GMO Testing Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the GMO testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS S. A. , Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group Plc. , Eurofins Scientific SE, TÜV SÜD AG, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GMO Testing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233736/?utm_source=GNW
, ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic, Microbac Laboratories, AsureQuality Limited, OMIC USA Inc., Monsanto, EMSL Analytical Inc. and FoodChain ID Inc.

The global GMO testing market is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2021 to $2.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The GMO testing market consists of sales of GMO testing technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can be used to detect genetically modified organisms in food or feed. GMO testing qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in the food or feed samples to meet the appropriate national and international controls, performs independent verification to trade in confidence with countries specifying GMO-free products and prevents cross-contamination throughout the supply chain.

The main types of traits in GMO testing are stacked herbicide tolerance, and insect resistance.The stacked GMO testing detects the stacked genes in which two or more transgenes of interest are combined into a single crop.

The different technologies include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassay and involve various processed food types such as bakery and confectionery, meat products, breakfast cereals and snacks, food additives, others. The several tested crops include corn, soybean, rapeseed or canola, potato, others

Europe was the largest region in the GMO testing market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increased production of genetically modified crops is contributing to the growth of the GMO testing market.Genetically modified crops are produced by GM technology that involves inserting new DNA into a plant’s genome and then growing the plant cells in tissue culture to develop into plants.

The seeds produced by genetically modified plants will inherit the new DNA that offers nutritional enhancement, disease resistance, phytoremediation, and altered cell wall composition more effective biofuel conversion.The increase in nutritional demand and stringency in genetically modified food safety regulations are increasing their demand for more production.

For instance, according to International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), the global area of biotech or GM crops increased to 190.4 million hectares in 2019 from 17 million hectares in 1996 indicating a 112-fold increase in the area. Therefore, the increased production of genetically modified crops is expected to propel the growth of the GMO Testing market going forward.

Technological advancements in farming practices are the key trend gaining popularity in the GMO testing market.The advanced technologies for agricultural farming include robots, aerial images, temperature, and moisture sensors, and GPS technology will allow farms to be more profitable, safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

The advanced farming practices are beneficial for GM crops production to meet the demand and food security.For instance, in November 2020, Telus, a Canada-based telecommunications company announced the formation of TELUS Agriculture, a new business unit committed to developing breakthrough connected technology solutions for the agriculture sector.

TELUS Agriculture improves the food value chain by utilizing data in novel ways to enhance efficiency, production, and yields, resulting in better food results for both businesses and consumers.

In October 2020, DSM, a Netherlands-based company that provides nutrition, health, and sustainable living acquired Erber Group’s Biomin and Romer Labs for an amount of $1,150.6 million (€980 million). This acquisition will strengthen DSM’s expertise as a leading provider of animal health and nutrition solutions for farm productivity and sustainability with a focus on feed consumption efficiency, emissions reduction, and better use of land and water as well as human health and nutrition offering to customers in the food and beverages market. Erber Group is an Austria-based food and feeds analysis and safety company. Erber Group’s Romer Labs provides food and feed diagnostics tests and services such as GMO, mycotoxins, food allergens, gluten, food pathogens, veterinary drug residues, and other food contaminants.

The countries covered in the GMO testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233736/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


