GMG Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Unit Offering

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSX-V: GMG) (“GMG” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), will purchase 1,819,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $2.75 (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $5,002,250 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one ordinary share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one ordinary share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $3.35 for a period of 48 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, and/or the components thereof, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth initiatives, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about November 29, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD.

Per: “Craig Nicol”

Craig Nicol

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene – enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

