GM stops sale of 2024 Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon pickups due to more software problems

General Motors has more software problems across its lineup, forcing it to issue a second stop-sale order on its vehicles in the last three months.

On Monday, GM put the stop-sale on all 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks.

This follows a December stop-sale order of 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVs so that GM could find a fix to owner-reported software problems that include intermittent issues with in-vehicle screens and problems using DC fast charging. GM, which had started shipping Blazer EVs to dealers in July 2023, is still working on that fix.

The 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison rock crawling on an off-road trail

Last week, the Detroit Free Press was first to report that GM has a large number of its 2024 midsize pickups parked near the Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri, where it builds them. The pickups were there because the vehicles have software glitches and cannot be sold, said two people familiar with the situation. The people are not being named because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

GM said Monday it has already shipped some of the midsize pickups to dealers, but it is pausing the sale of all the vehicles.

“We are disappointed when we choose to pause sales, but we are committed to quality and the customer experience, therefore software updates will continue to be part of the process as our vehicles become more and more technologically advanced," GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said in a statement emailed to the Free Press late Monday.

Kelly said GM has its software leadership team "urgently working to overcome any issues in the short term."

GM's long-term plan includes, "revamping the software development process and more importantly the validation process," Kelly said.

On Thursday, CEO Mary Barra spoke at the Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference in New York and said she has some regrets from last year, including fixing glitches with new in-vehicle software. Barra said she regrets not bringing in GM's new software team sooner.

“I wish I would have brought in the team we have now, earlier," Barra said. GM hired former Apple executive Mike Abbott in May 2023. "Mike Abbott has brought in an incredible team: hired people from Google, from Apple, from Meta and many tech companies. We’ve already revamped the software development process and, more importantly, the validation process.”

Once GM implements that process with every future vehicle, the software will "exceed customer’s expectations" and differentiate GM from competitors, Barra promised. She did not offer further details.

