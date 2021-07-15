U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,345.49
    -28.81 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,876.00
    -57.23 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,475.76
    -169.19 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.93
    -19.43 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.25
    -0.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    +0.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3010
    -0.0550 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9430
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,309.39
    -1,509.26 (-4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    758.66
    -27.77 (-3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.02
    -79.17 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,279.09
    -329.41 (-1.15%)
     

GM to launch fleet charging service to power commercial EVs, even at home

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

GM and its new EV business unit BrightDrop are launching a fleet charging service as the automaker aims to ramp up its bet on connected and electric commercial vehicles.

The service, branded Ultium Charge 360 fleet charging service in a nod to GM's new electric architecture and batteries that will be the foundation of its future EV plans, offers many of the tools that a commercial delivery, sales or motor pool business might need. It also includes an effort to add home charging for drivers.

The charging service is the latest addition to BrightDrop, which was launched in January. The business unit offers commercial customers — starting with FedEx — an ecosystem of electric and connected products. BrightDrop has said it will begin with two main products: an electric van called the EV600 with an estimate range of 250 miles and a pod-like electric pallet dubbed EP1. BrightDrop is part of GM's aim to reach 1 million EV sales globally by 2025.

GM and BrightDrop are launching the charging service with Duke Energy company eTransEnergy, EVgo, In-Charge Energy and Schneider Electric, four companies that can provide the infrastructure needed to keep the commercial vans properly powered.

On the home-charging front, GM said it will expand an existing agreement with Qmerit.

Inside GM’s startup incubator strategy

The service is meant to provide tools for fleet operators, which Alex Keros, GM's lead architect of EV Infrastructure noted in a call with reporters Thursday are important market growth segment and a critical piece of the electrification puzzle. The company looked at "how to put the right customer experiences together ... you know, when you think about fleets these are cars that come home with employees for example, and we'll have to help those companies and employees figure out charging in their home."

GM’s newest startup aims squarely at the commercial EV market

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Chief Softens Tone on Demand of Going Back to the Office

    CEO James Gorman talked about the importance of in-person mentorship and how the bank would be flexible for workers with sick relatives or long commutes.

  • Nokia Stock Pops As 5G Wireless Gear Maker Expects To Raise Outlook

    Nokia stock popped after the maker of 5G wireless network equipment said it plans to raise its full-year outlook.

  • Stevanato Group IPO: A 70-Year-Old Growth Company

    It’s not often that the U.S. IPO market hosts an offering from Italy, but this week, we can say "Ciao" to an Italian company. The Stevanato Group expects to issue 40 million shares at a range of $21 to $24. Its market valuation is estimated to be nearly $7 billion, and the underwriters are Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC), Jefferies, Citigroup (C), UBS Investment Bank (UBS), KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wells Fargo (WFC), and William Blair. Stevanato Group is a developer of glass and plast

  • Top Forecaster Sees Indian Rupee’s Wild Ride Coming to an End

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee looks set to end its recent volatile phase as surging foreign inflows and a possible hawkish turn by the central bank curb swings, according to Credit Agricole CIB, the currency’s top forecaster.After turning from being Asia’s best performer in the first quarter to its worst in April when another wave of Covid-19 infections took hold, the rupee is now likely to trade in tight ranges in the coming quarters, said Dariusz Kowalczyk, the bank’s head of Asia research,

  • Shell starts selling power from giant battery in Wiltshire

    Britain's electricity grid is now balancing supply and demand with the help of a giant battery in Wiltshire funded by Chinese investment. The 100 megawatt system has been developed by UK company Penso Power with funding from China's state-owned Huaneng Group utility and CNIC Corporation. Shell, the FTSE 100 oil and gas giant, has a deal to trade all of the power from the battery, which is now fully operational. Large-scale electricity batteries are set to play a growing role in Britain's electri

  • Ithaca Hummus' sales boom as upstart's founder embraces competition

    Dips are gaining momentum and hummus brand Ithaca is outpacing its competition.

  • Ballard Receives Order for Fuel Cell Modules to Power Trial Operation of Siemens Mireo Plus H Train

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has received a purchase order for two of its 200-kilowatt (kW) fuel cell modules from Siemens Mobility GmbH ("Siemens"; www.siemens.com) to power a 2-car Mireo Plus H passenger train through a trial operation in Bavaria, Germany. As per Ballard's announcement in November 2017, the 200kW fuel cell module has been developed and tested under a multi-year Development Agreement with Siemens, in order to provide primary propulsio

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped -- Again!

