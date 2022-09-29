U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,644.82
    -74.22 (-2.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,259.77
    -423.97 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,730.17
    -321.47 (-2.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,668.75
    -46.49 (-2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.42
    +0.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.18 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9793
    +0.0054 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7450
    +0.0400 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1074
    +0.0188 (+1.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4240
    +0.3020 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,368.83
    -178.61 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.88
    -3.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

GM partners with and invests in OneD Battery Sciences in quest for cheap, energy-dense EV batteries

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

General Motors and OneD Battery Sciences are teaming up on a joint research venture into building more efficient batteries for electric vehicles.

The partnership will focus on using OneD’s silicon nanotechnology in GM’s Ultium battery cells to extend range, improve performance and cut costs. The automaker said Thursday that OneD’s Sinanode platform, which uses silicon instead of graphite for a tenfold increase in energy, can pave the way for smaller, lighter and more efficient battery packs.

“We believe that the winners of the EV race will be those who can effectively add more silicon to the battery cell, in a way that doesn’t disrupt existing supply chains and processes,” Vincent Pluvinage, CEO of OneD Battery Sciences, said in a statement.

GM Ventures, the automaker's venture arm, has also invested in OneD as part of a Series C $25 million funding round. Volta Energy Technologies also participated in the round. OneD, a Palo Alto-based battery developer, plans to license its Sinanode technology to automakers and industrial partners angling to develop affordable energy-dense batteries at scale.

The deal is GM’s latest in its quest to rapidly scale the Ultium platform underpinning its EVs and reach 1 million units of annual EV manufacturing capacity in North America by 2025.

GM isn't just relying on partnerships however. The automaker also operates its own R&D center and is about to wrap up construction of its new Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, both of which are located at the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. GM researchers are working on technologies like lithium-metal, silicon and solid-state batteries at the R&D center. The aim is to move the best battery technologies, which researchers have proven can be scaled, over to the Wallace center.

The automaker announced Friday a partnership with Quebec-based Lithion Recycling to produce new batteries from recovered battery materials starting 2023. The collaboration reflects an industrywide scramble to create a circular battery economy and bring more of the battery lifecycle in-house. Moving battery production onshore can mitigate the supply chain problems and rising costs for raw materials wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Can battery recycling help end US reliance on China?

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

    Harvard professor describes technology as ‘a new battery paradigm’ for electric vehicles

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • Canada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global

    The all-cash deal strengthens Enbridge's North American renewables portfolio, it said, adding that TGE is the third-largest onshore wind developer in the United States. "Rising targets for State renewable portfolio standards and growing private sector demand for zero carbon electricity are set to drive investment in wind and solar power generation significantly higher in the next decade," Enbridge said. Dallas-based TGE has developed and monetized more than 6 GW of utility scale solar and wind projects since its inception in 2009.

  • 11 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best alternative energy stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more alternative energy stocks, go directly to 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The pace at which the world is now generating power through the use of solar panels, wind turbines, and other […]

  • Enbridge Enhances North American Renewables Business with Acquisition of Tri Global Energy

    Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or "the Company") (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today announced it has acquired Tri Global Energy ("TGE"), a leading US renewable project developer, for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Additionally, up to approximately US$50 million in payments could be made contingent on successful execution of TGE's project portfolio. TGE is currently the third largest onshore wind developer in the US, with a development portfolio of wind and solar projects representing more than 7

  • SolarEdge (SEDG) Unveils SolarEdge Home Load Controller

    SolarEdge (SEDG) unveils a new product in its SolarEdge Home ecosystem portfolio, SolarEdge Home Load Controller.

  • Duke Energy proposal would cut reimbursements for generating solar power

    A new proposal from Duke Energy would mean less credit for solar panel customers who generate more electricity than they use.

  • Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant

    A renewable energy plant in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there officially opened Wednesday as the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which can generate enough electricity to power a small city at maximum output, addresses a key challenge facing the utility industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels and increasingly turns to solar and wind farms for power. At the Oregon plant, massive lithium batteries store up to 120 megawatt-hours of power generated by the 300-megawatt wind farms and 50-megawatt solar farm so it can be released to the electric grid on demand.

  • Brazil is keeping its commitment to fight climate change through science-based sustainable policies | Opinion

    Brazil pledges to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030, two officials say.

  • Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?

    Downed powerlines can mean weeks without power. AP Photo/Matt SlocumHurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep

  • The Pros and Cons of Electric Cars

    There are positives and negatives to owning an electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. Do your research before buying a vehicle with one of these powertrains.

  • Shale conference forwards solutions amid energy crisis

    "Never has energy been such a salient issue," said Marcellus Shale Coalition President David Callahan.

  • Google is getting new sustainability features, including a fuel cost calculator

    Google is adding several new sustainability features for Search, the company announced today at its Search On event. The search giant will start showing the annual fuel cost for cars in search results to help people who are in the market for a new car. Google will also show emissions estimates for cars, so you can get a better understanding of how a particular car model you're interested in compares to similar ones.

  • VRAI wants to tackle the energy crisis by bringing VR simulation training to offshore wind sector

    Virtual reality (VR) has struggled to transition too far beyond gaming circles and specific industry use cases such as medical training, but with the burgeoning metaverse movement championed by tech heavyweights such as Meta, there has been a renewed hope (and hype) around the promise that virtual worlds bring. BAE Systems is using VRAI.

  • Foreign investors, manufacturers eye Imperial County lithium production

    Global EV demand and federal incentives tied to domestic mineral production are fueling interest. But challenges remain for this rural region

  • U.S. clean energy backers: permitting bill imperative in climate fight

    Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pulled Manchin's bill from temporary government funding legislation on Tuesday after it did not gain enough support.

  • Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for XTN

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

    (Reuters) -TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy. At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies' 24.58% stake in Suncor Energy's Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.

  • Homes in Canada Have Never Been So Unaffordable, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s never been harder for Canadians to buy a home, as soaring mortgage costs have more than offset the benefits of lower prices, according to Royal Bank of Canada.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateThe UK’s Crisis of Confidence Was Ye