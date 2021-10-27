U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,560.50
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,648.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,517.75
    -27.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.90
    -12.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.72
    -0.93 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    +0.87 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6710
    -0.4580 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,622.66
    -4,203.87 (-6.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,408.35
    -96.81 (-6.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.97
    -3.65 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

GM Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported third-quarter earnings that include strong price and mix performance in North America, the benefit of the company's recall cost recovery agreement with LG Electronics and the continued strong financial results at GM Financial. As a result, the company is on track to deliver full-year 2021 EBIT-adjusted earnings approaching the high end of its guidance range.

Downloads

Results overview


Three Months Ended


($M) except where noted

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Change

Revenue

$

26,779


$

35,480


$

(8,701)


Net income attributable to stockholders

$

2,420


$

4,045


$

(1,625)


EBIT-adjusted

$

2,922


$

5,284


$

(2,362)


Net income margin

9.0

%

11.4

%


(2.4) ppts


EBIT-adjusted margin

10.9

%

14.9

%


(4.0) ppts


Automotive operating cash flow

$

(2,602)


$

9,935


$

(12,537)


Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$

(4,385)


$

9,122


$

(13,507)


EPS-diluted(a)

$

1.62


$

2.78


$

(1.16)


EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)

$

1.52


$

2.83


$

(1.31)


GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$

2,125


$

4,366


$

(2,241)


GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

10.3

%

15.0

%


(4.7) ppts


GMI EBIT-adjusted

$

229


$

10


$

219


China equity income

$

270


$

262


$

8


GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$

1,093


$

1,207


$

(114)




__________


(a)

EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $0.07 and $0.05 impact from mark-to-market gains on equity method investments in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020.


Nine Months Ended


($M) except where noted

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Change

Revenue

$

93,420


$

84,967


$

8,453


Net income attributable to stockholders

$

8,278


$

3,581


$

4,697


EBIT-adjusted

$

11,456


$

5,998


$

5,458


Net income margin

8.9

%

4.2

%


4.7 ppts


EBIT-adjusted margin

12.3

%

7.1

%


5.2 ppts


Automotive operating cash flow

$

309


$

2,276


$

(1,967)


Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$

(3,839)


$

(823)


$

(3,016)


EPS-diluted(a)

$

5.55


$

2.40


$

3.15


EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)

$

5.73


$

2.96


$

2.77


GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$

8,153


$

6,459


$

1,694


GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

11.0

%

9.7

%


1.3 ppts


GMI EBIT-adjusted

$

552


$

(811)


$

1,363


China equity income

$

854


$

264


$

590


GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$

3,856


$

1,663


$

2,193




__________


(a)

EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $0.27 and $(0.15) impact from mark-to-market gains on equity method investments in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020.

2021 guidance

  • Full-year EPS-diluted of between $5.52 and $6.52, and EPS-diluted-adjusted of between $5.70 and $6.70

  • Full-year net income of between $8.1 billion and $9.6 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of between $11.5 billion and $13.5 billion

See below for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures or visit the GM Investor Relations website for complete details.

Conference call for investors and analysts

Mary Barra and Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and the company's growth strategy. Introductory remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Those who wish to listen to the call may dial in using the following numbers:

  • United States: 1-888-808-8618

  • International: +1-949-484-0645

  • Name of call: GM Earnings Call

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgement about possible future events and are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations


The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT (loss)-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders(a)

$

2,420


$

4,045


$

8,278


$

3,581


Income tax expense (benefit)

152


887


2,300


1,132


Automotive interest expense

230


327


723


823


Automotive interest income

(38)


(51)


(102)


(195)


Adjustments





Cadillac dealer strategy(b)

158



175



GMI restructuring(c)


76



657


GM Korea wage litigation(d)



82



Total adjustments

158


76


257


657


EBIT (loss)-adjusted

$

2,922


$

5,284


$

11,456


$

5,998


__________



(a)

Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest.

(b)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Cadillac dealers from the network as part of Cadillac's electric vehicle strategy.

(c)

These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. These adjustments primarily consist of supplier claims in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 and dealer restructurings, asset impairments, inventory provisions, employee separation charges and sales allowances in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.

(d)

This adjustment was excluded because of the unique events associated with recent Supreme Court of Korea decisions related to our salaried workers.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings (loss) per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

2,375


$

1.62


$

4,005


$

2.78


$

8,141


$

5.55


$

3,446


$

2.40


Adjustments(a)

158


0.11


76


0.05


257


0.18


657


0.46


Tax effect on adjustment(b)

(39)


(0.03)


(14)



(43)


(0.03)


(82)


(0.06)


Tax adjustment(c)

(271)


(0.18)




45


0.03


236


0.16


EPS-diluted-adjusted

$

2,223


$

1.52


$

4,067


$

2.83


$

8,400


$

5.73


$

4,257


$

2.96


__________



(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT (loss)-adjusted for adjustment details.

(b)

The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

(c)

These adjustments consist of tax benefit related to a deduction for an investment in a subsidiary in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against Cruise deferred tax assets in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, and tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets that are considered no longer realizable for GM in Australia and New Zealand for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020.

