Gmail will no longer allow users to revert back to its old design

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

Google announced today that it's making the new Gmail interface the standard experience for users. The company first released the new interface earlier this year but allowed users to revert back to the original view. Starting this month, users will no longer have the option to go back to the old interface.

"The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat," the company said in a blog post. "Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet."

Gmail's new interface
Gmail's new interface

Image Credits: Google

Google notes that the ability to customize the new interface makes it easier to stay on top of what’s important and reduces the need to switch between various applications, windows or tabs. It's worth noting that with this new change, users will no longer have the option to configure Chat on the right side of Gmail.

The company's decision to make its new user interface the standard experience isn't surprising, but it will likely be a frustrating change for users who preferred the old design.

Gmail’s redesigned interface including Chat and Meet is now the new default

