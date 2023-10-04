GM Prepares $6 Billion Credit Line to Cushion Strike Costs

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is setting up a $6 billion line of credit to shore up liquidity, a move indicating the carmaker is preparing for a strike at US plants that may drag on with costs already reaching $200 million.

The Detroit-based company’s move to bolster its financial position was announced in a securities filing early Wednesday. GM wants the 364-day revolving credit line, which will mature on Oct. 1 next year, to maintain operational flexibility, a company spokesperson said.

As of June 30, GM’s total automotive liquidity stood at $38.9 billion, so it’s not at risk of running out of money anytime soon. But the new credit line is a sign GM may be buckling in for a prolonged work stoppage by the United Auto Workers.

The company has been exchanging offers with the UAW, but its facilities have been targeted for escalating union member walk-outs.

The strike shutdown a GM plant in Lansing, Michigan, last week that makes the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossover SUV models and also silenced a Missouri plant on Sept. 15 that builds the company’s Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size picks.

Sales of those two truck models fell at least 10% in the latest quarter and the spokesperson said the strike has cost GM $200 million as of last month.

The UAW strike action also is impacting plants operated by GM rivals Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV.

