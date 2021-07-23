U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

GM recalls Bolt EVs once again over fire risks

Devindra Hardawar
·1 min read

GM is issuing a second recall for 2017 to 2019 Bolt EVs over potential fire issues. The company says it plans to replace defective batteries, but until it can do so it's advising Bolt customers to limit their charging up to 90 percent, and not to go below 70 miles of range. It's also reiterating a recommendation from last week against parking indoors and leaving the car's to charge overnight unattended. This latest recall follows a similar one from last November, where GM recalled more than 68,000 Bolts.

The company also suggests that Bolt customers visit their nearest Chevy EV dealer to get the advanced diagnostics software, which should alert them ahead of any future battery issues. Hyundai, which also sources batteries from LG Chem like GM, ended up replacing more than 75,000 batteries for its Kona EV.

While it may sound alarming — GM's recalls were triggered by five Bolt fires between 2017 and 2019 — it's worth noting that gas cars typically cause around 150 fires a day, according to a FEMA report. Still, EV makers need to prove they can responsibly deal with potential issues before they can hurt more people (and before it leads to more negative sentiment towards electric vehicles).

Editor’s note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

