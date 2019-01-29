Gmail is down for many users right now

Twitter More



Gmail is having a bad day today, with users all around the globe reporting a "404" error when they tried accessing the service.

According to Outage Report and Down Detector, Gmail is currently down in nearly all of Europe, parts of Northa America, South America and Asia.

Is @gmail down ? i am getting this error while logging in! pic.twitter.com/XqKL4ybRXJ — zeefu (@zeefu) January 29, 2019

Google's own G Suite Status Dashboard doesn't show any issues, so it's possible that G Suite users aren't affected.

Gmail's outage comes hours after Instagram briefly went down, though that issue was quickly fixed. Read more...

