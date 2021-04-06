U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

GM is betting its electrified future on a revolutionary new battery system

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·10 min read

When the Hummer EV SUT (sport utility truck) and its newly-unveiled SUV variant hit dealer show floors in the fall of 2021 and 2023, respectively, they’ll be among the first models in GM’s new electrified lineup to be built atop the company’s Ultium battery system.

General Motors is no stranger to the electric vehicle market. GM began its electrified venture in 1996 with the EV1, one of the very first viable battery-powered sedan models produced by a major automaker which continued its run until being discontinued in 2003. It was superseded by the BEV2 platform of which the 2016 Chevy Bolt was the first model. Today, GM relies on an EV platform powered by the Ultium battery system as the basis for the 30-plus models it plans on producing in the coming years (with 20 zero-emission models available by 2023) as part of the company’s quest to reinvent its business into that of an EV automaker — though you’ll be hard pressed to find references to a “BEV3” in GM’s press materials.

“Thousands of GM scientists, engineers and designers are working to execute an historic reinvention of the company,” GM President Mark Reuss crowed in a 2020 press statement. “They are on the cusp of delivering a profitable EV business that can satisfy millions of customers.”

During a press event last May, GM CEO Mary Barra assured reporters that the company plans to turn a profit on every Ultium EV it sells and is aiming to sell 1 million EVs annually by 2025. Of those, GM plans to release its EVs with 19 different battery pack-drivetrain combinations — down significantly from the 550 permutations currently available across its internal cumbustion fleet.

Unlike Tesla’s battery technology, which utilizes cylindrical cells (i.e. shaped like AAs), GM instead opted to use pouch- and prismatic-style cells (both of which are shaped like flattened rectangular boxes). This enables GM engineers to combine 6 to 24 cells in each module unit — the Hummer EVs have 16 to 20 modules on board depending on selected powertrain options — and then stack those modules either horizontally or vertically within the frame of the vehicle. Cylindrical, conversely, are only ever oriented vertically. With this flexibility, GM can pack in anywhere from 50 kWh to 200 kWh of energy capacity (double what the current largest Tesla battery, the P100D, can hold), translating into 350 - 400 miles of estimated range and a 0 - 60 in as low as 3 seconds.

“It's a long complicated optimization routine,” Tim Grewe, General Director Electrification Strategy and Cell Engineering at General Motors, told Engadget. Getting the most out of an Ultium battery pack of any given size “really comes down to, what are you using it for in your portfolio and how can you have the most efficiency — that's generally [with using] the biggest cell. You have the flexibility to configure those cells in any way you want,” thanks to GM’s Wireless Battery Management System (WBMS).

General Motors reveals its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)
General Motors reveals its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

GM developed the WBMS in conjunction with Analog Devices. The system requires 90 percent less wiring and reduces the battery pack’s volume by fifteen percent while “improving design flexibility and manufacturability without compromising range and accuracy over the life of the battery,” according to a September press release. The WBMS is a wholly integrated system with “all circuits, hardware and software for power, battery management, RF communication, and system functions in a single system-level product.”

“The transition of battery packs from wired to wireless connectivity enables automotive manufacturers to scale their electric vehicle platforms across multiple vehicle models to meet growing consumer demand,” Patrick Morgan, VP of Automotive at Analog Devices, said. “Our wBMS solution not only simplifies manufacturing, but also allows new systems to be built on wireless data, accelerating the entire industry towards a sustainable future. We are honored to bring this breakthrough system innovation to market with General Motors.”

GM battery testing
GM battery testing

This management system isn’t just sleeker than its competition, it’s smarter as well. When the Ultium modules are assembled, specific details about each cell’s particular chemistry is programmed into the BMS. Not only does this enable the BMS to better balance load between the individual cells as a module ages, it should enable vehicle technicians to swap out full modules should a more effective chemistry come to market, without having to replace the entire pack. That also means GM won’t have to keep stocking cells that use the old formulation once a new one arrives — the entire production process can switch over to the new chemistry nearly immediately.

What’s more, once one of these batteries reaches the end of its automotive service life, it can easily be repurposed for other applications — such as home energy storage — thanks to the BMS’ ability to balance output between modules. “It’s a single cell that can meet all of these needs,” Grewe continued. “we do it the most efficiently while maintaining the highest quality.”

