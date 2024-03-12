Advertisement
GM says it built about 20,000 EVs that did not quality for tax credits

Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors said Wednesday the Detroit automaker built about 20,000 electric vehicles this year that did not qualify for EV tax credits before regaining access after supply chain changes.

GM lost access to EV tax credits for nearly all of its models on Jan. 1 when new battery sourcing rules from the U.S. Treasury made many EVs ineligible. GM has since regained eligibility for many EVs including the Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq after it made sourcing changes. GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Wednesday over a 60-day period this year GM built about 20,000 EVs that did not qualify.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

