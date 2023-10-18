GMO Commentary- Japan: The Land of the Rising Profits

Executive Summary

Japanese profits have benefited from the prolonged deleveraging of Japan Inc. The reduction in debt coupled with exceptionally low interest rates has allowed cash flow to impact the bottom line. This has been the major engine of the increase in Japanese profitability that we have witnessed, not some Damascene conversion of Japan Inc. to the cult of shareholder value maximisation (SVM). The Japanese equity market has continued to de-rate despite the improved fundamentals, which creates a potentially very interesting opportunity for investors.

In my last two missives The Curious Incident of the Elevated Profit Margins and Slow Burn Minsky Moments (and what to do about them) I touched upon Japan, amongst other countries. In this note I wish to take a deeper dive into Japan and the potential it may offer the value investor today.

Understanding Profits

Much like in the case of the U.S., which I detailed recently, Japan has experienced an extended period of above normal profitability. However, in Japan's case, we have witnessed a move from a historically exceptionally low return on sales to something more like an internationally normal return on sales. As Exhibit 1 illustrates, from 1960 to around 2012 the average return on sales was just under 3%, while post 2012 this has risen to an average of nearly 5.5%.

So, what is behind this notable shift in corporate profitability? One of the oft heard refrains is that Japan has undergone a Damascene conversion and suddenly got the religion of shareholder value maximisation (SVM). Given my published view of SVM as The World's Dumbest Idea, you might colour me skeptical of this particular explanation.

The Beautiful Blade of Occam's Razor

Thankfully I don't have to resort to using the mantra of SVM to explain what has been going on. Whilst I am sure that some companies have indeed become more shareholder-aware, I think there is an altogether simpler explanation for what we have seen in Japan.

The key is to understand the difference between the two series in Exhibit 2. Here I show the same profits series as in Exhibit 1 (ordinary profits), but this time I contrast them with operating profits. Now, unlike some countries, Japan actually has a reasonably strict definition of operating profits (which means these aren't the pro forma, make-believe estimates of analysts, as in the U.S. case).

With even just a cursory glance at the chart, we reach some distinctly different conclusions looking at operating profits compared to ordinary profits. The most obvious takeaway is that operating profits aren't at historical highs they were at higher levels in the 1960-70s. Yes, operating profits are significantly higher than they were during the 1990s, but the improvement is nowhere near as historically extreme as the recent increase in ordinary profits.

By now you are probably screaming (if you don't already know): What the hell is the difference between ordinary and operating profits in Japan? The key difference between the two series is interest expense (shown in Exhibit 3 and Table 1). As stated above, operating profits (as a percent of sales) are only fractionally higher in the more recent sample, but ordinary profits are considerably higher. This has been due to a very large decline in the interest expense paid out by corporates.

So, from this perspective, we don't need to fall back on stories of the rise of SVM to explain what we have witnessed in Japan operating profits are only 0.4% higher in the last ten years compared to the prior long-term history. A far simpler explanation is that Japan Inc. has been deleveraging over a long period of time, and this, coupled with very low interest rates, has led to much lower interest expenses, which in turn allow operating profits to flow through into ordinary profits (accounting for over 60% of the increase in profits compared to the long-run history).

The Top-Down View

As my regular readers will know, when analysing profits, I often reach for the Kalecki equation to help understand macro drivers. 1 This equation breaks down profits into the positives of net investment and dividends, subtracting the drags of household savings, government savings, and foreign savings (readers are referred to my previous notes for more detailed explanation).

Exhibit 4 and Table 2 show the Kalecki equation for Japan (note, we have switched from using profits over sales to profits over GDP, although it is the same profits series).

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

