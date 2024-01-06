GM robotaxi unit Cruise offers $75,000 to resolve California agency probe

FILE PHOTO: A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - General Motors Cruise robotaxi unit offered late on Friday to pay $75,000 to resolve an investigation by the California Public Utilities Commission over its failure to disclose details of an Oct. 2 pedestrian crash.

In December, the commission ordered Cruise to appear at a Feb. 6 hearing, citing it for misleading the commission "through omission" on the extent and seriousness of the accident and for "misleading public comments" on interactions with the panel.

Cruise, which fired nine executives last month after the incident, asked instead for the hearing to be deferred and sought an alternative mode of dispute resolution.

Cruise, which has retained law firm Quinn Emanuel to examine its response to the Oct. 2 incident, said in its filing on Friday the investigation was expected to be completed with findings made public before Feb. 6.

