U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,694.62
    +47.13 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,199.31
    +337.76 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,595.06
    +155.02 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.76
    +45.91 (+2.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.62
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9230
    +0.0310 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6240
    -0.3760 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,367.19
    +285.67 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.16
    +4.16 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,513.32
    -18.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,687.84
    -44.60 (-0.17%)
     

Gmail is broken right now, one day after a massive outage

Greg Kumparak
·1 min read

While it doesn't appear to be completely down like it was yesterday morning, we're hearing many reports from Gmail users that the email service is having major issues right now.

Some users are reporting that Gmail is particularly slow, while others are reporting constant error messages. One TechCrunch writer, meanwhile, noticed that emails he was sending to Gmail accounts appeared to immediately bounce, with Gmail responding that the "email account you tried to reach does not exist."

Google confirms the issues on its services dashboard, writing at 1:30 PM Pacific that they're impacting a "significant" number of users:

We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

In a second update at 2:30 PM, Google says its teams are "continuing to investigate this issue."

Meanwhile, encrypted email service ProtonMail tweets that the email bouncing issue mentioned above is widespread, with many emails sent to Gmail users bouncing permanently:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you're sending an email of any importance to a Gmail user right now, you'll want to wait until this is fully fixed; if you've sent one in the last few hours, double check it was actually received.

Latest Stories

  • Berkshire's Charlie Munger Warns Against Market Frenzy, Expects Lower Returns In Next Decade

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes.Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff Monday of the move. Recode first reported the executive’s decision, which followed Oracle’s announcement Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Redwood City, California.“I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle’s employees. “The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry.”Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.The Oracle chairman joins other tech leaders and ultra-wealthy in leaving California, with some pointing to the state’s high taxes. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a friend of Ellison’s, said last week that he had left California for Texas. Splunk Inc. CEO Doug Merritt also reportedly moved to the Austin area. Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, had called Silicon Valley home since the company’s 1977 founding.Despite Lanai being such a small island -- with only one school and no stoplights -- residents rarely see Ellison around town, though that may change now that he’s officially moved there.“Nobody knows what his schedule is,” said Alberta de Jetley, a longtime resident of the island and founder of Lanai Today, the island’s monthly newspaper, which she sold to Ellison in 2019. “He comes in on his private plane and he’s here and then he’s gone. Nobody, except for the people who actually work at the airport, know when he’s coming and going.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • Cannabis Stocks Aphria, Tilray May Merge, Set Up U.S. HQ: Report

    Aphria and Tilray rallied late Tuesday on a report that the two Canadian cannabis producers were discussing a merger.

  • Luminar stock plunges after news that Mobileye plans to make its own lidar sensors

    Luminar Technologies Inc. stock dropped more than 13% on Tuesday, extending the lidar-sensor company's losing streak to a fifth consecutive session, as word that Mobileye plans to make its own sensors reached investors.

  • This elite Israeli army squad member is behind a startup going public in a $1.4 billion SPAC deal

    Innoviz looks to make a splash in the Lidar sensor market.

  • Vanguard Makes History With the First $1 Trillion Equity Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A Vanguard Group equity fund has become the first of its kind to eclipse $1 trillion of assets, a testament to the rise of index-based investing over the past three decades.Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which includes both a mutual fund and an exchange-traded fund, had $1.04 trillion of assets as of Nov. 30, company data show.“Given that Vanguard birthed index investing, it seems only fitting that one of their flagship funds would be the first to reach this historic mark,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an investment advisory firm.While soaring U.S. stocks are fueling the fund, it’s also being bolstered by falling fees, a trend stoked by Vanguard, a pioneer in low-cost passive investing. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund was created in 1992, with the corresponding ETF following in 2001.“Investors have become much more educated on the importance of fund fees and the serial underperformance of active management,” Geraci said. Those factors could further propel the fund for decades, he said.Read more: The Unsung Art of Managing the First (Almost) Trillion Dollar FundVanguard follows an unusual format, with its ETFs existing as a share class of its mutual funds. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF attracted the most cash of any ETF so far this year, with $30.8 billion of net inflows. Vanguard, the top issuer for ETF inflows this year, controls 28% of the $5.3 trillion U.S. ETF industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE’s stock jumps after two Wall Street analysts raise their targets by more than 40%

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied Tuesday toward their first gain in four trading days, after two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets by more than 40%, both on upbeat outlooks for 2021.

  • Tesla is a 'prime' candidate to see its stock plummet after it enters S&P 500, analyst says

    At least one Tesla analyst says the company's lofty stock price should come crashing down to $60 to $80 a share.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • IRS is ‘setting the trap’ for bitcoin and virtual currency investors on 2020 tax form

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is making it harder for taxpayers to conceal cryptocurrency transactions.

