunction with Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a federal coalition focused on advocating for 100% EV sales by 2030, will be hosting an educational display and demonstration of zero-emission, all-electric school buses and transit vehicles today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Capitol —West Curb

  • Israel orders hundreds of new combat vehicles for special forces

    Israel will purchase hundreds of combat vehicles from Israel Aerospace Industries for the country’s special forces in a deal worth more than $28 million.