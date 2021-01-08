U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

GM launches new logo to show it's serious about an electric future

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

General Motors has changed its logo, refreshed its website and kicked off a new "Everybody In" marketing campaign as part of a broader effort to illustrate the company's transformation to a modern, fast-moving and inclusive organization that is serious about accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

The changes were unveiled Friday as part of GM's presence at the virtual 2021 CES tech trade show that officially begins January 11. The restyled website will go live January 11.

This is the fifth time GM has changed its logo in its 115-year history and probably the most progressive thing that we've done since 1964, GM chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl said in a press call with reporters Friday. The all-cap GM logo has changed to a lowercase 'gm' with a softer blue gradient evoking clean skies of a zero emissions future and an underline below the 'm,' a nod to GM's underlying Ultium battery architecture. The negative space around the 'm' even looks like an electrical plug, said Wahl.

"It's optimistic, it brings energy and vibrancy and reflects our view of the future," she said. "It does build on our strong heritage, with a key element of recognizable consistency and trust. But overall, it really wants to humanize our company and this brand identity project was actually led in-house by team of our designers who took it on knowing that it represents all 164,000 of our employees."

GM electric Bethany Hamilton
GM electric Bethany Hamilton

Surfer Bethany Hamilton in a new ad campaign by GM that launched in January 2021.

The effort is meant to be more than just a logo change and a slew of new ads that feature everyday folks alongside cameos from author Malcolm Gladwell, surfer Bethany Hamilton, gamer Erin A. Simon and Peloton cycling instructor Cody Rigsby. It's meant to show a company that has truly evolved from a slow-moving legacy automaker to one that can be nimble, tech-centric and appealing to the next-generation of car owners.

GM wants to inspire; and these changes are meant to kick off its makeover.

Of course, there is real money and resources behind this evolution. GM said in November it will spend $27 billion over the next five years on the development of electric vehicles and automated technology, a 35% increase that exceeds the automaker’s investment in gas and diesel and is an effort to bring products to market faster.

More than half of GM’s capital spending and product development team will be devoted to electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programs, the company said at the time.

The U.S. automaker is also accelerating its go-to-market timeline and adding more EVs to its portfolio plans. GM plans to bring 30 new electric vehicles to a global market through 2025. The company had previously committed to 20 EVs by 2023. More than two-thirds of those launches will be available in North America and every one of GM’s brands, including Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Buick, will be represented, according to the automaker.

