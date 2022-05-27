U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

GM Statement

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
1 min read
In this article:
  • AATG.L
  • CTGVF.L

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

GM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At a General Meeting (“GM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”), duly convened and held under a hybrid format at 4.00 p.m. at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on 26 May 2022, the following Ordinary resolution was passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution:

 

 

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)

Against

 

No

Description

% Votes Cast

 

1

To approve the Deed of Variation

95.63%

4.37%

 

Answers to the questions received from shareholders will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG as soon as reasonably practicable.

27 May 2022

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


