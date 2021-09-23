U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.71
    +58.07 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,812.81
    +554.49 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,035.56
    +138.71 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.36
    +33.80 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    +1.04 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.60
    -27.20 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4040
    +0.0680 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0124 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1770
    +0.3990 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,797.87
    +517.37 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.61
    -9.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

GM invests $300M in China's first self-driving car unicorn Momenta

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

General Motors has now joined a slew of other major automakers, including Toyota, Chinese state-backed SAIC Motor, and Mercedes-Benz AG in putting its chips behind Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta.

GM, the largest automaker in the U.S. in terms of vehicle sales, said Tuesday it will invest $300 million in Momenta to accelerate the development of AV tech for future GM vehicles in China. Julian Blissett, executive VP of GM and president of GM China, said in a statement that the investment will help the automaker bring “solutions tailor-made for [GM’s] consumers in China.”

The news comes less than six months after Momenta closed a nearly $500 million funding round, which saw participation from SAIC, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz AG and Bosch. As TechCrunch’s Rita Liao notes, “mega-fundraising has become common in the capital-intensive autonomous vehicle world.” But it appears that the startup is moving closer to commercialization as it aims to mass-produce cars equipped with its software by the end of this year.

This is just the latest aggressive investment into next-gen technology from GM, which said in June it had earmarked $35 billion for electric and AV ventures through 2025. Here in the U.S., GM’s interest in autonomous technology is best-known via its self-driving subsidiary, Cruise, which recently tapped a $5 billion line of credit from the automaker’s financial firm.

But GM has also established a strong series of partnerships in China, as it seeks to take a firm foothold in the world’s largest EV market. The country’s best-selling electric vehicle, a tiny city car called the Wuling Mini EV, is manufactured by SAIC-GM-Wuling – as the name suggests, a joint venture between GM, SAIC and Wuling Motors. SAIC-GM-Wuling also manufactures the popular brand Baojun.

Chinese municipal government have also taken a notably progressive stance towards autonomous driving, Chinese AV startup executives noted at TC Mobility in June.

“In China, each local government is incentivized to really act like entrepreneurs like us,” Huan Sun, Europe general manager at Momenta, said during the event. “They are very progressive in developing the local economy… What we feel is that autonomous driving technology can greatly improve and upgrade the [local governments’] economic structure.”

What’s driving the rise of robotaxis in China with AutoX, Momenta and WeRide

While GM declined to state when drivers would see Momenta tech in its Chinese vehicles, a spokesperson for the automaker confirmed that the partnership between the two companies would not extend to GM vehicles manufactured and sold in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • GM invests in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta

    BEIJING (Reuters) -General Motors Co said on Thursday it will invest $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for future models in China, its first such tie-up in the world's biggest car market. Momenta is among the few companies that hold a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, a key tool in autonomous driving technologies. It is working with automakers to develop mass-production vehicles with self-driving functions to gather real-time data.

  • GM Makes Self-Driving Bet In China To Catch Up With Nio, Xpeng

    General Motors will invest in Chinese self-driving startup Momenta, as key new Nio, Xpeng EVs loom. GM stock rose.

  • GM details the motors that will power its electric Hummer and other EVs

    GM has shared details on its new Ultium Drive motors.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump on Evergrande Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday as worries that a spread of China Evergrande Group’s debt woes to the broader market ebbed.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin R

  • Freshworks stock jumps 32% after IPO raises more than $1 billion

    Freshworks Inc. shares rallied more than 30% on their first day of trading Wednesday as the customer and IT business software provider focuses on growing its customer base past its small business focus.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Shares of large automakers, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), are trading higher amid an overall market rebound as stocks regain some losses following Monday's selloff. Ford and Redwood Materials also today announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. Ford and Redwood say their goal is to make electric vehicles more sustainable, drive down the cost for batteries and ultimately help make electric vehicles acces

  • Struggling DraftKings Finds Buyers in Wood’s ARK, Retail Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood and buy-the-dip retail traders are snapping up shares of DraftKings Inc. and boosting the stock after it got hammered this week over its move to buy U.K. gambling company Entain Plc.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerli

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • FedEx labor shortfall hits quarterly profit, earnings forecast

    U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp posted a 7% drop in quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast on Tuesday, after labor shortages crimped earnings, slowed packages and drove up costs ahead of the all-important holiday peak season. Shares in the Memphis, Tennessee-based company fell 4.6% to $240.50 in extended trading after FedEx said staffing problems resulted in a $450 million year-over-year increase in costs due to higher wage rates and overtime, increased spending on third-party transportation services and shipping hiccups. "The impact of constrained labor markets remains the biggest issue facing our business" and was a key driver for the first-quarter underperformance, FedEx Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam said on a conference call with analysts.

  • A Tesla Contrarian? Nio's Beaten-Down Stock Flashes Buy Signal

    Nio Inc-ADR (NYSE: NIO) gapped down Wednesday following the news Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) may default on its loans. Chinese-based stocks have already been beaten down hard over the past few months amid poor China/U.S. relations, China’s struggling economy and the communist government’s seemingly disregard for the success of its home-based EV and tech giants. Nio’s stock has also become detached from the influence of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock and the t

  • BP Shuts Some U.K. Gas Stations Because of Truck Driver Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingBP Plc, the second-largest fuel retailer in the U.K., said it’s shutting some of gas stations because of a nationwide truck driver sh

  • Exclusive-Google offers to settle EU antitrust probe into digital advertising - source

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google is seeking to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that could help it stave off a disruptive, lengthy probe and a possible hefty fine. EU antitrust cases have cost Google more than 8 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in fines in three different cases in the last decade and it has also been ordered to change its business practices to allow rivals to compete. The European Commission opened an investigation in June into whether Google favours its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

  • 3 Leading Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The electric vehicle market is growing rapidly, and these companies each have an interesting role to play in its future.

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Ideanomics' WAVE Secures Follow-On Purchase Order From AVTA

    Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE finalized a multi-million dollar follow-on purchase order from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) for 28 additional wireless charging systems. AVTA currently serves more than 450,000 residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, and northern Los Angeles County, California. WAVE, which Ideanomics wholly acquired in January 2021, allows transit agencies to electrify their fleets with in-route charging, reducing vehicle weight, increasing

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? New EV Battery Deal Could Reduce Supply Chain Woes

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • German auto giants bet on hydrogen cars

    Battery power is ahead in the race to become the car technology of the future thanks to the likes of Elon Musk's Tesla, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen.That's according to major automakers like BMW and Audi.They are just two of the firms developing hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicles as the industry moves away from fossil fuels to meet climate targets.Germany itself has bet billions on hydrogen fuel in sectors like steel and chemical.BMW is hydrogen's biggest supporter among German carmakers, and aims for a mass-market model to be ready in around 2030. Its rivals are also investing.Volkswagen's Audi brand said it had put together a team of more than 100 mechanics and engineers who were researching hydrogen fuel cells for the whole VW group.Hydrogen is also seen as a sure bet by top truckmakers like Daimler and Volvo, who see batteries as too heavy for long-distance commercial vehicles.For now, though, fuel cell technology is expensive, making the production of mass-market cars a challenge.The cells - where hydrogen passes through a catalyst to produce electricity - are complex and contain expensive materials.VW group CEO Herbert Diess has Tweeted that it isn't the solution to climate change.But Toyota takes a different view.It already has a fuel cell car on sale, though it remains a niche market. European general manager Stephan Herbst says both battery electric cars and hydrogen could progress side-by-side.Herbst is part of the Hydrogen Council business group, which forecasts that hydrogen will power more than 400 million cars by 2050.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.