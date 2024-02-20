GM pauses sales of new mid-size Colorado, Canyon trucks over software issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors said Tuesday it has temporarily paused sales of its 2024 model year GMC Colorado and Canyon mid-size trucks to address intermittent software quality issues.

The Detroit automaker said a fix has been identified and implemented into vehicles and they began shipping to dealers on Monday. "We expect this hold to lift shortly so we can begin delivering vehicles to customers as quickly as we can," GM said in a statement. GM CEO Mary Barra said last month a software issue had prompted the automaker to temporarily halt sales of its Chevrolet Blazer EV.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)