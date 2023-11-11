GMB acquires South Carolina educational marketing firm

HOLLAND — A local collective of educational planners, architects and engineers has announced the acquisition of Up and Up Agency, a South Carolina marketing firm focused on higher education.

GMB Architecture and Engineering acquired the company to fuse its current educational architecture and engineering services with Up and Up’s knowledge in educational marketing.

GMB President and CEO David Bolt said the acquisition will redefine what a full-service education company looks like, while also expanding GMB’s overall reach.

“GMB is building a new kind of firm that more holistically impacts students and supports the success of educational institutions across the country,” Bolt said.

Adam Landrum, Up and Up’s current CEO, echoed Bolt’s sentiment, and said the move opens the door for a new, full-service education company that can impact clients and the educational industry as a whole.

"This is more than an acquisition," said Rob DenBesten, COO at GMB. "It's a collaborative journey towards creating impactful learning environments. Up and Up is a welcome addition to GMB’s growing team."

GMB’s Hannah Pier-Herendeen wrote in an email that, prior to the acquisition, the company had about 170 employees, with hubs in Grand Rapids, Holland, Royal Oak and Indianapolis. The acquisition adds 13 employees to the team and a hub in Greenville, South Carolina.

