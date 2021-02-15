GM unveils a refreshed Chevy Bolt EV and its bigger, yet compact crossover sibling

GM revealed Sunday a refreshed Chevrolet Bolt EV and a new, bigger — yet still compact — crossover called the Chevrolet Bolt EUV as part of the automaker's goal to introduce 30 electric vehicles in the next four years.

The vehicles, which are expected to go on sale this summer, are like siblings: the pair share much of the same DNA but have their own distinct differences. The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is bigger than the Chevy Bolt hatchback. GM lengthened the wheelbase of the EUV by about 3 inches. In all, the EUV sits some 6 inches longer than the Bolt EV. The result is a compact crossover with 39.1 inches of rear seat legroom.

The EUV — a GM acronym that means electric utility vehicle — also has the notable distinction of being the first Chevrolet to have the hands-free driver assistance system known as Super Cruise. The hands-free system won't come standard, however. Drivers will have to upgrade beyond the EUV's $33,995 base price.

That $33,995 price point stands out because it's actually slighter cheaper than the 2021 Chevy Bolt that is currently sitting in dealerships. The new refreshed Chevy Bolt, which is described in greater details below, has also received a price cut.

The takeaway: GM is using its scale to keep prices low in hopes of attracting customers who have a growing pool of EV options.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The EUV will have an estimated range of 250 miles, which is a few miles lower than the Bolt EV. The vehicle will also come with a standard dual level charge cord with a changeable plug that lets drivers choose 120V and 240V charging.

The EUV will also come with native navigation. That's an important addition in this two-member Bolt portfolio. The Chevy Bolt EV, which first debuted in 2016, doesn't have a native in-car navigation and instead relies on either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for maps and driving directions.

Importantly, neither one of these vehicles is part of the new Ultium battery platform that GM revealed in spring 2020. The Ultium platform is designed to support a wide range of products across its brands, including compact cars, work trucks, large premium SUVs, performance vehicles. The Bolt EUV and Bolt EV should be viewed as an important placeholder, two vehicles that will help keep it in the game while it works on its more ambitious EV strategy.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt

The Bolt EUV wasn't the only vehicle GM revealed Sunday. The automaker has also refreshed the Chevrolet Bolt, the hatchback electric vehicle that first debuted more than four years ago.

The upshot: many of the specs stayed the same, the interior got an upgrade and the price dropped by $5,500.

The 2022 Chevy Bolt's underlying battery platform, the BEV2, has remained unchanged.

The car, which goes on sale this summer, has a 65 kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides an estimated 259 miles of range. It is also still powered by a single motor -- just like the original -- that generates 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle is the same width as before, but gained a skosh in height and is now 63.4 inches taller, while losing less than an inch in length.

The 2022 Chevy Bolt, which starts at $31,995, is a couple grand cheaper than the new Bolt EUV. For that price, GM tried to pack in a bit more such as an updated modern interior and "more comfortable" bucket seating, according to the company. GM said the improvements were based on customer feedback.

The vehicle includes a touchscreen display that is a bit larger at 10.2 inches as well as an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. Just like the previous version, the 2022 model comes standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As mentioned before, the 2022 Chevy Bolt still doesn't come standard with in-car navigation, relying instead on CarPlay or Android Auto.

One new feature is a button in the center console that when engaged allows one-pedal driving. The driver depresses the accelerator pedal to move; once the driver's foot leaves the pedal, the vehicle's regenerative braking kicks in and will bring the vehicle to a stop.

The Chevy Bolt doesn't come with GM's hands-free driver assistance system known as Super Cruise. GM chose the Chevy Bolt EUV for that system, which has been corralled over in Cadillac for the past several years. The Bolt hatchback does come standard with the "Chevy Safety Assist," six features that includes lane keeping assist and a warning if the vehicle leaves the lane.