The Ultium cell’s chemistry is also unique to the industry. The Chevy Bolt, for example, used a NCM battery — Nickel-Cobalt-Magnesium. Cobalt has proven to be very effective at stabilizing a cell’s chemistry, thereby greatly extending the battery’s overall durability. However, Cobalt — while a fairly common element in the Earth’s upper crust — is produced almost exclusively in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia and Australia with the central African country mining more annually than the other two nations combined. The DRC is a politically volatile nation and whenever trouble starts popping off there, the entire world feels the subsequent supply pinch while cobalt exports are temporarily halted.

Unlike coup-positive Tesla, GM (partnering with LG Chem) has taken a more calculated approach to avoiding interruptions to its EV supply chain by doping its anodes with aluminum. Ultium’s NCMA (Nickel-Cobalt-Magnesium-Aluminum) batteries contain 70 percent less cobalt than NCM-based cells without seeing a notable decrease in cell durability. In fact GM and LG Chem are currently working to further develop the technology with the hope of eventually eliminating cobalt and nickel from their battery chemistry entirely.

Grewe notes that the two companies are eyeing a silicon-based hybrid electrolyte lithium metal anode, dubbed its Solid Energy System, as a successor to NCMA. “The beauty of silicon is it is just way more efficient on the periodic table and it can hold a lot more lithium than carbon can.”

“Aluminum doping was a real breakthrough that they were able to add into the cathode material to have even better life characteristics and confirmed its fundamental capability.” Grewe noted. “These cars, we'll run 'em on a fast charger much harder, and we're going to use them harder on the Hummer EV with Watts to Freedom (aka launch) mode. This dope has really made us say, 'well you can really start using [the battery system] much, much harder and have it last the life of the truck.'

“We’ve actually had a very good spring on this technology,” Grewe noted of GM’s recent research into lithium-metal last May. “We now see a very viable path with almost twice the energy density of today...that’ll easily enable 500 - 600 mile vehicles in the future."

What’s more, the Ultium system is capable of handling an 800V electrical architecture. That is, most mainstream EVs on the road today (luxury models like the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Polestar 2 being exceptions) as well as a majority of the DC fast charging stations, use a 400V standard, which limits the amount of energy a station can dump into your car’s depleted power cells to around 200 kW. With an 800V architecture, a DC station can pump as much as 350 kW across its line — more than double that of Tesla’s 150 kW limit. This should enable Ultium vehicles to charge faster — GM claims it can add 100 miles of range with 10 minutes of charge time — and also output some of that power to other devices (even other EVs) using an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). There’s no word yet from GM as to when or whether Ultium-powered vehicles will be capable of V2L (like the Hyundai Ioniq 5) or bi-directional charging.

GM also claims that by eliminating relatively-expensive cobalt from its chemistry in favor of more-affordable aluminum, the company may be able to get its battery price down to $100 per module by 2024. $100/module is widely considered the holy grail of EV battery technology as it is at that rate EVs achieve price parity with fossil fuel-powered vehicles. What’s more, as Doug Parks, GM’s executive VP for global product development, explained last May, cell costs currently represent 80 to 90 percent of the battery’s total price. That percentage has risen over recent years from the 60 - 65 percent range with casing, wiring and other components representing the remaining production expenditure.

“When we started with the Volt and the Bolt, we probably over-designed those battery packs. I mean, there’s a lot of really cool stuff in them and they may not ever die. We don’t have a lot of warranty (claims) with that stuff, which is beautiful,” GM president Mark Reuss told reporters in January. “But along the way, you learn how to control it, and how people really use it, which —until you do it— you’re really guessing at. So the efficiency you get out of the use of the battery along the way, where you’re decreasing cell cost and size, makes the curve of performance and value even better, independent of cell chemistry.”

General Motors reveals its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)
General Motors reveals its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

“I don't know the bottom of the cost curve yet,” Grewe told Engadget. “And it continues to accelerate down faster than anybody predicted. When the initial Ultium chemistry launches on Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq in the next year, we project battery costs are going to be 40 percent less than today's costs. By mid-decade we're targeting that battery costs will be 60 percent less than today's with twice the energy density.” The first generation of Ultiums already pack 60 percent higher energy density than the batteries from last year’s Bolt EV, according to Grewe.

Those batteries will likely be developed and built at GM’s new Factory ZERO, though gearheads of a certain age will of course recognize it as the venerated Lordstown Complex, in northeastern Ohio. GM owned and operated the Lordstown assembly from 1966 to 2019, initially producing iconic Chevrolet models like the Caprice, Impala and Bel Air, as well as more recent compact cars like the Cavalier, Cobalt and Cruise.

“Factory ZERO is the next battleground in the EV race and will be GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future,” Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing, said in an October press statement. “The electric trucks and SUVs that will be built here will help transform GM and the automotive industry.”

