U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.53
    -29.08 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,467.01
    -340.45 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,070.18
    -38.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.04
    -14.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.88
    +4.61 (+4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +13.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3370
    -0.0360 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0057 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0140
    +0.1980 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,456.63
    -136.93 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.68
    +12.07 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

GMARKU BRINGS TWO POWERFUL EVENTS TO ITS PUBLIC SECTOR COMMUNITY THIS YEAR IN JUNE AND OCTOBER

·4 min read

GMarkU Launches Marketplace which supports the government contractor ecosystem with year-round learning

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Marketing University - an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development for the public sector market - has announced the 2022 GAIN Conference taking place in a two-part format in June and October 2022. Both events will be hybrid allowing for in-person or virtual attendance.

GAIN 2022, is the premier conference focused on training, research, insights, networking and member-only experiences that enhance a company's ability to reach the influential government audience. Government Marketing University's annual conference will support the entire GovCon ecosystem this year with training topics, featured industry and government thought leaders and a hybrid attendance capability that aligns with the needs of government marketing, communications, sales and business development professionals.

"Since we created GAIN, it has grown into a must-attend event for the GovCon community," said Stephanie Geiger, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Government Marketing University. "Together we can work to better hone our skills and craft as we market and sell into the U.S. Public Sector. By creating a program that provides access to the leaders who are at the forefront of the latest marketing intelligence, important trends and issues of the day, we can all up our game and provide top quality service to government leaders and help them achieve their missions."

The June conference will feature a visionary keynote speech from GovExec CEO Tim Hartman as well as cover a wide range of sessions such as Government Innovators - featuring a panel of government movers and shakers that are making change happen in their agency or organization, The Art of Relationship Building - developing customer intimacy using the virtual skills, body language and pace the elite have been using for over a decade, Federal Systems Integrator Roundtable- candid insights from former CEOs who have been in the trenches and share their perspectives on the future of government contracting and the evolving role of systems integrators. and multiple networking sessions. The goal of the conference is to help attendees from all industries learn, connect, and gain insights into the world of government. Registration for the event is now open and can be found here.

"Carahsoft has been a sponsor of the GMarkU GAIN Conference for years," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "We appreciate the value the program provides to our team and to our vendor marketing community through its focus on learning and networking across the GovCon space. And through this year's partnership with Washington Technology, the breadth of the programming and the audience reach will expand to include our sales, reseller and integrator partners. We're looking forward to two great GAIN events."

Part two of the GAIN conference will take place in late October, with key speakers and more information to be announced in the next few months. This perennial must-attend event connects public sector executives and managers with the critical tools they need to gain knowledge, develop their company's annual sales and marketing strategies, foster their careers and network with business to government professionals.

Responding to its community request for year-round support, GMarkU is also excited to announce the launch of its new Marketplace which provides downloadable learning tools including training modules, planning templates and helpful resources supporting business professionals responsible for marketing and selling into the public sector market.

For more information on the GAIN conference please visit: https://thegainconference.com/.

About Government Marketing University:
Government Marketing University, part of GovExec's portfolio, is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media, and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

About GovExec:
As the market-leading information platform, for over fifty years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. All powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec's platform services are three-fold—data that informs, content that connects, and marketing services that activate. Reaching 3.3 million government influencers each month, GovExec's brand and platform portfolio includes Government Executive, GovTribe, Market Connections, Nextgov, Public Sector 360, Government Contracting Institute, Government Marketing University, Defense One, Military Periscope, Forecast International, The Atlas for Cities, Route Fifty, City & State New York, City & State Pennsylvania, News Service of Florida, Professional Development Academy, and a strategic investment in Power Almanac.

Media Contact:
Liz Stein
lstein@govexec.com
240.461.3053

Erin Walsh
ewalsh@govexec.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gmarku-brings-two-powerful-events-to-its-public-sector-community-this-year-in-june-and-october-301509146.html

SOURCE Government Marketing University

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Chicago Whittles Down List of Proposals for First Casino

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago has narrowed the proposals for its first casino to three candidates from five as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushes to build an entertainment complex that could some day help pay down the city’s fire and police pension costs.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Thailand to ban use of digital assets as payments from April - SEC

    Thailand has issued rules to ban digital assets from being used to pay for goods and services from April 1, the market regulator said on Wednesday. The move was in line with earlier discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on a need to regulate such activity by digital asset business operators as it could impact the country's financial stability and overall economy, the SEC said in a statement. Digital asset business operators that provide such services must comply with the new rules within 30 days from the effective date, it said.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Japan Power Crisis Was a Decade in Making and Won’t Go Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s worst power crisis in over a decade is a culmination of events starting from the Fukushima disaster, and is an issue that the nation won’t be able to quickly shake.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe world’s third-largest economy

  • Oil jumps 5% as Caspian pipeline disruption adds to supply fears

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 5% to over $121 a barrel on Wednesday as a weather-related disruption to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline added to worries over tight global supplies. Brent crude futures were up $5.95, or 5.1%, at $121.43 a barrel as of 12:01 p.m. EDT (1501 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $5.24, or 4.8%, to $114.51 a barrel.

  • Global lithium-ion battery capacity may rise five-fold by 2030 - Wood Mackenzie

    "Electric vehicle market accounts for almost 80% of lithium-ion battery demand and high oil prices are supporting more markets to roll out zero-emission transportation policies, causing demand for lithium-ion battery to skyrocket," Wood Mackenzie consultant Jiayue Zheng said in a report. U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co recently announced their EV expansion plans, with Ford set to launch seven electric models in Europe by 2024 and deepen its partnership with Volkswagen to produce a second EV for the European market. Battery makers are responding to this rising demand with massive expansion plans, Wood Mackenzie said.

  • Automation will erase 'knowledge jobs' before most blue collar jobs: Future Today Institute CEO

    A new report from the Future Today Institute found that high-skill occupations are more likely to be replaced by automation, as these jobs rely heavily on information collection and analysis. CEO Amy Webb discussed the research with the Yahoo Finance Live team in a recent segment.

  • General Mills lifts sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    General Mills Inc raised its full-year core sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, encouraged by higher prices and strong demand for the Cheerios maker's cereals, snack bars and pet food, sending its shares up as much as 6%. Consumers sticking to pandemic-driven habits of cooking more at home has boosted sales at packaged food makers, who are also benefiting from price hikes, with General Mills joining peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg in reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. General Mills had cautioned in February that supply issues in categories including refrigerated dough, pizza and hot snacks in North America would affect shipments in the third quarter, but measures such as securing alternate supply sources helped the company exceed its expectations for organic sales growth, up 4%.

  • Maserati exec: ‘We’ve made dual investments’ in electric and gas-powered vehicles

    Maserati Americas Head Bill Peffer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest Maserati Grecale mid-size SUV, EV product development, and supply chain forecasts.