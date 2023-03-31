U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google's help


Joseph White



By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors plans to phase out widely-used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, shifting instead to built-in infotainment systems developed with Google for future electric vehicles.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle's dashboard display.

GM's decision to stop offering those systems in future electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs.

GM is designing the on-board navigation and infotainment systems for future EVs in partnership with Alphabet Inc's Google.

The decision to phase out CarPlay smartphone projection technology is a setback for Apple Inc in the competition with Google to capture more real estate on vehicle dashboards in North America. GM's Chevrolet brand in the past boasted of offering more models with CarPlay or Android Auto than any other brand.

GM has been working with Google since 2019 to develop the software foundations for infotainment systems that will be more tightly integrated with other vehicle systems such as GM's Super Cruise driver assistant. The automaker is accelerating a strategy for its EVs to be platforms for digital subscription services.

By 2035, GM's goal is to phase out production of new combustion light-duty vehicles.

GM would benefit from focusing engineers and investment on one approach to more tightly connecting in-vehicle infotainment and navigation with features such as assisted driving, Edward Kummer, GM's chief digital officer, and Mike Himche, executive director of digital cockpit experience, said in an interview.

"We have a lot of new driver assistance features coming that are more tightly coupled with navigation," Himche told Reuters. "We don’t want to design these features in a way that are dependent on person having a cellphone."

Buyers of GM EVs with the new systems will get access to Google Maps and Google Assistant, a voice command system, at no extra cost for eight years, GM said. GM said the future infotainment systems will offer applications such as Spotify's music service, Audible and other services that many drivers now access via smartphones.

"We do believe there are subscription revenue opportunities for us," Kummer said. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra is aiming for $20 billion to $25 billion in annual revenue from subscriptions by 2030.

GM plans to continue offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring systems in its combustion models. Owners of vehicles equipped with the mirroring technologies will still be able to use the systems, GM said.

Drivers also will still be able to listen to music or make phone calls on iPhones or Android smartphones using Bluetooth wireless connectivity, GM said.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chris Reese)

  • Hindenburg says Block response confirms it inflated Cash App user counts

    The payments firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Thursday that 44 million of its more than 51 million monthly active customers on Cash App were verified through its identity program as of Dec. 31. "Block's newly reported internal estimates also show that its previously reported 51 million monthly transacting actives as of December 2022 represented a 16%-31% inflation of its actual estimated internal user counts," Hindenburg said in a note published on its website. Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Tesla Recalls Some Semi-Trucks, Ford Slams Brakes On Self-Driving Dreams, TikTok Founder Meets Walmart Chief Privately: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Tesla Recalls Again — Except This Time, It's 35 Semi-Trucks EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is recalling thirty-five 2023 semi-trucks, citing trouble with the parking brake. The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the parking brake might not engage as expected when the driver releases the brakes. This may allow the vehicle to roll away and increase the crash risk. Tesla said it would replace the parking brake valve module in affected v

  • As Nvidia Stock Firms Up, Option Trade Could Return Nearly $300

    With positive flow in both stocks in the technology sector and options making more bullish bets, it's the ideal time to take a look at Nvidia.

  • Oil ticks up as U.S. inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices ticked up on Friday with U.S. inflation data showing some signs of slowing price rises, but on the month oil was on course for its weakest performance since November. Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6% this week, were up 22 cents or 0.3% at $79.49 a barrel by 1309 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude was up 45 cents or 0.6% to $74.82, having gained about 8% so far this week.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning price climbs – again – as production resumes following battery fire

    Ford raised its prices based on new costs as production returns to three shifts. Order banks will reopen soon for buyers without a reservation, too.

  • Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output- Bloomberg News

    As part of the restructuring, Netflix will combine its small and mid-sized picture productions units, cut a few jobs, scale back its output to ensure high quality titles and centralize decision-making, the report, which cited the company, said. Netflix, which won four Academy Awards for its "All Quiet on the Western Front", did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Lisa Nishimura, responsible for documentaries and smaller-budget films, and Ian Bricke, a vice president in the film group, will be leaving after more than a decade with the company, Bloomberg News said.

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Russia's corporate profits dropped 21.3% in Jan, business climate worsened

    Russian companies made profits of 2.34 trillion roubles ($30.25 billion) in January, data from the federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, down 21.3% from the same period last year, while the business climate deteriorated. Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, resulted in sanctions against dozens of large companies and entire sectors of Russia's economy, particularly the financial and energy sectors. Russia's economy proved unexpectedly resilient last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military.

  • An Analyst Offers a New Reason Why Apple Should Buy Disney: It’s Too Big to Fail

    There is no indication that the two companies are engaged in talks, but Wall Street can keeping wishing.

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulator seeks sale of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank portfolios-sources

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has retained advisers to sell the securities portfolios that the new owners of failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank rejected, according to people familiar with the matter. The portfolios are comprised of low-yielding assets, such as Treasuries and U.S. government agency-backed securities, that the two regional banks amassed while interest rates were close to zero. If First Citizens Bancshares Inc, the new owner of Silicon Valley Bank, or New York Community Bancorp Inc, which acquired Signature Bank, had assumed the assets, they would have had to realize losses given that interest rates are now much higher than the yield of these assets.

  • Boeing plans to increase 737 MAX production rates 'very soon'

    Boeing indicated that it's planning to increase the production rates for its 737 MAX airliners in the near future as its new MAX 7 and MAX 10 models near FAA certification.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Near Buy Point As BYD Earnings Skyrocket

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is closing the gap. Tesla announced big price cuts in China and key Asian markets on Jan. 6, followed by sweeping discounts in the U.S. and Europe.

  • Corning (GLW) Sets Up Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina

    Corning (GLW) launched an optical cable manufacturing hub to enhance network operators' capabilities and ensure high-speed fiber broadband connectivity to under served communities.

  • China EV Sales: Tesla Archrival BYD Shows Off Upcoming Small, Cheap Electric City Car

    After a rough start to the year, here's what to expect for China EV sales in March and the first quarter. Despite headwinds, BYD sounded upbeat.

  • 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup: A Truck With Moves Like a Porsche

    GM’s all-electric revival of the Hummer brand weighs more than 9,000 pounds and does 0 to 60 in about 3 seconds. And it looks kickass, writes Dan Neil.

  • Ford Is Taking Another Page Out of Tesla’s Playbook. What It’s Doing Now.

    The metal is a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and is the latest battleground for auto makers looking to navigate stressed supply chains.

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou faces uphill battle in reversing flat revenue, plummeting profits

    Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou faces an uphill battle in finding new growth for the Chinese telecommunications giant as she takes up the top role of rotating chairwoman on Saturday, after the sanctions-hit company reported flat revenue growth and plummeting profits in 2022. Privately-held Huawei recorded 642.3 billion yuan (US$90.9 billion) in sales for the full year 2022, representing slim 0.9 per cent growth compared to 636.8 billion yuan in 2021, the company said

  • Meta, Microsoft, and Disney are reversing their bets on the metaverse

    Less than two years after it announced itself with pomp and glitz, could the metaverse be headed for a gradual but certain death?

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Rolls-Royce mini-nukes head ousted as new boss overhauls top team

    The head of Rolls-Royce’s mini-nukes project has been ousted as part of a wider shake-up of its top team by the company’s new chief executive.