The following table reconciles net automotive cash provided by (used in) operating activities under

U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Net automotive cash provided by (used in)
operating activities

$

(2,602)


$

9,935


$

309


$

2,276


Less: Capital expenditures

(1,829)


(980)


(4,235)


(3,292)


Add: Cadillac Dealer Transition

27



44



Add: GMI restructuring


167


24


251


Add: GM Korea Wage Litigation

19



19



Less: GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries




(58)


Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$

(4,385)


$

9,122


$

(3,839)


$

(823)


Guidance Reconciliations


The following table reconciles expected Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending
December 31, 2021

Net income attributable to stockholders

$

8.1-9.6

Income tax expense


2.3-2.8

Automotive interest expense, net


0.8


Adjustments(a)


0.3


EBIT-adjusted(b)

$

11.5-13.5

__________



(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT (loss)-adjusted for adjustment details.

(b)

We do not consider the potential future impact of adjustments on our expected financial results.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending
December 31, 2021

Diluted earnings per common share

$

5.52-6.52

Adjustments(a)


0.18


EPS-diluted-adjusted(b)

$

5.70-6.70

__________



(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings (loss) per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details.

(b)

We do not consider the potential future impact of adjustments on our expected financial results.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301409422.html

SOURCE General Motors Co.

Recommended Stories

  • GM shares jump 3% premarket as profit blows past estimates to offset revenue miss

    General Motors shares jumped 3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the company blew past profit estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance for the full year, offsetting a revenue miss. GM said it had net income of $2.420 billion, or $1.62 a share, in the quarter, down from $4.045 billion, or $2.78 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.52, well ahead of the 98 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell to $26.779 billion from $35.480 bil

  • GM upbeat on full-year earnings despite quarterly profit drop

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter, despite a drop in revenue and profit, and said full-year earnings would be at the high end of its previous forecast. GM said adjusted earnings per share in the quarter dropped to $1.52, from $2.83 a year earlier, citing the global semiconductor shortage. In a letter to shareholders, Chief Executive Mary Barra said, "We now believe GM’s full-year results will approach the high end of our guidance, which is for EBIT-adjusted in the range of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion."

  • GM Earnings Easily Beat, Sales Light; Ford On Tap As Automakers Ramp Up Tesla Fight

    GM earnings beat views Wednesday. Ford is on tap. Investors are eyeing EV efforts to fight Tesla and production outlooks amid chip shortages.

  • Brits willing to give up on planes, cars and new clothes for climate, Ford survey finds

    Some 13% said that the next car they buy will be an electric vehicle, according to a new Ford survey.

  • General Electric (GE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    GE earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Visa Crushes Earnings But Guidance Hits Dow Giant; Mastercard Looms

    Visa handily beat earnings views, but guidance disappointed. Visa stock and Mastercard stock fell as Mastercard earnings loom.

  • Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

    Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 c

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • Starbucks Q4 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Starbucks management is expected to provide fiscal 2022 guidance in addition to quarterly results when it reports on Oct. 28.

  • Is Dutch Bros the Next Starbucks?

    Coffee chain Starbucks is one of the most successful stocks of all time, with total returns of more than 41,000% since its initial public offering. Recently, a new coffee chain from the West Coast, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), went public. The stock has nearly doubled in its first month of trading; investors hope to have long-term success similar to what Starbucks shareholders have experienced.

  • GM rages against end of combustion age with a 670-hp Corvette

    General Motors Co on Tuesday revved up the drive to expand its Corvette sports car brand globally, with a roar from a 670-horsepower, eight-cylinder combustion motor, challenging the likes of Ferrari NV, Porsche and McLaren. The latest Chevrolet Corvette Z06, a high-performance, racetrack-ready version of the Detroit automaker's sports car, is leading the marque's growth outside the United States, company officials told Reuters. Corvettes will now come with steering wheels on the right side, for drivers in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Japan.

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.

  • The 2023 Corvette Z06 Has Just Been Unveiled—and It Doesn’t Disappoint

    The all-new Corvette Z06 sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just over 2.5 seconds, meaning it has Ferrari power for Chevy money

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Six Flags tops estimates for third quarter as attendance totals 12 million guests

    Six Flags Entertainment Corp. said Wednesday it swung to a profit of $157 million, or $1.80 a share, in the third quarter, after a loss of $116 million, or $1.37 a share, in the year-earlier period, when its parks were locked down for the coronavirus pandemic. The figure compares to per-share earnings of $2.11 in the third quarter of 2019, the company said. Revenue climbed to $638 million from $126 million in the year-earlier period and $621 million in the 2019 third quarter. The FactSet consens

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Mastercard to Allow Crypto Purchases Across Its Network

    Mastercard is making it even easier for customers and merchants to use cryptocurrency in their day-to-day lives. On top of that, Mastercard customers will be able to buy, sell, and hold crypto using Bakkt's custodial wallets. Mastercard and Bakkt announced the partnership at this week's Money 20/20 conference, a global gathering of the fintech industry.

  • RBC Storms Into the Aerospace Space; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    For the retail investor, finding the right investment is the key to building a successful portfolio. Investors have put together a range of strategies, from buying into dividends to following corporation insiders. But sometimes, finding an industrial sector can work just as well. Canadian banking giant RBC has been watching the aerospace sector, and believes we are in the early innings of a substantial commercial aero recovery as passenger confidence continues to improve and vaccination rates in

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures give back some gains after S&P 500, Dow set record highs

    Stock futures hovered below record levels on Wednesday as investors eyed a slew of stronger-than-expected earnings results from closely watched technology companies.

  • What's Going On With Novavax Stock?

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been extremely volatile as the market tries to value the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In January of last year, the company's stock was valued at $4 a share. The stock zoomed higher when COVID-19 hit, the tiny company introduced its vaccine candidate, and saw early success in clinical trials.