    For the second day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock dropped Wednesday, closing the day down 2.3%. You can probably blame Lucid Motors for that -- and Investor's Business Daily (IBD). In a report out late Tuesday -- one that investors didn't get a chance to react to until today -- IBD discussed a call held with investors by Lucid management, the new electric car company being brought public by the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV).

  • Analysis-Electric bus maker BYD shows China complications in Biden climate push

    A California electric bus factory just north of Los Angeles looks like a vision of President Joe Biden's battery-powered, American-manufactured, climate-friendly future. Some 500 unionized workers assemble battery packs, weld frames and install seats, steering wheels and fare boxes, making zero-emission public transportation on a factory floor at BYD North America that is the size of nine American football fields. Converting transit buses to battery or fuel-cell power is considered one of the fastest ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, which at 29% accounts for the largest share of U.S. emissions.

  • Expert: It's 'a little scary' for retirees to spend their savings

    Retirees often are reluctant to draw on their nest eggs in their golden years, according to one retirement expert.

  • Facebook Joins Amazon in Calling for FTC Chair to Step Aside on Antitrust Cases

    Facebook's petition to remove Khan from involvement in the FTC's lawsuit against it arrives weeks after a similar move by Amazon.com.

  • Google Wants People in Office, Despite Productivity Gains at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Google software engineers reported something in a recent survey that surprised higher-ups: they felt as productive working from home as they did before the pandemic.Internal research at the Alphabet Inc. unit also showed that employees want more “collaboration and social connections” at work, according to Brian Welle, a human resources vice president. Welle declined to provide exact figures but said “more than 75%” of surveyed employees answered this way. Most staff also specifica

  • Delta pilot sues the airline for allegedly stealing an app he designed

    A Delta pilot has sued the airline for $1 billion, accusing it of trade secrets theft over a communications app he developed a few years ago.

  • The Future Of Transportation: EV Stocks Could Fly This Summer

    As the electric vehicle boom continues, it’s disrupted industries in ways nobody expected. Here’s why 2021 could see EV stocks explode

  • Can UiPath Turn Automation into Investor Profits?

    Automation software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) replaces bored employees with tireless digital "robots." After becoming one of the largest software IPOs in US history, UiPath is not a cheap stock -- but here are three reasons to believe the hype. Office employees do mundane jobs like filling out forms, password resets, bookkeeping, and applications day in and day out.

  • Oil Refiners in China Log Another Record in Challenge to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil companies processed a record volume of crude in June, offering further signs that Asia’s largest economy may surpass the U.S. to become the world’s biggest refining nation this year.Volumes hit 14.86 million barrels per day last month, up 3.8% from May, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. That compares with a daily average of 16.17 million barrels in the U.S. in June, data from the Department of Energy s

  • Exxon hiring more temporary workers as Texas refinery lockout continues

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it will begin hiring additional temporary operators of its Beaumont, Texas refinery as a lock out of 650 union-represented workers runs into its 11th week. Exxon said it took the decision to hire the new workers after four meetings with the United Steelworkers (USW) union local 13-243 failed to yield the results the company expected. "It is also worth clarifying that our USW represented employees remain employed by the company while locked-out and we look forward to welcoming them back when there is a ratified contract," Exxon said in a statement posted to its website.

  • AcuityAds Provides Q2 2021 Update on its Advertising Automation Platform, illumin

    AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY) ("AcuityAds'' or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, provided an update today on the recent performance of its new advertising automation technology, illumin.

  • Self-Driving Car Startup With Tesla, Google Roots To Go Public

    Self-driving car startup Aurora will go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

  • Microsoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows

    An Israeli group sold a tool to hack into Microsoft Windows, Microsoft and technology human rights group Citizen Lab said on Thursday, shedding light on the growing business of finding and selling tools to hack widely used software. The hacking tool vendor, named Candiru, created and sold a software exploit that can penetrate Windows, one of many intelligence products sold by a secretive industry that finds flaws in common software platforms for their clients, said a report by Citizen Lab.