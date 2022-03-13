U.S. markets closed

GMiners Announces the Launch of the Game-Changing Cloud Mining Platform

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2022 / GMiners has officially launched its cloud mining Bitcoin platform to help those who are into crypto mining. GMiners offers a cloud mining platform that is easy to use, requires very little investment, and comes with advanced tools. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency mining, users don't have to make heavy investments in expensive hardware and mining software. They don't even have to be tech-savvy.

GMiners helps mitigate a key issue associated with traditional cryptocurrency mining, and that's security. Customers can access the assistance of a highly experienced tech team round the clock to fix any problem with their account. GMiners uses a standard verification procedure to check and verify the identities of subscribers.

"We are an up-and-coming worldwide project involving real crypto enthusiasts. Cryptocurrency cloud mining is the best way to earn Bitcoin without investing heavily in mining equipment. Customers don't have to worry about launching a startup, configuring, and maintaining their own crypto mining farm," says the spokesperson for GMiners. "We are focused on making cryptocurrency more accessible for everyone all around the globe. Our team is powered by the top crypto evangelists, software engineers, and representatives from various fields of sciences."

GMiners is one of the fastest-growing online and mobile crypto mining platforms. The company offers the most efficient processes and tools to help its customers get their hands on Bitcoins with a small investment. Users can mine Bitcoin from anywhere and gain an average yield of 150 percent. It is a risk-free way of buying and investing in Bitcoins. The payouts happen within 24 hours.

GMiners leverage the latest technology trends of the crypto industry to help people understand cloud mining Bitcoin better. The company wants to help BTC traders, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and also those novices just stepping into the cryptocurrency world.

GMiners also aims to become the most ethical cloud mining Bitcoin service provider. The company wants to lower the bad reputation the industry faces because of several factors. Power generation is one such aspect. Bitcoin mining has an impact on the environment governing the commercial and corporate growth of the organization.

With GMiners, users can start mining Bitcoins in three easy steps. The first step is to rent a miner in the remote Data Center, hire the hash power, and buy a subscription. The regular fees cover hardware services, electricity bills, staff salaries, operating costs, or other charges.

The cloud mining rewards depend primarily on the hired hash power. Users must calculate the expected reward and ensure they choose the right difficulty level of the virtual mining algorithm.

For more information, visit https://gminers.com/en.

About the Company

The GMiners development team is currently made up of crypto evangelists, software engineers, and science representatives. They take inspiration from technology pioneers and work hard to bring better global accessibility to cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies. Finally, unlike other software developers, GMiners take great caution to protect the environment when carrying out their work.

Contact

GMiners Ltd
Office 7, 159 Northchurch Road,
London, United Kingdom, N1 3PA
support@gminers.com
https://gminers.com/en

SOURCE: GMiners Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692838/GMiners-Announces-the-Launch-of-the-Game-Changing-Cloud-Mining-Platform