    Wall Street’s best firms don’t just look at the stocks, they look at the big picture, too. And Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, is particularly adept at showing us the macro view. In his first note of the new year, Stoltzfus notes a series of factors that are going to impact the markets. The big news, of course, the 800-pound gorilla that cannot be ignored, is the ongoing COVID epidemic. The disease is coming back strong now that we’re well into winter – which was somewhat expected, as it’s typical behavior for flu-like respiratory viruses. With the winter virus surge, we also must contend with a new round of lockdown policies, imposed from state or local levels. It’s hoped that the newly available COVID vaccines will, by springtime, start to put a damper on the novel coronavirus."The length of time that households and economies have been negatively impacted by the spread of the virus across the world in our view will likely result in less resistance to inoculation against Covid-19 than many experts had feared early on in the pandemic. We expect that equity markets will remain sensitive to developments tied to the pandemic that have held the US and global economy hostage for nearly a year," Stoltzfus said.The second-biggest news, but the one most likely, in Stoltzfus’ view, to make an impression on the market, is the Georgia election. Both Democratic candidates won Senate seats, giving the incoming Biden Administration the ability to push policies through Congress over any opposition – at least for the next two years.This Democrat victory, ensuring short-term one-party control of the Presidency and Congress, has Stoltzfus worried. In his campaign, Joe Biden promised to roll back Trump’s tax policies, and to enact a series of large spending initiatives. Should he now follow through, Biden’s stated policy is likely to raise both taxes and Federal spending. And in Stoltzfus’ view, that will probably cost the markets; Stoltzfus believes that unfettered progressive/Democrat policy enactments will leave the S&P 500 vulnerable to losses on the order of 6% to 10%.Before rushing to sell-off holdings, Oppenheimer’s stock analysts remind investors that compelling opportunities can still be found. The firm's analysts have tagged three stocks that they see gaining upwards of 80% for the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that the rest of the Street is in agreement, as all three boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus.  miRagen Therapeutics (MGEN)miRagen Therapeutics aims to develop new treatment options for diseases that today’s therapies cannot adequately ameliorate. The company's flagship drug candidate is VRDN-001, an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in clinical-stage research as a treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED). miRagen acquired the rights to VRDN-001 late last year, after its October acquisition of Veridian Therapeutics. The monoclonal antibody is about to enter Phase 2 clinical trial, with initial results expected around mid-year 2021.miRagen is funding its current research with a $91 million capital raise, arranged in a private placement financing agreement. With that agreement in place, miRagen ended the third quarter with $144 million in cash on hand, but more importantly, a clear cash runway extending to 2023.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell, who rates MGEN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $37 price target. This figure indicates room for 102% one-year growth. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Gershell says, “Recent Viridian acquisition and $91M raise set miRagen on a new course, as the incoming programs position it to compete in the fertile thyroid eye disease market… we see ample revenue potential for [VRDN-001], and its higher potency may enable differentiation... We expect that progress in the development of MGEN's TED candidates will support outperformance.” Overall, Wall Street likes the risk/reward factor at play here, as TipRanks showcases a Strong Buy consensus rooting for MGEN's success. Shares are selling for $18.26 and have an average price target of $32. This target implies a 75% upside from current levels. (See MGEN stock analysis on TipRanks)Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)The success of the pharmacological industry has, ironically, caused a significant challenge: many diseases are becoming resistant to existing therapies. Many cancers are among the diseases subject to resistance and consequent relapse, serious problems that both impact the patient’s quality of life and increase mortality rates. Oric Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-state biopharma research company, is working on treatments to overcome cancer resistance.Oric’s lead candidate is ORIC-101, which shows promise as a glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist. The drug is entering two separate Phase 1b trials, one for prostate cancer and one for solid tumors. Modern drug research is expensive, and Oric recently raised capital through a successful public offering of stock. The company put over 5.79 million new shares on the market back in November, at $23 each, and grossed over $133.3 million.5-star Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter covers Oric, and he is bullish. DeGeeter backs his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with a $62 price target, implying a one-year upside potential of 88%. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here)In support of his optimistic stance, DeGeeter writes, “We view ORIC as an investment in a leadership team with prior history of successfully developing clinically important cancer drugs. Our thesis assumes … clinical data supporting best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 based on either ease of use or superior efficacy in biomarker selected population. We believe current investor expectations assign material value to potential best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 and skills of management.” Overall, ORIC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $32.91, while the $50.67 average price target indicates room for an ~54% growth. (See ORIC stock analysis on TipRanks)Triterras (TRIT)Next up is a unicorn, a billion-dollar fintech startup that has been on the public markets for less than three months. Triterras provides an online trading and trade finance platform, Kratos, based on blockchain technology. Trade finance, or the provision of credit services in the physical transport of market commodities, is worth an estimated $40 billion annually; Triterras’ platform uses the secure nature of blockchain as a selling point for online traders.Triterras went public through a SPAC merger; that is, a business combination with a special acquisition company. These companies exist to purchase a target company, injecting capital, and then put the combined entity on the public markets.Analyst Owen Lau, in his coverage of this stock for Oppenheimer, likes what he sees. Of the company’s current status, he writes, “…results and momentum appear strong, and the full-year guidance implies a 235% and 142% YoY growth in revenue and net income off a low base. More importantly, while the company is growing faster than other high growth marketplaces, the stock trades at a discount to low growth marketplaces on average.”At the bottom line, Lau is bullish, saying, “We see an intriguing paper-to-electronic opportunity in Triterras, which leverages blockchain technology to disrupt the low-tech adoption in the trade and trade finance industry.”In line with these comments, Lau rates TRIT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23 price target implies 93% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)Overall, this company has 3 recent reviews on record, and they are all to buy, making the Strong Buy analyst consensus unanimously positive. Shares are priced at $10.94 with an average price target of $19, giving the stock ~60% one-year upside potential. (See TRIT stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Gold hastens retreat, slumps 3% as U.S. Treasury yields soar

