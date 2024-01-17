GM recalls dozens of electric BrightDrop vans after two caught fire.

General Motors is recalling several dozen BrightDrop all-electric delivery vans after the front drive units, known as the powertrain, on at least two of them caught fire late last year.

In paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dated Jan. 11, GM said it is recalling 66 of the 2022 model year EV600 (which GM now calls the Zevo 600) BrightDrop delivery trucks.

GM said in the NHTSA filing it is still investigating the root cause of the problem, which it believes was limited to its large EV600 vehicles built between Nov. 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022. BrightDrop also offers a smaller Zevo 400 delivery van.

The BrightDrop EV600 commercial delivery van.

“General Motors is voluntarily recalling a limited number of model year 2022 BrightDrop EV600 (Zevo 600) vehicles. These vehicles may contain a front drive unit manufacturing defect," GM spokesman Bill Grotz told the Detroit Free Press in an email. "The safety of our products is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we’re working to quickly remedy this matter for our customers.”

GM said in its filing with NHTSA that it received a report of a fire under the hood in a 2022 BrightDrop EV600 on Dec. 7, and another one on Dec. 13. GM started an investigation into the fires on Dec. 22 and decided to do a recall on Jan. 4. Both the affected vehicles were owned by one GM fleet customer, which GM did not name.

Grotz said GM was not aware of any accidents, injuries or fatalities connected to the fires. But in its filing, GM said, "If an under-hood fire occurs, there is increased risk of injury."

The automaker's initial investigation showed the vehicles may contain a manufacturing defect that, "in heavy-duty cycle use conditions, can allow the drive pinion to cut its way through the outboard side of the drive-unit case," the filing with NHTSA said. The result could be an oil leak that can lead to an under-the-hood fire, the filing stated.

Last year, BrightDrop delivered 497 total vans, 483 of which were the bigger Zevo 600 models and 14 were the smaller Zevo 400 models.

The recall comes after GM announced in November that it would absorb BrightDrop into its brands so as to streamline its commercial EV business. GM launched BrightDrop in 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary. The automaker made an $800 million investment to convert the CAMI Assembly plant in Canada to an EV factory to build the vans. In the U.S., BrightDrop has more than 30 customers including Walmart, Hertz, FedEx, Merchants Fleet and Verizon.

In July 2023, GM recalled 92 BrightDrop Zevo 600 trucks due to a problem with the water seal on the vehicle’s high-voltage battery pack, according to NHTSA records. In October 2023, GM recalled 234 Zevo 600 vans due to potential air bag malfunctions, according to a NHTSA filing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM recalls dozens of electric BrightDrop vans after two caught fire.