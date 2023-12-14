GM to layoff 1,300 workers across two Michigan plants as vehicle production ends

General Motors will lay off a total of 1,314 employees at two factories in Michigan in connection to ending production of vehicles.

GM filed a WARN notice posted Thursday that said it will cut 945 jobs starting Jan. 1 at its Orion Assembly plant in Orion Towship.

Those cuts are related to GM's October announcement that it was delaying production of two all-electric pickups at the plant by a full year, thereby idling the factory at the end of this year and transferring about 1,000 workers to other GM facilities in the state.

UAW Local 5960 member Kimberly Fuhr inspects a Chevrolet Bolt EV during vehicle production on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township.

GM had planned to start production on the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV next year at Orion, but GM said that it will "retime the conversion" of Orion Assembly plant to EV truck production and restart the plant in late 2025 instead.

The other WARN notice indicated that GM will cut 369 jobs at Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping as GM ends production of the Camaro muscle car built there. The cuts will happen in phases that begin Jan. 1 and end in March, according to the WARN notice.

The automaker says it will offer affected employees jobs elsewhere in the company.

More: GM reveals 2026 Vistiq, the newest EV to join Cadillac lineup: What we know

More: GM subsidiary Cruise to cut 24% of workforce amid crisis following pedestrian accident

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM to layoff 1,300 workers across two Michigan plants