    Gold accelerated its slide below the $1,900 mark on Friday, slumping around 3% and dragging down other precious metals as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields hammered bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold fell as low as $1,849.55 and was last down 2.8% at $1,858.89 per ounce at 10:53 a.m. EST (1553 GMT). "Gold is having a major fundamental shift for many investors and they're starting to abandon their safe haven trade for gold," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    With the Georgia election behind us, and the Trump Administration on the way out, the near- to mid-term political landscape is growing clearer: The Biden Administration will be able to cater to its progressive base, now that it rests on majorities – however thin – in both Houses of Congress. Predictability is good for the markets, and we’re likely to have that, at least until 2022. Which makes this the time to lock in the defensive portfolio plays.The research analysts at Wells Fargo have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of the firm's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% or better.Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)One good place to look for high return dividends is among the market’s business development companies. These companies offer specialty financing to the middle market, providing credit and funding for small to medium business customers who would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets.Apollo Investment is a typical example, with an investment portfolio valued at $2.59 billion. Apollo has investments in 147 companies, with average exposure of $15.9 million. The bulk of its portfolio, 86%, is first lien secured debt. Healthcare, business services, aviation and transport, and high-tech companies make up more than half of Apollo’s investment targets.In Q3CY20 (the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2021), Apollo posted an EPS of 43 cents per share, flat sequentially but down 18% year-over-year. The company boasted $268 million available liquid assets, and $287 million in available credit under its secured facility at the end of the quarter. Since then, Apollo has amended its revolving credit facility by extending maturity to December 2025.On the dividend front, Apollo has maintained its payments to regular shareholders despite the corona pandemic. Apollo’s most recent payment, in November, was s 31-cent regular dividend plus a 5-cent special dividend. The current yield is an impressive 11.6%.Covering AINV for Well Fargo, analyst Finian O’Shea noted, “Legacy’s impact has whittled away, adding just $3 million to the top line this quarter, for an annualized yield on FV of ~5.5%. We think there is very little downside to NOI from the legacy book, and view any realizations and re-deployments as a big positive to the stock.”O’Shea gives Apollo an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target which, at $12.50, implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Overall, Apollo has two reviews on record, and they are split – 1 Buy and 1 Hold – for a Moderate Buy consensus view. The stock is selling for $11.17, and its $11.50 average price target suggests a modest 3% upside. (See AINV stock analysis on TipRanks)Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)Next up, Goldman Sachs BDS, is the banking giant’s entry into the specialty finance business development segment. GSBD is a subsidiary of Goldman, and focuses on mid-market companies, providing closed-end management investment services and middle-market credit access.GSBD’s share performance in 2020 showed a steady rebound from the initial recession caused by the corona crisis last winter. By year’s end, the stock was trading its January 2020 levels.In November, the company felt confident enough to price an offering of $500 million in unsecured notes, at interest of 2.875% and due in January 2026. The funds raised will be used to pay down the revolving credit facility, improving interest on existing debt.Also in November, GSBD reported 80 cents EPS for the quarter ending September 30. The earnings were strong enough to support a solid dividend of 45 cents per share – and the company announced a special dividend payment, of 15 cents, to be paid in three installments during 2021. The regular dividend currently has a yield exceeding 9%.Among the bulls is Wells Fargo's Finian O’Shea, who also covers AINV. The analyst wrote, "[We] believe the high-quality investment platform and shareholder friendly structure will continue to drive attractive forward returns… GSBD is quality at a good price... For those who buy BDCs, GSBD will likely always be in the portfolio discussion as we see it, given its quality of earnings and shareholder orientation.”With that in mind, O’Shea rates GSBD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), along with a $19.50 price target. This figure implies a 5% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with an even split between Buy and Hold reviews, making for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $18.59 and the average price target of $19.50 matches O’Shea’s. (See GSBD stock analysis on TipRanks)ExxonMobil (XOM)From BDCs we’ll move on to the oil industry. Exxon Mobil is one of Big Oil’s players, with a market cap of $190 billion and 2019 revenues (the last year for which full-year figures are available) of $264.9 billion. The company produces approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent daily, putting it in the top five of global hydrocarbon producers.Low prices in 2H19, and the corona crisis in 1H20, drove revenues down in the first part of last year – but that reversed in Q3 when XOM reported $45.7 billion at the top line. While down year-over-year, this was up 40% sequentially.Despite all of the headwinds facing the oil industry over the past 18 months, XOM has kept its dividend reliable, and paid out the most recent distribution in December 2020. That payment was 87 cents per regular share, annualizing to $3.48 and giving a yield of 8.4%.In a note on the big oil companies, Wells Fargo’s Roger Read writes, “In 2021, we expect more supportive macro tailwinds, but realize significant challenges exist and maintain an average Brent price below $50…”Switching his view to XOM in particular, the analyst adds, “We do not expect production growth and only minimal free cashflow generation, which is inclusive of disposition proceeds. However, this represents a significant change from the last several years of significant cash burns and increased leverage. In our view, this is likely enough to lift the shares a bit higher and lessen worries about dividend sustainability.”In light of his comments, Read rates XOM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $53 price target indicates room for 17% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)That Wall Street still views the energy industry with a cautious eye is clear from XOM’s analyst consensus rating -- Hold. That is based on 10 reviews, including 3 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $45.15, and their $47.33 average price target suggests a modest upside of ~5% (See XOM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Bitcoin (BTC) addresses that contain more than 1,000 BTC -- worth $38.41 million at press time -- now stand at an all-time high of 2,334, CoinDesk reported Thursday.What Happened: "Whale" accounts, or accounts with large BTC holdings, have risen 3.7% since December when the number stood at 2,221, according to CoinDesk.Compared with the previous 2017 bull market, the large accounts have grown by 30%.There are at least 6,633 addresses that hold more than $10 million in BTC, according to BitInfoCharts data. On Wednesday, the combined market value of cryptocurrencies crossed the trillion mark, with BTC alone enjoying a market cap of $685.76 billion.CoinDesk Research's quarterly review report noted that the dip in Bitcoin seen at the end of December evoked "little interest" in profit-taking on part of large holders.Why It Matters: Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $40,180.37 on Thursday and has returned 32.35% since the new year began.When asked on CNBC's halftime show on Thursday where Bitcoin was going, Chamath Palihapitiya, Chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) said, "probably going to a hundred then 150 then 200,000.""In what period I don't know five years, ten years, but it's going there and the reason is because every time you see all of this stuff happening it just reminds you that wow our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be," said the billionaire investor.Palihapitiya described the apex cryptocurrency as "insurance" and said it gave people access to an "uncorrelated hedge and it's going to eventually transition to something much more important."The "SPAC king" began investing in Bitcoin in 2012 and has since sold all his individual bitcoins, instead choosing to invest through companies that own cryptocurrencies.See Also: MicroStrategy Now Holds 70,470 Bitcoin After Spending .1B in 2020Price Action: Bitcoin traded 2.84% higher at $38,338.34 at press time. On Thursday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 2.37% higher at $44.97 and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 1.18% lower at $14.61.