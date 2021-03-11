U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.44
    +52.63 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,582.29
    +285.27 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,402.95
    +334.12 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,324.03
    +38.35 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.94
    +1.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5250
    +0.0050 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3974
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4760
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,111.91
    +173.82 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,138.09
    +27.39 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

GM unveils plans for lithium-metal batteries that could boost EV range

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

GM has released more details about its next-generation Ultium batteries, including plans for lithium-metal (Li-metal) technology to boost performance and energy density. The automaker announced that it has signed an agreement to work with SolidEnergy Systems (SES), an MIT spinoff developing prototype Li-metal batteries with nearly double the capacity of current lithium-ion cells.

As a reminder, Li-metal batteries replace carbon anodes with lithium metal, allowing for lighter and more powerful cells. The challenge with the technology is increased resistance and "dendrite" filaments that tend to form on the anodes, making batteries short-circuit and heat up.

Previous lithium-metal batteries would only work when heated up to 175 degrees F, but SolidEnergy developed an electrolyte coating for lithium metal foil that works at room temperature. The company also created a non-flammable liquid electrolyte with lower resistance that won't create dendrites when in contact with lithium metal. Using those advances, it developed prototype batteries with the same storage capacity as a lithium-ion cell in half the size. The company has also developed AI-powered battery management software designed to optimize EV performance and safety.

GM Ultium battery pack
GM's first-generation Ultium battery pack

GM invested in SES in 2015 and has had a "close working relationship" with the company ever since. The automaker itself has 49 Li-metal-related patents (with 45 more pending) and showed off its own lithium-metal battery cells last year, saying today that it has completed 150,000 simulated test miles with the initial prototype.

As part of the new development agreement, "GM and SES plan to build a prototyping line in Woburn, Massachusetts, for a high-capacity, pre-production battery by 2023." It said that the energy density increase could allow for more range than current batteries in a similar size, or comparable range in a smaller pack. That could help it to reduce vehicle weight and size, while freeing up space for additional technology.

“With this next-generation Ultium chemistry, we believe we’re on the cusp of a once-in-a-generation improvement in energy density and cost," said GM President Mark Reuss. "There’s even more room to improve in both categories, and we intend to innovate faster than any other company in this space."

GM's first-generation Ultium batteries don't add any significant improvements to current battery tech, but along with Ultium motor tech, they represent GM's EV future. The company plans to introduce its first Ultium-based EVs later this year, starting with the Cruise Origin shuttle and followed by EVs from Cadillac, Hummer and other brands. The next-generation Ultium battery tech is still a number of years away, but as we've learned with any new battery technology, a lot could go wrong along the way.

Recommended Stories

  • NFTs are both priceless and worthless

    NFTs could become the next big thing for investment, or not.

  • US lawmakers introduce bill to make high-speed internet available to all

    House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn has introduced the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act (PDF), which will spend $94 billion to ensure that unserved and persistent poverty communities have access to affordable high-speed internet.

  • Chrome for Android lets you preview web links

    Chrome for Android now lets you preview web links before you fully open them.

  • How to clean and organize your Mac

    Taking care of your computer doesn’t need to be complicated. We'll take you through some easy steps to clean your Mac and organize your hard drive.

  • Canoo plans to launch this oddly-shaped electric truck in 2023

    Canoo's electric pickup has opposite styling from the Cybertruck and a bed that pulls out.

  • GM announces partnership with lithium metal battery startup

    General Motors Co on Thursday announced a partnership with a lithium metal battery startup to boost the U.S. automaker's battery development, allowing for higher electric vehicle driving range in a smaller package. The joint development agreement with SolidEnergy Solutions (SES) of Woburn, Massachusetts, will allow GM to cut weight from the vehicle, a key goal for automakers as they push to roll out electric vehicles. GM has said by mid-decade its Ultium battery packs are projected to cost 60% less than today's packs with twice the energy density.

  • T-Mobile will start automatically enrolling customers in an ad targeting program

    In a recent privacy policy update, the carrier said it would start sharing that information with marketing agencies starting April 26th unless customers opt out.

  • Square Enix will debut the next Life is Strange game on March 18th

    On March 18th, the company plans to devote 40 minutes starting at 1 PM ET to its upcoming slate of games.

  • The best white noise machines for babies

    Engadget editors test out four smart white noise machines intended for the nursery.

  • Apple rejected Parler's latest attempt to come back to the App Store

    Parler’s App Store exile will continue: Bloomberg reports that Apple recently rejected the app’s bid to get back onto iPhones, citing “highly objectionable content.”

  • Facebook is testing sticker ads in Stories

    It’s giving creators more ways to monetize their audiences.

  • How to organize your desk at home

    Organize your desk with these accessories and improve your WFH setup.

  • Indy-based High Alpha Capital launches new $110M fund

    For Indianapolis, Indiana, it started with the creation of ExactTarget in 2000. Today, the venture capital firm that connects back to that ExactTarget acquisition, High Alpha Capital, announced a new $110 million fund. Kristian Andersen, partner and co-founder at High Alpha sees the fund in the context of the pandemic and the changes it has brought to how businesses are run.

  • U.S. Army Appears to Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Mocking Women in the Military

    Chip SomodevillaThe U.S. Army’s official Twitter account defended its female soldiers on Thursday in what appeared to be a response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson ridiculing pregnant service members, whom he labeled a “mockery of the U.S. military.”“I am an American Soldier. I am a Warrior and a member of a team,” the Army tweeted on Thursday morning, alongside a picture of a woman service member saluting.During his Tuesday night primetime broadcast, Carlson scoffed at President Joe Biden’s International Women's Day acknowledgment that the military has created uniforms that fit women properly along with flight suits for pregnant women.“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” the Fox star seethed. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”He continued: “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”Carlson’s remarks immediately sparked intense backlash from senior members of the military, who said that the conservative cable news host “couldn’t be more wrong” in his assessment.Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9— U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021 “Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on,” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston tweeted on Wednesday night. “@TuckerCarlson's words are divisive, don't reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV added on Thursday morning: “Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun.”And even the Canadian military appeared to get in on the action, tweeting Wednesday in response to Carlson: “*tightens ponytail*.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Japan mourns Fukushima victims ten years later

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Polestar's latest EV concept is an adorable three-wheeled cargo sled

    Re:Move is a three-wheeled electric sled that could eventually

  • EA opens probe into claims that staff are selling rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards

    EA is looking into allegations within its community that some employees are selling rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards for cash.

  • iPhone 12 mini 'production cut' hints demand was lower than hoped

    Apple is slashing production by at least 70 percent, according to Nikkei.

  • Gold prices aim for third straight rise as bond yield and dollar’s gains cool

    Futures contracts for gold on Thursday head higher for a third straight session, helped by an abatement in the recent recovery of the U.S. dollar and a retrenchment in yields for government debt.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.