  • Bank of America Flags Sell Signal for Stocks as Investors Rush Out of Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimistic about a return to economic growth, fund managers have been slashing their cash positions and embracing risk assets to an extent that’s raising red flags for strategists at Bank of America Corp.Money managers overseeing $534 billion in total are underweight cash for the first time since May 2013, with levels down to 4%, according to a BofA survey that took place Dec. 4 through Dec. 10. Investors are the most bullish on stocks and commodities -- the so-called “risk-on” assets -- since February 2011, while the Bitcoin rose in the list of the most crowded trades, according to BofA. The plunge in cash exposure is setting off the broker’s sell signal for equities.“Investor sentiment is bullish as vaccine hopes induce strong ‘buy the reopening’ trade,” said BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett in a note. “We say sell the vaccine in the first quarter 2021.”BofA is weighing in on the dilemma that many market players face at the end of the year: whether to reap the returns in stocks and turn defensive now, or continue buying on bets that the rally can extend into 2021.The surveyed investors were also the most optimistic on equities since January 2018, while hedge funds’ exposure to stocks remains elevated at 43%, according to BofA.The drop in cash levels and upbeat outlook on growth signal an early-stage economic recovery similar to those seen after the 2008 financial crisis and the dot-com bubble, BofA said.“Recovery expectations have also surpassed prior recessions in both speed and magnitude,” the strategists said.When exiting cash, money managers pounced on value, emerging-market, U.K., banking and consumer discretionary stocks, while reducing exposure to U.S. and health-care equities as well as bonds. Among surveyed investors, 42% expect the Covid-19 vaccine to start boosting economic growth in the second quarter of 2021, while a record 76% forecast a steeper yield curve.But although 31% of surveyed money managers believe cheaper value stocks can outperform growth stocks -- the second-highest number since 2014 -- a long in technology shares remains the most-crowded trade, followed by a short in the U.S. dollar and a long in the Bitcoin.Other survey highlights include:BofA strategists say “reopening rotation zeal” is best expressed through record net 31% of investors betting small-caps will outperform large-capsNet 85% of surveyed fund managers expect global profits to improve over next 12 months, best outlook since 2002Allocation to U.S. stocks fell 8 percentage points to net 15% overweight, while allocation to euro-area stocks increased 7 percentage points to net 25% overweightAllocation to emerging-market stocks increased 19 percentage points to 55% overweight, highest since 2010, the survey’s most-preferred regionExposure to U.K. equities rose 16 percentage points to 18% underweight, largest monthly increase since 2015; the region remains the biggest underweight globallyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Trump Makes Stimulus Demand, Nio Stock Down Again

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank after President Donald Trump issued a coronavirus stimulus demand. Tesla stock rose as Nio stock fell.

  • Dow Jumps 330 Points As Apple Rallies; McConnell, Pelosi To Meet On Stimulus Deal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit new session highs midday as Apple rallies and lawmakers set to discuss a coronavirus stimulus deal.

  • Blink Charging Signs New Deal As Auto Giants Back EV Incentives

    Blink Charging signed a deal expanding its charging network as an auto trade group backed a range of EV incentives.

