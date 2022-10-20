GM officially reveals its $107,000 electrified 2024 GMC Sierra Denali

GM's goal to sell nothing but EVs by 2035 is well on its way with massive demand already for the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevy Silverado. The automaker took to social media on Thursday to unveil its third electrified offering and the burly-looking Sierra Denali EV that the company revealed does not disappoint.

Officially, it's named the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 and it'll start shipping in early 2024 with an MSRP of $107,000 plus dealer fees. The Sierra is built on the same Ultium battery technology as the Hummer and Silverado so GM estimates the Sierra will have 400-plus miles of range on a full charge (80 miles more than the 2024 Blazer EV announced in July), offer 574 HP/785 lb-ft torque, 22-inch rims and the ability to tow up to 9,500 pounds.

On a DC fast charge, the Sierra should be able to tack on 100 miles of range with every ten minutes of station time — assuming you spring for the 800W electrical architecture, which is looking to be an optional feature along with four-wheel steering and crab walking capabilities. Like other Ultium vehicles, the Sierra will offer bidirectional charging, enabling it to power household appliances for up to 21 days, GM's product site reads. A subscription for GM's SuperCruise hands-free ADAS system will be included for three years as well.

The Denali is the first of three Sierra EV variants slated for release in the next few years. The standard edition Sierra EV Elevation will arrive in early 2025 with 18-inch rims. The off-road ready AT4 will arrive a year earlier in 2024 and offer two additional inches of ground clearance from the base Elevation.