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Investor Lost 0K In Botched Up Wallet Migration: How You Can Avoid Similar Fate * Cryptocurrency Stellar Has Surged 180% Over A Week — Here's Why(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Some investors might love biotech stocks for their lottery ticket-like returns when a company strikes medical gold. A lottery ticket, however, costs only a buck or two, while getting a biotech company wrong can hurt a lot more than that. Case in point: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares tanked ~50% in Friday's trading session, following the release of underwhelming clinical trial results.Specifically, top-line data from the first part study evaluating SRP-9001, the company's microdystrophin gene therapy, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients, failed to show a statistically meaningful improvement when compared to the placebo.Although patients displayed an improvement in the amount of dystrophin in their muscle fibers after 12 weeks of treatment, at 48 weeks, the gene therapy didn't show enough of an improvement in muscle function to count the trial as a success. The study is still in process and remains blinded.Following the news, Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz lowered the company’s microdystrophin program’s PoS (probability of success) from 70% to 60%.“Given the increasing likelihood that SRPT will require Study 301 data for approval,” the 5-star analyst said, “[We] now model SRP-9001's potential commercial launch in 2024 (previously 2023).”Prior to the trial’s commencement, Schwartz thought its chances of success hung in the balance. The results have justified his concerns.“The wide variability in North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) scores - the rating scale which measures functional motor abilities - predicted by natural history paired with the uncertainty regarding the NSAA improvement attributed to steroids vs. SRP-9001 in Study 101 led us to hypothesize SRPT had little room for error in Study 102,” the analyst commented.However, Schwartz tells investors there could be another possible catalyst on the horizon.Sarepta will soon release additional data from the Phase 2 trial of the company's next-generation exon skipper SRP-5051. The treatment uses Sarepta’s peptide phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PPMO) technology.“With the stock trading near floor value of SRPT's exon-skipper base business,” Schwartz summed up, “Now could be an opportune time to get involved ahead of PPMO data expected in 2Q21.”However, due to the trial’s failure, Schwartz lowered his price target from $197 to $125, indicating 49% upside from current levels. The analyst’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on SRPT stays intact for now. (To watch Schwartz’s track record, click here)Overall, with 15 analyst reviews on record, split into 9 Buys, 5 Holds, and single Sell, SRPT gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average price target clocks in at $153.33 and implies shares will appreciate by 82.5% over the next 12 months. (See SRPT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 800 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) or ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock would grow the most by 2022.Workhorse vs. Solo Stock Workhorse designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircrafts in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.The U.S. Postal Service expects to make a contract decision about Workhorse replacement vehicles in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. This decision has been delayed multiple times already and now puts another layer of pressure on Workhorse, one of three finalists for the contract.If the EV company is indeed in a strong position to win the USPS contract for upgrading its delivery fleet of 165,000 vehicles, it would be a preeminent source of revenue for the EV company valued at $6.3 billion.See Also: Best EV Stocks.Electrameccanica develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles.The EV company's flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. Electrameccanica is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. The EV company also actively develops and manufactures custom-built vehicles.Fifty-six percent of participants told us shares of Workhorse will grow more by 2022.Workhorse traders shared their excitement around the Jan. 4 purchase order Workhorse received for 6,320 of their C-Series all-electric delivery vehicles from Pride Group Enterprises. The order is split between Workhorse's C-1000 and C-650 models and is subject to various production and delivery conditions.Many respondents also expressed confidence, although admittedly speculative in nature, Workhorse will ultimately win the USPS order come the second fiscal quarter of 2021.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 800 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's Why FuelCell, Tesla, Workhorse, Nikola and Nio Stock Is Moving * Is SiriusXM Screwing Up By Potentially Losing The New 'King of All Media' Dave Portnoy?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are among the industries most looking forward to closing the book on 2020. The pandemic led to store closures and stay-at-home orders across the country, which had a devastating impact on REITs. The following five REITs performed relatively well throughout 2020, maintaining strong occupancy thanks to their recession-resistant business models.