  • Shift Into Hydrogen Could Lift These 3 Stocks Higher

    In a report on the alternative fuel market, analyst Rupert Merer, of National Bank of Canada, looks at the possibilities and potentialities of the hydrogen as both an energy resource and a commodity. At the heart of the matter, he writes, “Stakeholders across energy markets have reached the consensus that climate change is a problem and decarbonization of our energy supply mix will require a multifaceted approach which includes H2. It is estimated that H2 could supply 15% to 25% of global energy needs…” Merer adds, of hydrogen’s potential benefits, “H2 has the ability to reduce emissions in sectors where decarbonization is otherwise challenging, such as freight logistics, collective transport and industrial heating.”So what is hydrogen, and why is it important? Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the observable universe, and is a common building block in complex organic molecules. It’s found in both wood and petroleum derivatives – there is a reason those are commonly called hydrocarbons – and along with oxygen, it is part of the ordinary water molecule. Without hydrogen, life as we know it would not be possible.With this in mind, using TipRanks database, we locked in on three stocks that some of Wall Street’s top analysts have tapped for gains in the growing hydrogen environment. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)The first stock on the list is Ballard Power Systems, a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer based in British Columbia, Canada. The company focuses on proton exchange membrane technology, one of several competing technologies in the hydrogen fuel cell market. Ballard’s PEM fuel cells are distributed worldwide, and to date, the company has produced and shipped over 400MW worth of fuel cell products. Ballard’s fuel cells are used in transportation technology, to enable fully electric busses, commercial trucks, trains, and forklift vehicles.Like many manufacturers dependent on the transportation sector, this has been a hard year for Ballard. The disruptions caused by the coronavirus have hit the company form two directions: first, the usual foul-ups in the supply and distribution chains – but also, Ballard markets its products to commercial users, who have themselves been locked down due to corona. In short, Ballard saw revenues fall in the first part of 2020, and they have yet to recover. Q3 revenues came in at $25.6 million, in line with the first and second quarters of the year.Ballard’s share price, however, has been going up and up and up all year, despite some short-term periods of volatility. Overall, the shares have grown 170% year-to-date. The gains show the cachet of hydrogen in a market that is actively seeking renewable, less polluting, and non-emission energy sources. Hydrogen checks all three boxes.Covering Ballard for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Craig Irwin sees the company in a sound position for rapid future growth.“BLDP exited 3Q20 with $361m in cash and no debt, and with only $100m-$120m in capital needed to generate positive earnings. Mgmt was clear that it intends to more actively evaluate M&A targets across the entire H2 and FC value chains [...] We remain optimistic on the LT uplift to revenue supported by the new China FC subsidy program, and would be buyers on any weakness," Irwin opined. To this end, Irwin rates BLDP a Buy, and his $25 price target implies room for 29% growth in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Wall Street is broadly in agreement with this analysis. Over the last couple of months, BLDP has received 3 Buy ratings and 1 Hold from Street analysts. With an average price target of $24 per share, the potential upside stands at ~24%. (See BLDP stock analysis on TipRanks)Air Products and Chemicals (APD)Air Products and Chemicals is primarily known as a provider of industrial gasses – which makes it a natural for the hydrogen industry. In its pure form, hydrogen is gaseous at ‘normal’ conditions. APD earlier this year capitalized on that natural fit, and contracted to acquire 5 hydrogen production plants in an agreement worth $530 million. Along with the new plants, APD also sealed its position as a major hydrogen supplier for PBF Energy.APD's acquisitions show it is serious about becoming a long-term provider to the hydrogen industry. APD is already an important supplier to hydrogen refiners, providing a pure gas that is usable as in transportation fuel technology. In the recently fiscal 4Q20, APD missed earnings targets but beat the forecasts on revenues. The FQ4 top line hit $2.32 billion, up 2% year-over-year and also 2% over the estimates. Argus analyst Bill Selesky likes APD’s overall position in the market, noting: “Despite weak results in fiscal 4Q20 due to the pandemic, we believe that performance will begin to improve. We also believe that APD is extremely well positioned to manage through this period due to its stable cash flows, lower-than-average debt, and investment-grade credit rating.”Selesky gives APD shares a $360 price target, suggesting 33% growth ahead, and maintains a Buy rating on the stock. (To watch Selesky’s track record, click here)Air Products has 11 recent reviews, breaking down 10 to 1 in Buys and Holds, and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target is $311.10, indicating a potential 15% upside from current levels. (See APD stock analysis on TipRanks)BP PLC (BP)Last but not least is BP, the petroleum giant. This company has a reputation within the industry as a leader in moving toward non-petroleum, renewable energy sources, and has in the past conducted initiatives in wind, solar, and hydrogen energy. Last year, the company joined the Global Hydrogen Council. As a major player in the natural gas market, BP is well-positioned to also become a provider of ‘blue’ hydrogen, or H2 derived from natural gas sources.BP is also conducting a project at its Lingen refinery in northwestern Germany, converting the facility to produce hydrogen from water. The project is in collaboration with Orsted, and when it comes fully online in 2024 will be able to produce up to one metric ton of clean hydrogen per hour.Taking a lead in the renewable energy market is one way that BP is moving to shore up its future position. The hydrocarbon industry won’t last forever, and 2020 has been a particularly difficult year. Shares are down 36% year-to-date, and quarterly revenue has fallen from $74 billion in Q1 to $44 billion in Q3. Q3 did, however, see the company post a $100 million net profit, after heavy losses in Q2.Sam Margolin, 5-star analyst with Wolfe Research, wrote of BP after the quarterly report, “Our instinct is that the underlying O&G story is more influential to near term stock performance, although the Lingen announcement is positive for BP as it reflects the company’s ability to partner with industry leaders to advance its net-zero plan.”Margolin is bullish on BP, and his stance comes with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target, of $31, implies an upside of 41% in the year ahead. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)All in all, BP has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 reviews that include 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are selling for $21.94 and the average price target of $29.80 suggests room for 36% upside potential in the next 12 months. (See BP stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for hydrogen stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Worried about another recession? Here's what the stock market is predicting for 2021

    It’s been a year of fear for many Americans. But the stock market is signaling optimism about the U.S. economy in 2021, experts say.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After FDA Authorizes Its Coronavirus Vaccine?

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use late Friday. But the news didn't immediately help Pfizer stock. Is the stock a buy now?

  • Financially fragile Americans during COVID-19 have difficulty answering these 15 money questions — can you?

    The more someone understood about interest rates, inflation, risk diversification and other financial concepts, the less likely they show signs of financial “fragility” at a time of serious money pressures for many people across the country, a new study concludes. There is a link between financial literacy and financial resilience, according to Olivia Mitchell of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Annamaria Lusardi of George Washington University’s School of Business, and Robert Clark of North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.

  • The stock market flashes a major new sell signal: BofA survey

    Has the stock market come on too far, too fast? This survey says stocks could be headed for a breather soon.