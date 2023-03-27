U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

GMO Testing Market Size to Register $6.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

PR Newswire
·6 min read

The increasing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops and the growing demand for non-GMO products drive the growth of the global GMO testing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "GMO Testing Market by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, ELISA Test, Strip Test), by Crop Type (Corn, Soy, Rapeseed and Canola, Potato, Others), by Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global GMO testing industry generated $3.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $6.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13921

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops and the growing demand for non-GMO products drive the growth of the global GMO testing market. However, the lack of adequate knowledge & facility to maintain food safety standards restricts the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of instant test kits presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The demand for GMO testing has remained relatively stable during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as food safety and regulatory compliance continue to be important issues.

  • In fact, there has been an increased demand for non-GMO products as consumers became more health-conscious and looked for products that are perceived to be safer and more natural.

The PCR segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the PCR segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global GMO testing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. PCR can be used to identify and quantify GMOs in a sample, as well as to confirm the absence of GMOs in a product labeled as non-GMO. The technique is highly sensitive and specific, allowing for the detection of even trace amounts of GMO DNA in a sample. However, the ELISA test segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. ELISA is a sensitive and specific method for GMO testing that can be used to detect the presence of specific proteins produced by genetically modified plants. It is a widely used method in the food industry and can help ensure the safety and quality of food products for consumers.

Buy This Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3nmSJPf

The soy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on crop type, the soy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global GMO testing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. PCR is the most common method used for GMO testing of soy, as it is a highly sensitive and specific technique that can detect even trace amounts of GMO DNA. In PCR, specific DNA sequences are targeted, amplified, and then detected using fluorescent probes. This allows for the identification of specific GMO traits in soy, such as the Roundup Ready trait, which confers resistance to the herbicide glyphosate. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. GMO testing for others includes cotton and corn is an important aspect of ensuring the safety and quality of these crops. Cotton and corn are two of the most widely grown genetically modified crops in the world, and they are used in a wide range of food and industrial products.

The stacked segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on trait, the stacked segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global GMO testing market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Stacked traits are commonly used in genetically modified crops, as they can provide greater benefits to farmers and help to address multiple agricultural challenges at once. GMO testing for stacked traits is an important part of ensuring the safety and efficacy of genetically modified crops, and there are several reliable methods available to detect and analyze these traits.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13921

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global GMO testing market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the widespread use of genetically modified crops in the food industry. In North America, genetically modified crops such as soybeans, corn, and cotton are widely grown and used in many food and feed products. The demand for GMO testing in North America is driven by various factors, including regulatory requirements, consumer demand for non-GMO products, and the need for quality control in the food supply chain. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for GMO testing in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by a range of factors, including regulatory requirements, consumer demand, and export requirements.

Leading Market Players:

  • ALS Limited,

  • Institut Merieux,

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

  • LGC Limited,

  • R-Biopharm AG,

  • Eurofins Scientific,

  • SGS SA,

  • Intertek Group plc,

  • Microbac Laboratories, Inc.,

  • OMIC USA Inc.,

  • EnviroLogix Inc.,

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

  • Premier Foods plc,

  • TUV SUD AG

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Food Processing Machinery Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Frozen Food Packaging Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Food 3D Printing Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Green Packaging Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Caps and Closures Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
 #205, Portland, OR 97220
 United States
 USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
 UK: +44-845-528-1300
 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
 Fax: +1(855)550-5975
 help@alliedmarketresearch.com
 Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages
 Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gmo-testing-market-size-to-register-6-2-billion-by-2031-allied-market-research-301781790.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

