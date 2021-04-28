U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.18
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,820.38
    -164.55 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,051.03
    -39.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.16
    +2.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.71
    +0.77 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3942
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6300
    -0.0600 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,711.65
    -246.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,285.27
    +4.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

GM's Ultium Charge 360 project provides access to almost 60,000 EV plugs

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The easier it is to charge an electric vehicle, the more likely people are to choose an EV for their next car. That's straightforward enough. What's not so simple is the complexity of building a sufficient charging network, and helping people find stations when they need them.

GM says it has a plan to simplify the charging experience. Under the Ultium Charge 360 project, it's working with seven charging networks (Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV Connect, EVgo, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect) to give drivers "more seamless access" to almost 60,000 plugs across the US and Canada. Mobile apps for GM vehicles will soon include real-time information for those stations and help drivers find them on their route. EV owners will be able to initiate and pay for charging through the app as well. The apps were already set to include info on EVgo and ChargePoint stations.

GM Ultium Charge 360 EV charger map
GM Ultium Charge 360 EV charger map

Meanwhile, GM and EVgo have installed the first batch of fast chargers that are fully ready for the automaker's Ultium battery platform. The first locations are in Washington, California and Florida. There are an average of four chargers per site, each capable of delivering up to 350 kilowatts. GM and EVgo aim to have around 500 fast charging stalls up and running this year, and more than 2,700 by the end of 2025.

GM estimates that the Ultium platform will give its vehicles a range of up to 450 miles on a single charge. Among the EVs that the Ultium system will power are the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EVs and the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup. The company plans to launch 30 EVs worldwide by the end of 2025, and having a more robust charging network will certainly help it sell them.

  • US automakers outline rules for auto-driving cars after fatal crashes

    Proposals come days after two men using Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system were killed in a crash near Houston A 2019 Tesla Model S failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road in Houston, Texas. Photograph: Ints Kalniņš/Reuters US automakers have outlined principles designed to encourage drivers to pay attention to the road while driving partially automated vehicles as political scrutiny of the technology intensifies following a series of fatal crashes. The proposals, published yesterday before a Senate subcommittee hearing on the future of automotive safety and technology, come days after two men using Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system were killed in a crash near Houston. Executives with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, which represents at least 20 automakers including General Motors, Ford and Toyota, proposed that vehicles with auto-driving systems should include driver monitoring as standard equipment. Those systems could include cameras to make sure drivers are paying attention, and that those systems should be designed so they cannot be “disengaged or disabled”. If drivers don’t pay attention, car features should issue warnings or take corrective action such as disengaging the automated systems. In the most recent accident, in Houston, the Tesla failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. Tesla claims the steering wheel was damaged, indicating a human was behind the wheel, and seat belts were unbuckled. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, wrote in a tweet earlier this month: “Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD. Moreover, standard Autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have.” Musk again broached the subject of the Texas crash on Monday. During an earnings-call, he said journalists should be “ashamed” of their reporting on the crash. Tesla’s self-driving technology, sold under the brand names Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, have been involved in multiple crashes, including several fatalities, when neither the system nor the driver intervened. The company has said the self-drive feature is an assistance system and drivers must be ready to intervene at all times, but many consumers appear to believe the vehicles can navigate safely without driver supervision. Consumer Reports study published last week found that a 2020 Tesla Model Y could “easily” be made to drive “even with no one in the driver’s seat”. In March, the US auto safety agency said it had opened 27 investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles. The NTSB has opened eight investigations. At least three of the crashes occurred recently. Musk said in January he was “highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year”. The alliance includes automakers that account for about 99% of the industry’s vehicle sales in the US. Tesla, which is not a member of the alliance, had no representation at the hearings. The lobby group said the principles it plans to adopt were aimed at raising consumer awareness about the limitations of robotic driving systems, including the idea that self-driving technology has advanced to the point that human drivers are no longer needed. “There is no vehicle that I know of in the US marketplace today that is a self-driving vehicle,” said the alliance’s CEO, John Bozzella. “System names and promotional material should not be misleading. Potential for driver misuse needs to be evaluated as part of the design process.” Ann Wilson, senior vice-president of government affairs at the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, said that a lack of clear national policies on the issue meant “the US is in danger of losing our competitive edge”. She added, “NHTSA can do more and should do more.” But the automakers’ calls for standards on the issue also came under attack. Jason Levine, executive director of the non-profit Center for Auto Safety, said “when industry talks about a voluntary standard instead of publishing and following one, which they could do at any time, it is mainly for the purpose of delaying a mandatory government standard, and little else.” The proposals come days after three Democratic senators introduced legislation mandating performance standards for driver-monitoring systems and requiring installation of those systems in new vehicles. Senators Ed Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar introduced measures that would require the NHTSA “to study how driver-monitoring systems can prevent driver distraction, driver disengagement, automation complacency, and the foreseeable misuse of advanced driver-assist systems”. At the hearing, Blumenthal criticized Tesla and Musk for speaking about the crash while federal investigations are ongoing. “I was very disappointed that Tesla through its CEO took to Twitter to downplay the involvement of the company’s advanced driver assistance system before both the NTSB and NTHSA have completed their ongoing investigation into the deadly accident,” he said. “Tesla’s crash highlights that there are many unanswered questions regarding the technology that purports to be automated. And sadly, there are no current regulations to provide the public with a lot of comfort that more automation without significantly upgraded consumer protection is the answer.”

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.