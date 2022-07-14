U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,747.52
    -54.26 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,271.60
    -501.19 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,131.76
    -115.82 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.14 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    -3.30 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.70
    -32.80 (-1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    -1.02 (-5.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    -0.0081 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    +0.0890 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1793
    -0.0101 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2750
    +1.8630 (+1.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,761.38
    +663.78 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.57
    -10.22 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.13
    -94.24 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

GM is building a 'coast-to-coast' EV fast-charging network

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·3 min read
Gary McWilliams / reuters

Electric vehicle adoption has reached its tipping point in the US. With more and more EVs appearing on American roadways, automakers and charging networks alike are working to build out increasingly critical power infrastructure to keep those EVs moving. On Thursday, GM announced that it is partnering with Pilot Company and EVGo to construct a coast-to-coast national DC fast charging network.

"The missing piece in the larger picture of public charging is along highway corridors, which connect the east to the west, the north to the south, one metro area to another" Travis Hester, GM’s chief EV officer, said during a press call Wednesday. "They form a vital network, which moves vehicles and people throughout the country. Rural areas can also be especially affected by the lack DC fast charging in those areas."

The network will offer 2,000 charging stalls at 500 stations located every 50 or so miles along America's highways,"connecting urban and rural communities, the East and West Coasts and different metropolitan areas," per a Thursday news release. They'll be co-branded as “Pilot Flying J” and “Ultium Charge 360” stations, based on Pilots existing Flying J travel centers and governed by EVGo's eXtend service.

GM Pilot charging network
GM Pilot charging network

The stations will offer a blistering 350kW maximum charge rate. There aren't many EVs on the market yet that can use the max wattage but the stations will automatically step down the current to whatever the specific vehicle is designed to handle. These locations will be accessible and adaptable to all EV brands, though GM owners will receive some added perks like exclusive reservations and discounts on charging sessions.

“GM and Pilot Company designed this program to combine private investments alongside intended government grant and utility programs to help reduce range anxiety and significantly close the gap in long-distance EV charger demand,” Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company, said in the release. “Our travel centers are well-equipped to accommodate EV charging with 24/7 amenities and convenient proximity to major roadways across the country."

This isn't the first time that GM and EVGo have collaborated. The two worked together last year to put 500 Ultium-compatible fast charging stalls at various EVGo stations and are currently working to install an additional 3,250 fast chargers in cities and suburbs by mid-decade. For its part GM is coordinating with seven separate charging networks — Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV Connect, EVgo, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect — as part of a $750 million investment to expand Ultium Charge 360 access to over 100,000 charge point across North America.

“GM agrees with the customer need for a robust charging experience that makes the transition to an EV seamless and helps drive mass adoption,” Hester said in April. “As we launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, Ultium Charge 360 simplifies and improves the at-home charging experience and the public charging experience – whether it’s community-based or road-trip charging.”

The first stations of the new national network are expected to come online by early 2023. There, travelers will have access to a variety of roadside amenities, from WiFi in the lounge areas to onsite restaurants, fresh deli selections, myriad caffeination methods and even secure shower facilities.

  • Analysis-Chevy's electric Blazer SUV fights to stand out in a crowd

    General Motors Co's electric Chevy Blazer SUV will be vital to the automaker's effort to catch Tesla Inc in the U.S. EV market, but by the time it hits showrooms next year it will be fighting a crowd of vehicles to run second in a segment dominated by Tesla's Model Y. The traffic jam over the next several years in the electric SUV segment could define winners and losers in the U.S. auto market for years to come. The U.S. electric SUV market segment is projected to more than double in size to 2 million vehicles annually by 2026, according to AutoForecast Solutions, which tracks automakers' future production plans.

  • Twitter suffers worldwide outage

    Twitter has reeled from another outage that made the social network inaccessible for many people.

  • A Chinese Wikipedia editor spent years writing fake Russian medieval history

    She pulled off one of the largest hoaxes ever seen on the platform.

  • 2023 Nissan Z Road Test | A boomer re-jiggered for zoomers

    Nissan's overhauled Z is here. Many enthusiasts have wanted this for years. Was it worth the wait?

  • Jury convicts ex-CIA engineer for leaking the agency's hacking toolset

    Joshua Schulte was arrested in relation to the 'Vault 7' leaks.

