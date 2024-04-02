GM reports 1st quarter sales dip after lower fleet deliveries, EV struggles

General Motors reported Tuesday its first quarter sales in the U.S. for 2024 dipped 1.5% when compared with the year-ago quarter on dramatically lower fleet sales due to some production pauses.

Also, the start of the year has seen continued high interest rates on borrowing and expensive sticker prices, keeping affordability a problem for many consumers, analysts said.

But GM did make a 6% gain in retail sales to consumers and it managed to again edge out its closest rival in U.S. new car sales, Toyota North America, to remain the top-selling automaker in the nation. Toyota first captured the U.S. sales crown from GM for full year 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chip crippled GM's production.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV electric five-passenger midsize SUV

GM said its first-quarter U.S. sales dropped 1.5% to 594,233 vehicles sold compared with the year-ago quarter when GM's sales soared 17.6% with 603,208 new vehicles. Toyota reported selling 565,098 vehicles in this year's first quarter, a 20.3% gain compared with the year-ago quarter.

GM President of North America Marrissa West said in a statement that all of GM's brands are doing well.

"GM gained retail market share year-over-year with strong mix and pricing, our inventories are in good shape heading into the spring, and production and deliveries of Ultium Platform EVs are rising, led by the Cadillac Lyriq," West said in a statement. "We’re on plan.”

Analysts note, the quarter was competitive for the industry overall.

“New car sales continued in the right direction in Q1, but given the notable rebound in new vehicle inventory, they arguably could have been a bit stronger,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ head of insights, in a sales forecast statement. “In this era of sky-high interest rates, affordability is the name of the game, and consumers are laser-focused on monthly payments. The automakers that can offer compelling vehicles at competitive price points will see the most success.”

GM's biggest hits in the quarter

Stellantis, which makes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat, is also expected to report sales results Tuesday and Ford Motor is expected to report sales Wednesday.

GM reported its biggest gains were in its full-size pickups. It sold 197,000 total full-size pickups, its best truck sales in the first quarter since 2020.

The Cadillac Lyriq EV also did better after many quarters of struggling to get enough of them to dealers. It comprised 17% of Cadillac's retail sales selling 5,800 Lyriqs in the quarter, up from 968 sold in the year-ago period. GM said half of Lyriq buyers are new to GM and nearly three-quarters of them are new to Cadillac. Mid-luxury brand Buick saw a sales gain of 16.4% to 44,385 in the quarter, led by the Encore GX.

GM's mass volume brand, Chevrolet, was all about full-size pickups and the Trax, GM's new compact SUV. GM reported a 2.4% increase in total full-size Silverado pickup sales to 129,987 and a 481% increase in Trax sales to 37,588.

GM's disappointments in the quarter

GM fleet sales plummeted 23% in the quarter in part due to the temporary production constraints of midsize pickups and cargo vans, which GM said is now fixed. In February, as the Detroit Free Press was first to report, GM had to halt sales of its 2024 midsize pickups to fix software problems, but it found a fix and resumed sales within 24 hours.

At Cadillac, despite the Lyriq's success, total sales were down 2.4% at 35,451 as sales of the XT4, XT5 and XT6 SUVs were all lower than a year ago.

Chevrolet sold 389,763 vehicles in the quarter, a 2.1% decline from last year's quarter, dragged down by lower full-size and midsize SUV sales. For example, the Traverse sales plunged 44.6% to 17,475. Total GMC sales were 4.8% lower at 124,378 compared with a year ago. But GMC sold 1,668 Hummer EVs compared with just two last year.

In total for the quarter GM sold 16,425 EVs compared with the first quarter last year when it sold 20,670 EVs, 19,700 of which were the Bolt and Bolt EUV. During much of this quarter, GM had halted sales of its highly anticipated Chevrolet Blazer EV to fix software problems. As a result, GM sold 600 Blazer EVs since launching the EV in late summer last year.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Then, its biggest selling EV, the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, went out of production in December. GM this week told the Free Press there were about 10,000 Bolt EVs in inventory, and in the quarter, GM sold 7,040 Bolts, down 64.3% from a year ago.

GM includes its commercial subsidiary BrightDrop electric vans in its EV sales. It sold 256 BrightDrop vans in the quarter, there is no year-ago comparison yet because the automaker started delivering them later in 2023.

GM's year to execute EV sales

GM announced in January it would bring back hybrid technology on certain vehicles in North America, a move it had been resisting. But CEO Mary Barra called 2024 the "year of execution" for GM especially for launches of its newest EVs.

GM will start producing the retail versions of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV this year at Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck. GM started building the commercial version of the Silverado EV at Factory Zero last year and sold 1,061 in the first quarter; there is no year-ago comparison.

What does GM leadership say of EV sales?

Elizabeth Krear, vice president of electric vehicle practice at J.D. Power, said in an industry analysis last month that EV shopper interest declined for a fifth consecutive month. Most cited a lack of charging station availability as the top reason for rejecting EVs.

During a fireside chat last week at the Bank of America 2024 Global Auto Summit, GM CFO Paul Jacobson said the automaker knows EV adoption will always be “choppy” and GM has to remain flexible with gasoline-powered vehicles offerings too.

GM's newly hired CFO Paul Jacobson joins the automaker from Delta.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re ramping our production to be able to maximize what I think is a real asset of GM, which is our ability to flex production between (internal combustion engine vehicles) and EVs,” Jacobson said, citing as an example GM's Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee. GM can ratchet up production of the Lyriq EV there if that’s where the demand is or increase production of the Cadillac XT5 or XT6 gasoline powered SUVs, also built there.

Jacobson said the Chevrolet Equnox EV, due this spring, "will be the most affordable EV with 300 miles of range." The initial models, however, will be heavily loaded with content and start at $48,995 for a front-wheel drive version. The base model, starting at $34,995, is due out later in the year.

How is pricing and inventory?

GM said dealers had 534,479 new vehicles in stock at the end of the quarter, which is a 63-day supply. In the year-ago period, GM dealers had 412,285 new vehicles in stock. Jacobson said last week that GM learned — during the COVID-19 pandemic and the semiconductor chip shortage a couple years ago — how to efficiently manage production, inventory and respond quickly to market shifts.

“We said we’re going to operate around 50 to 60 days inventory and we’ll sometimes pop above it and sometimes pop below it, but that’s the range," Jacobson said. "That’s well below traditional levels of inventory. I am not sure we ever go back.”

GM's pricing is still holding up. GM spokesman David Caldwell said as of mid-month, GM's average transaction price was about $49,500, consistent with the same period last year.

"It’s a long way to go for the year, but the way it’s getting started, demand is hanging in pretty strong," Jacobson said. "Internationally, there have been pockets of challenges. I believe we’ll post an equity loss in China in the first quarter as we articulated before. But overall, I wouldn’t change much with how the year’s gotten off to, it’s a really good start."

