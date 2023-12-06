GM names David Massaron its chief economic development and real estate officer

General Motors on Wednesday named David Massaron its chief economic development and real estate officer.

Massaron joins GM from Wayne State University, where he served as chief business officer and chief financial officer, as well as treasurer for the University’s Board of Governors. He starts at GM on Jan. 2, 2024, according to a release.

His experience will strengthen GM's engagement with local civic and business leaders and level up the automaker's economic development impact, Colleen Oberc, a spokesperson for GM, said in an email.

David Massaron, then the chief financial officer for the City of Detroit, talks with the Detroit Free Press editorial board on Thursday, Sept. 26 2019.

Massaron joins GM as the automaker increases pressure on its salaried workers across the U.S. to return to the office, on specific days each week. Many employees, including those who typically work at the RenCen, were slow to return to work immediately following the pandemic, and the automaker hasn't indicated whether it has any long-term vision or plan regarding its presence in the RenCen.

Also, the hire comes after GM ordered a private security police force to remove from its properties officers accused of acts of racism and abusing Black people at the RenCen after the Free Press reported the allegations against Renaissance Center Management Co. and its white officers.

Previously, Massaron served as budget director for the state of Michigan after holding various roles with the city of Detroit, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer and senior counsel to Mayor Mike Duggan, the release said.

"David’s unique experience serving in Michigan across the state, city of Detroit and the private sector will be invaluable to the work GM is doing in our hometown and across the many communities where we live and work," Craig Glidden, executive vice president for legal, policy and cybersecurity, and corporate secretary at GM, said in the news release. Massaron will report to Glidden.

Massaron started his legal career at Dickinson Wright and was later principal at Miller Canfield from 2007 to 2014. Massaron, a Detroit native, holds a Bachelor of Arts in political theory and constitutional democracy from the James Madison College at Michigan State University, and a Juris Doctor degree from William & Mary Law School.

