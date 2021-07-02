U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.89
    +11.95 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,653.30
    +19.77 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,575.94
    +53.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,315.57
    -13.79 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    -0.45 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    26.50
    +0.40 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    -0.0320 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3290
    -0.1940 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,380.76
    -200.98 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    817.06
    +7.51 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.58
    -3.58 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 850,000 payrolls, unemployment rate reaches 5.9%

The U.S. economy added back jobs for a sixth straight month in June

GM is investing in a California lithium extraction project

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

General Motors is investing in domestically sourced lithium. The company said Friday it became the first investor in an Australian company’s project to extract the mineral, a critical component of electric vehicle batteries, from the Salton Sea Geothermal Field near Los Angeles. The automaker will have first rights on lithium produced by Controlled Thermal Resources’ “Hell’s Kitchen” lithium extraction project.

The Hell’s Kitchen project is expected to begin producing lithium in 2024. That output would be used in GM’s Ultium battery cells, which are being manufactured as part of a joint venture with LG Energy Solution, after undergoing validation and testing. While Tim Grewe, GM’s general director of electrification strategy and cell engineering, declined to provide specifics on how much lithium GM will likely receive, he said the company expects “it’ll be a significant amount of [GM's] North American lithium.”

GM and other automakers will need a lot of lithium if they want to meet their electrification targets. For GM, that includes transitioning away from internal combustion engines entirely by 2035. But that wide-scale transition will also likely mean greater competition – not only for customers' dollars, but for the source minerals that compose essential parts like batteries.

In general, lithium is produced either via hard rock mining or by extracting the mineral from brine deposits. Both methods have been criticized for their impacts on the environment. What makes CTR’s project stand out is that it will use renewable geothermal energy – produced from the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, a huge area in the Imperial Valley that’s already home to eleven geothermal power stations – to process the lithium.

In addition to being powered by renewable energy, CTR says the project uses a closed-loop direct extraction process that returns spent brine to its underground source and leaves no production tailings, a kind of waste reside from mining.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PARLmFc1iKc]

Most of the world’s lithium is sourced from a small number of countries, predominately Chile, Australia, China and Argentina. There only one lithium production site in the United States, a brine operation in Nevada owned by chemical manufacturing giant Albemarle. But there’s been an increased focus on boosting domestic production in the mineral in recent years, driven largely by two trends: the anticipated demand for the mineral, which is expected to rapidly increase due in part to the transition to battery electric vehicles; and a bipartisan focus on keeping the US competitive in emerging technologies.

According to the California Energy Commission, as much as one third of the world’s current demand for lithium could be found in the state’s lithium deposits. The CTR project is one of many aimed at extracting lithium from the Salton Sea’s vast brine fields.

Recommended Stories

  • Option Trade: Home Depot Acting Bullish; How To Take Advantage With This Calendar Spread

    Today, we're looking at Home Depot stock which recently broke back above its 21-day and 50-day moving averages. Traders that think $HD might head higher in the next month could benefit from using this option strategy.

  • Bronco, Bronco and more Bronco; plus the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and a V6 Ferrari | Autoblog podcast #685

    In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd, who just wrapped a whirlwind week of driving the 2021 Ford Bronco. The two talk 4x4s and address some reader feedback, then pivot to talking about another large truck: the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. After that, they get into some news, talking about the new V6-powered Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid, and then wrapping up with a rather interesting "Spend my Money" from a listener based in Japan who has access to just about everything. Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

  • Shortages flagged for EV materials lithium and cobalt

    As the world moves to meet stringent targets for cutting carbon emissions - partly by phasing out internal-combustion-engine cars - demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel vital for electric vehicle batteries will soar, raising the prospect of shortages. High lithium prices have failed to spur investment in new capacity due to lower long-term contract prices, while the problem for cobalt supply is that it is mainly a byproduct of copper, meaning investment decisions are based on copper prices. For nickel, new projects in Indonesia, which has the world's largest reserves, mean the likelihood of major shortfalls may only come into play towards the end of this decade.

  • Six (!) as-new 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car Editions up for grabs

    With its black-and-white livery, pink/yellow/turquoise/purple wavy side stripes and white wheels, the '93 Chevy Camaro Pace Car Edition has some serious visual impact. Six Pace Car Edition '93 Camaros, which is exactly what's on offer at the upcoming Mecum Orlando auction. Chevrolet built a total of 645 Pace Car Edition Camaros for 1993.

  • America’s Electrical Grids Are Under Threat. For Fixes, Look to Florida.

    From a deep freeze in Texas to a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, electrical grids are being strained like never before.

