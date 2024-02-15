GM's Barra calls 2024 'year of execution' as she looks to reverse regrets of 2023

This is a "year of execution" for General Motors as the automaker hits reset on production of its newest electric vehicles, relaunches its troubled self-driving subsidiary Cruise and fixes new-vehicle software glitches, CEO Mary Barra told investors Thursday.

Barra, who spoke at the Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference, said she has some regrets from last year, but the automaker is rectifying those issues, including fixing glitches with new in-vehicle software that in one case resulted in the stop-sale of GM's long-anticipated Chevrolet Blazer EV. That stop-sale is approaching the two-month mark. The glitch is also connected to large numbers of GM's Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups parked on a quality hold near GM's Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri, the Detroit Free Press has learned.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks to a crowd of journalists during a fireside chat with APA president Mike Wayland at the Gem Theatre in Detroit on Monday, December 4, 2023.

“If I could go back — recognizing manufacturing is a competitive advantage for us — but as we were manufacturing some new things ... spending more time in planning and risk assessment," Barra said, when asked what she would have done differently in 2023.

Barra has said GM’s production of its new EVs that use GM's proprietary Ultium propulsion system hit a snag last year due to troubles assembling battery cells into the battery modules. GM has since fixed its battery module production, she said, and now the company must flawlessly execute EV production.

Her other regret is not building GM's new software team sooner because, "That’s going to be very, very important in the latter part of the decade to unlock the software business we’ve talked about. Those are two things I think would have strengthened our performance last year. But we’ve addressed both of them.”

Midsize pickups parked awaiting fixes

Last fall, GM paused some key EV launches to make engineering changes to its newest EVs coming to market. The launches of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, the retail Chevrolet Silverado EV RST and GMC Sierra EV Denali pickups have all been delayed by a few months, but are expected this year.

On top of that, GM has been "going through a little bit of learning pains" with its software as it makes the EV transition, Barra said.

General Motors added a third shift at its Wentzville (Mo.) Assembly plant last September to build trucks and vans.

For example, the Detroit Free Press has learned through photos and sources that GM has a large number of its 2024 midsize pickups parked near the Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri because the vehicles have software glitches and cannot yet be sold, said two people familiar with the situation. The people are not being named because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

GM declined to discuss the details of the situation at Wentzville, saying the vehicles are on hold for quality reasons. GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said in a statement, "Production for the 2024 midsize pickup trucks has begun at GM’s Wentzville Assembly Plant and we are working to ship to customers as soon as possible."

Barra's to-do list to hit goals

Barra said Thursday the biggest challenge in next few months is "getting vehicles out there right and getting the software” strategy right, she said. She sees GM's software as a competitive advantage going forward.

“I wish I would have brought in the team we have now, earlier," Barra said. GM hired former Apple executive Mike Abbott in May 2023. "Mike Abbott has brought in an incredible team: hired people from Google, from Apple, from Meta and many tech companies. We’ve already revamped the software development process and more importantly the validation process.”

Mike Abbott, former vice president of Engineering for Apple’s Cloud Services division, joined GM as executive vice president of Software, effective May 22, 2023.

Once GM implements that process with every future vehicle, the software will exceed customer’s expectations and differentiate GM from competitors, Barra promised. She did not offer further details.

Barra said GM will continue to deliver big volume sales and profits from its gasoline-powered vehicles. But the automaker must demonstrate to Wall Street this year that Utlium-powered EVs are cost-efficient to produce and desired by consumers. That will allow GM to hit its EV profitability goals in the second half of this year and into next, she said.

GM must also relaunch Cruise with better relationships with regulators and the communities it is in. Cruise, which had been operating robotaxis in San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin, Texas, has been idled since last fall after a Cruise self-driving car injured a pedestrian in San Francisco.

“When we do all of that, that’s going to enable us to meet our commitment from a guidance perspective across revenue, across EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) and across free cash flow," Barra said. "This is a year of execution for us. We’re six weeks on track and this is going to be a really high-performance year for GM.”

GM has said it expects to report pretax profits of $12 billion to $14 billion in 2024.

