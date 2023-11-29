GM's Barra 'disappointed' in EV launches, but says GM will deliver strong year-end results

General Motors said Wednesday it will restate its 2023 earnings guidance, initiate a stock buyback and increase its dividend among other things now that the negotiations with the United Auto Workers is behind it.

But CEO Mary Barra said she is "disappointed" in the company's launch of its new electric vehicles this year due to battery module production problems. She vowed to fix those and increase EV production next year. Barra also confirmed that GM will be making "substantially lower spending" in its self-driving subsidiary Cruise in 2024 than it did in 2023, as previous reported by the Detroit Free Press, due to Cruise's current safety issues that resulted in halting operations.

GM salaried employees have until noon March 24 to decide if they want to accept a buyout offer of up to 12 months pay for long-term employees. File photo: The Renaissance Center, the headquarters for General Motors, in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Despite those challenges, Barra said in a letter to investors Wednesday that, "with clarity on our labor costs and production back on track, we are returning to our capital allocation framework by repurchasing $10 billion of common stock through an accelerated share repurchase program, raising our common stock dividend by 33% starting in 2024 and reinstating our 2023 earnings guidance .... Our results, especially our cash generation, have been very strong."

This story is developing

