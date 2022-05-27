ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

GM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At a General Meeting (“GM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”), duly convened and held under a hybrid format at 4.00 p.m. at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on 26 May 2022, the following Ordinary resolution was passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To approve the Deed of Variation 95.63% 4.37%

Answers to the questions received from shareholders will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG as soon as reasonably practicable.

27 May 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850