GM has reportedly pledged $2.2 billion to overhaul and retool the site’s facilities after shutting down Lordstown in 2019 — the single largest investment in a plant in GM’s history. Once it begins operations, the new plant is expected to employ 2,200 workers and be powered exclusively by renewable energy by 2023. GM has announced plans to produce some 250 million Ultium cells a year by 2025 and, once fully online, the Lordstown facility shouldƒ produce at least 30 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually — that’s 50 percent more than Tesla’s Nevada-based Gigafactory is capable of. The Hummer itself will be produced in GM’s recently revitalized Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly plant in southeast Michigan, which was erected atop the old site of the original Dodge factory built in 1911.

  • Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Replaces Warner

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to the exits following the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, with the fiasco leading to a quarterly loss and a major shakeup at the top of the Swiss bank.The firm will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to its Archegos exposure, forcing it to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks. The company’s investment bank head and chief risk officer were among more than half a dozen executives replaced over the worst trading debacle in more than a decade.While Credit Suisse was far from the only bank that allowed Bill Hwang’s family office to lever up large positions in a few stocks, others managed to unwind their exposure quickly with minimal damage. That raised questions over Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein’s handle on the firm’s risk just weeks after the lender was caught up in another implosion of a little-known financial player.“Serious lessons will be learned,” Gottstein said Tuesday in a statement. The Archegos loss “is unacceptable.”Credit Suisse has now offloaded the bulk of its Archegos exposure, helped by a $2.3 billion sale this week. But the impact of that latest sale and any remaining positions could affect second-quarter results, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, after the Archegos hit caused a 900 million-franc pretax loss in the first quarter.The firm is still set to give an update on the effect of last month’s collapse of Greensill Capital, which helped manage $10 billion of investment funds the Swiss bank offered to asset management clients. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in those funds, a person familiar with the discussions said. Analysts expect years of legal costs tied to the matter.For a QuickTake Glossary on the Collapse of Archegos click here“The long-term consequences will be felt in the bank over time” as Credit Suisse needs to prioritize capital preservation over growth, analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan at JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note.Credit Suisse rose 0.7% at 2:34 p.m. in Zurich trading, paring losses this year to 10%. The bank’s bonds gained in early trading as the dividend cut and suspension of buybacks prevented a bigger hit to its capital strength.Among the executives to leave are investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner. Gottstein previously removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto.Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America Corp. executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance.The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year.Chairman Urs Rohner offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5 million francs and bonuses for the executive board have been scrapped for that year. Rohner is set to step down later this month when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Credit Suisse’s buyback pause and reduced dividend to get its capital position back on track isn’t the cure-all for its financial woes, though may fall short of more bearish fears. Our near-term concerns remain the fallout from Greensill costs, knock-on revenue dents to its prime and asset-management units and elevated control costs, along with lingering regulatory and legal challenges.-- Alison Williams, BI banking analystCredit Suisse Payout Pause Won’t Halt Archegos Fallout: ReactThe Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, and had tried to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter have said. The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo & Co. have told investors that they shed their Archegos-linked positions with little financial impact. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it could lose as much as $2 billion.Credit Suisse’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares. The bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Bill Hwang’s family office imploded.In addition to the Archegos writedown, Credit Suisse may need to set aside 2 billion francs over the coming years for litigation tied to Greensill, according to the JPMorgan analysts.Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage a group of debt funds that were marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.Credit Suisse said it will provide an update on the funds in the “next few days.”Gottstein took over in February 2020 in the wake of a spying scandal that took down his predecessor and pledged a clean slate for 2021 after legacy issues marred his first year. Instead, he’s been overwhelmed by repeated lapses in oversight.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continuing to Extend

    British pound traders continue to push the issue as it looks like we are trying to get to the ¥153.50 level.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.65%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later. Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a portfolio strategist at the bank, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday it could overshoot to as much as 2.3% in the second quarter.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Updates prices throughout, adds comments from Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – OPEC+ Gradual Output Increase, Demand Recovery Issues Equal Headwinds

    OPEC and its allies announced that they have decided to gradually increase oil production by some 2 million barrels per day from May to July.

  • Is your state saying no to the $10,200 unemployment tax break?

    More than a dozen are not excluding the benefits from state taxes. Is yours among them?

  • ‘We’re seeing widespread frothiness, bubbles, risk-taking and leverage,’ warns ‘Dr. Doom’ on state of stock-market

    Prominent academic Nouriel Roubini, a professor of economics at the New York University Stern School of Business, explains in an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired Tuesday that risk-taking on Wall Street is reaching dangerous levels, in his view.