  • The Morning After: Hasbro can 3D-print your face onto your favorite action figure

    Google files a lawsuit that could kick Tinder out of the Play Store, Hasbro can 3D-print your face onto Ghostbuster, Power Ranger figurines and more, Magic Leap 2 will go on sale in the US on September 30th.

  • watchOS 9 preview: A hearty upgrade for workout and sleep tracking

    We preview the heart-rate-based workout and other new features in the watchOS 9 public beta.

  • Nintendo is buying an animation studio to help create its own 'visual content'

    Nintendo has acquired the Japanese CG production company Dynamo Pictures and plans to rebrand it as "Nintendo Pictures."

  • U.S. auto agency will not allow EV owners to pick alert sounds

    U.S. auto safety regulators on Tuesday scrapped a 2019 proposal that would have allowed automakers to offer a variety of sound choices for electric vehicles and other "quiet cars." Electric vehicles are often harder to hear at lower speeds than gasoline-powered engines. Under rules mandated by Congress and finalized by NHTSA, automakers must add sounds to hybrid and electric vehicles when traveling at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour (30 km per hour) to help prevent injuries among pedestrians, cyclists and the blind.

  • Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

    The legacy carmaker is accelerating efforts to deliver on its promise to become a top player in the electric vehicle market.

  • Hyundai's first EV sedan is the futuristic Ioniq 6

    Hyundai Motor Group has officially unveiled the Ioniq 6, a streamlined sedan that offers an estimated 610km (380 mile) range and an intelligent interior that George Jetson would mistake for magic.

  • Tonal lays off 35 percent of its workforce

    Connected fitness equipment maker Tonal is laying off 35 percent of its workforce, according to CNBC. Like Peloton, the company grew its headcount significantly over the last two years as demand for its products skyrocketed due to pandemic lockdowns. Before the start of 2020, Tonal employed about 110 people. It now has closer to 750 workers, CEO Aly Orday told CNBC. Orday said the move would help put Tonal on track to start making money within the next few months. “As we head into a recession — and many of us believe we’re headed into a recession — it’s really important that we become a business that’s here for the long term,” Orday told the outlet. Tonal will provide affected employees at least eight weeks of severance pay and healthcare benefits through to the end of September. Relative to Peloton, Tonal is coming out of the pandemic mostly unscathed. The connected fitness industry’s best-known player laid off 2,800 employees, or about 20 percent of its total workforce, at the start of 2022. More recently, the company announced it would no longer build its own equipment.

  • 2023 Ford Super Duty spy photos reveal elaborate grille

    2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty heavy duty pickup truck caught in spy photos. The photos show a very elaborate grille.

  • MacBook Air M2 review (2022): Apple’s near-perfect Mac

    The new MacBook Air is a spectacular revamp for Apple’s flagship ultraportable. It’s far thinner, it has a fantastic new screen and speakers, and Apple’s M2 chip makes it a genuine powerhouse. It has everything we’d want in an ultraportable, and sets a new standard for the entire industry.

  • Train drivers to go on strike on 30 July

    Union Aslef says eight rail companies will go on strike after talks over pay broke down.

  • How 25 airlines became Delta, United, and American: Then & Now

    The airline industry of today wasn't always the consolidated industry consumers have learned to loathe today.

  • Man, 3 kids pulled from pond ID'ed as Kyle Moorman and children: Coroner

    A man and three children who were pulled late Tuesday from a pond on the city's south side have been identified as the missing father and his children police and family had been searching for earlier this week, the Marion County Coroner's Office confirms.

  • 'It's impossible to go back': Used electric vehicles go from trash to treasure amid high gas prices

    Don't expect to find a big discount on these cost-saving machines anymore.

  • Best States to Own an Electric Vehicle – 2022 Study

    Between 2014 and 2019, electric car sales increased by 174.8%. Among the commonly cited reasons for considering an electric vehicle purchase, 30% of respondents in a 2021 Forbes survey cited the reduced cost of fuel. With the national average for … Continue reading → The post Best States to Own an Electric Vehicle – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Edmunds: The Best Hybrid Pickup Trucks in 2022

    As with other hybrid vehicles, these trucks have a gasoline-powered engine that’s augmented with electric motors and a battery to help improve fuel economy. The experts at Edmunds round up all four hybrid trucks that are on sale today to help you decide which one is the better buy. PowerBoost is the name given to the first-ever F-150 hybrid engine, and rightly so.