  • A Major EV Battery Bet for India Is on Aluminum Over Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- A drive to reduce dependence on imported materials and technology, especially from China, is pushing India to invest in a battery technology that uses aluminum rather than lithium as the key ingredient. Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s largest oil refiner, has teamed up with startup Phinergy Ltd. to develop the Israeli company’s aluminum-air battery.India has few exploitable options to produce lithium, the key metal for the current generation of electric-vehicle batteries, but its e

  • The energy-stock boom isn’t over — this investor says it’s just getting started

    Many are underestimating smaller energy companies, which have repaired their balance sheets and are fielding surging demand.

  • Chevy C10 Truck Is A Perfect To Start Your Collection

    Check out this vintage pickup.

  • Tested: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Complicates a Simple Machine

    Jeep's new plug-in-hybrid Wrangler struggles to smoothly blend its multiple powertrains.

  • Chevrolet confirms Silverado ZR2

    Slotting in above the already-rugged Trail Boss, Chevy's teaser leads us to believe that the Silverado ZR2 could arrive as soon as the 2022 model year. Tune in this fall to see what's new from #Silverado. Chevy's teaser was predictably light, but we expect the Silverado ZR2 will take cues from its smaller sibling and offer an array of off-road-oriented goodies, likely headlined by beefed-up Multimatic DSSV dampers like the ones fitted to Chevy's Silverado race truck, which, incidentally, also got 35-inch tires and more skid plates.

  • States Are Leading the Way on a Public Health Insurance Option

    When Joe Biden ran for president, he campaigned on lowering health care costs and expanding coverage by adding a government-run health insurance option to compete with private insurers. Colorado and Nevada both signed public health insurance options into law in June, and Washington state recently updated its public option, first approved in 2019. All three plans are more limited in scope than what Biden and other Democrats have suggested a federal version might look like, but members of Congress are nevertheless watching closely to see how they fare.

  • GM shakes up lithium industry with California geothermal project

    General Motors Co is investing in a U.S. lithium project that could become the country's largest by 2024, making the automaker one of the first to develop its own source of a battery metal crucial for the electrification of cars and trucks. The deal, announced on Friday, comes as automakers around the world scramble for access to lithium and other electric vehicle (EV) metals as internal combustion engines are phased out. Detroit-based GM said it will make a "multimillion-dollar investment" in and help develop Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Ltd's Hell's Kitchen geothermal brine project near California's Salton Sea, roughly 160 miles (258 km) southeast of Los Angeles.

  • These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The renewable energy industry has been hot over the past year as more favorable policies have begun taking shape in Washington, D.C., and even the most old-school energy companies are making efforts to transition more of their power generation to renewable sources. As a result, good values among stocks in that arena can be hard to find, but three of our Foolish contributors see First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA), and Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) as great opportunities for investors looking for bargains in the renewables space. Travis Hoium (First Solar): Cheap is always a relative term, but in the case of solar manufacturing and equipment, I don't see any stock cheaper than First Solar.

  • This self-charging electric-vehicle maker is giving Tesla a run for its money — and an IPO could be just around the bend

    Sono Motors, a German company making self-charging electric-vehicles, is giving Tesla a run for its money in terms of cash preorders for its flagship vehicle, and could soon go public.

  • Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good on developing a diverse power supply

    "We sit here today with a 40% carbon reduction from 2005," Good says of Duke Energy on Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.

  • Exxon CEO disavows comments by lobbyists dismissing oil giant’s climate stance

    Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Darren Woods apologized and disavowed statements made by two of the company’s top Washington lobbyists after an environmental group released a video recording of them dismissing its public positions on climate change. In a recording with a representative for Greenpeace, which tricked the lobbyists into believing they were conducting video interviews with a recruiter, Keith McCoy, Exxon’s (XOM) senior director of federal relations, called the company’s support for a carbon tax to help address climate change an “easy talking point” because it is a policy unlikely to ever be implemented.

  • Bitcoin Mining Council Says Sustainable Power Mix on the Rise

    The council's survey focused on the crypto mining industry's electricity consumption and sustainable power mix.

  • Copper's Indispensable Role in Clean Energy Could Drive Price of the Metal Up 66%

    Image Provided By Flickr In a report released last May, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analysts estimated that copper prices could skyrocket to $15,000 per ton, a growth of more than 66%, by 2025. While many commodities are enjoying a recent price boost thanks to increasing demand as national economies reopen, copper’s recovery has been especially strong due to the increased urgency with which nations are shifting toward greener technologies and energy sources. The metal that helped spark the dawn of

  • These Renewable Companies Are Set to Thrive Long Into the Future

    The renewable energy industry is slowly upending a multi-trillion dollar electricity market worldwide and a decade or two from now it could make most fossil fuels obsolete. Wind and solar energy are now beating coal, nuclear, and natural gas on a cost basis and electric vehicles could dominate the transportation market before the middle of the century. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Seimens Energy (OTC: SMEG.F) bubbled to the top and are certainly built to thrive for the next decade or more.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Reporting Mixed Q1 Results?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?